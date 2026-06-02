2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS Sports shakes up top five, Caleb Wilson jumps Darryn Peterson

The 2026 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, and mock drafts are beginning to settle into place. However, CBS Sports’ David Cobb recently offered a fresh twist near the top of the board.

While AJ Dybantsa remains the projected No. 1 overall pick, Cobb made a surprising move by slotting North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson ahead of Kansas star Darryn Peterson. The shakeup reflects how some teams fit and roster construction could impact the draft as much as pure talent.

Several franchises are projected to target long-term building blocks, while others could focus on filling immediate needs. Here’s a look at Cobb’s top selections in his latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft.

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Dybantsa remains the favorite to hear his name called first on draft night. The BYU star showcased elite scoring ability while producing one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory.

His blend of size, athleticism and shot-making separates him from the rest of the class. Cobb views him as the clear No. 1 prospect.

Wilson makes the biggest move inside the top five. Rather than adding another ball-dominant guard, Cobb believes Utah could prioritize athleticism and versatility in the frontcourt.

Wilson’s defensive upside and long-term potential make him an intriguing fit. He projects as a foundational piece for a rebuilding franchise.

Peterson slips from the top spot but remains firmly in the elite tier of prospects. Memphis could view him as a potential successor if the franchise eventually moves on from Ja Morant.

Peterson offers size, scoring ability and strong defensive tools. Cobb believes the Grizzlies would gladly take him if available at No. 3.

Boozer landing at No. 4 would be a major win for Chicago. The Duke star produced at a high level during his lone college season and brings a polished all-around game.

His basketball IQ and consistency make him one of the safest prospects in the class. He could quickly become a cornerstone for the Bulls.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers): Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler rounds out the top five after a breakout freshman season at Illinois. He shot 40% from three-point range and helped lead the Illini to the Final Four.

His size and playmaking ability make him an attractive lead-guard prospect. Cobb sees him as a strong fit for a Clippers team searching for long-term direction.

Acuff is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the draft. He excels as both a scorer and facilitator and can create offense at all three levels.

Brooklyn could pair him with former lottery pick Egor Demin in the backcourt. His playmaking ability gives the Nets another piece to build around.

Brown brings elite shooting range and scoring upside to Sacramento. Injuries created some concerns during his freshman season, but his talent remains undeniable.

He can stretch defenses and create shots for teammates. Cobb believes his upside is worthy of a top-10 selection.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings gives Atlanta another talented young guard to develop. He combines toughness, quickness and strong scoring instincts.

While not heavily reliant on the three-point shot, he consistently pressures defenses. His all-around game makes him one of the safer guards in the class.

Mara brings rare size and rim protection to the Mavericks. Standing with a massive wingspan and elite reach, he projects as one of the best defensive prospects available.

He also provides efficient scoring around the basket. Dallas could view him as a long-term anchor in the paint.

Ament closes out Cobb’s top 10 as one of the draft’s biggest boom-or-bust prospects. His length and scoring ability have drawn comparisons to a young Kevin Durant.

Consistency remains a work in progress, but the upside is enormous. If Milwaukee enters a rebuild, Ament could be worth the gamble.

11. Golden State Warriors: Brayden Burries, Arizona

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Cameron Carr, Baylor

14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

15. Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers): Labaron Philon, Alabama

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns): Morez Johnson, Michigan

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers): Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic): Karim Lopez, Mexico

19. Toronto Raptors: Dailyn Swain, Texas

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

21. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Isaiah Evans, Duke

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Koa Peat, Arizona

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Chris Cenac, Houston

24. New York Knicks: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

26. Denver Nuggets: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

27. Boston Celtics: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Allen Graves, Santa Clara

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Tarris Reed, UConn

