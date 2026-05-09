2026 NBA mock draft: CBS Sports updates first-round projections ahead of lottery

Sunday afternoon, the top 14 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft will be set. The lottery will take place in Chicago, and CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish has released an updated mock draft ahead of the event.

The NBA Combine gets underway next week following the lottery. That’s when teams that missed the playoffs will find out where they’re selecting in what’s considered a talented 2026 draft, headlined by BYU’s AJ Dybantsa and Kansas’ Darryn Peterson.

After the Combine, teams and prospects will get ready for next month’s event at Barclays Center. Here is CBS Sports’ updated 2026 NBA mock draft, according to Gary Parrish. The order is based on which teams have the best odds for the No. 1 pick.

1. Washington Wizards – AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

After arriving at BYU as the No. 1-ranked recruit, AJ Dybantsa lived up to the billing. He also proved himself as a top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft, and CBS Sports has him going atop the board in its latest mock before the lottery.

Dybantsa put up huge numbers as a true freshman at BYU this past season. He led the Cougars with 25.5 points while adding 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

2. Indiana Pacers – Darryn Peterson, PG, Kansas

Along with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson is also considered one of the top players in the 2026 NBA Draft. CBS Sports has the former Kansas star as the No. 2 overall pick, projected to the Indiana Pacers, based on lottery odds.

Although he dealt with cramping issues throughout his freshman season in Lawrence, Peterson still showcased his playmaking ability. In 24 games, he averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 38.2% from three-point territory.

3. Brooklyn Nets – Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina

Before an injury in practice ended his freshman season, Caleb Wilson led the charge at North Carolina. He also emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft and comes in as the third pick in CBS Sports’ updated mock ahead of the lottery.

Wilson had a monster year in 24 games prior to his injury. He led UNC with 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks while his 2.7 assists per game sat tied with Derek Dixon for the best on the roster.

4. Utah Jazz – Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke

The National Player of the Year, Cameron Boozer led Duke to the Elite Eight as he averaged a double-double as a true freshman. He is now primed to be a top-five pick, and CBS Sports has him going No. 4 overall in its updated 2026 NBA mock draft.

Boozer put up 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while also leading Duke with 4.1 assists on average. The son of Carlos Boozer will now get ready to take his skills to the next level after a dominant performance.

5. Sacramento Kings – Darius Acuff, PG, Arkansas

Throughout his freshman season at Arkansas, Darius Acuff emerged as one of the nation’s top playmakers. He is also considered a top point guard prospect and comes in as the No. 5 overall pick in CBS Sports’ updated 2026 NBA mock draft.

Acuff had a monster year in Fayetteville as he averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists to lead the Razorbacks. He also shot 48.4% from the field, including a 44% showing from three-point territory in 2025-26.

6. Memphis Grizzlies – Keaton Wagler, PG, Illinois

As Illinois made a return to the Final Four for the first time in 20 years, Keaton Wagler rose to prominence. He went from little-known recruit to a potential top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft while leading the Fighting Illini to Indianapolis.

Wagler averaged 17.9 points to lead Illinois while also putting up a team-best 4.2 assists on average. He made his mark with a 46-point outburst at Purdue in January to cement his place in the national spotlight and continued to perform well through the NCAA Tournament.

7. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans) – Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

As Houston became a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Kingston Flemings led the charge. The true freshman put together a huge season to put himself squarely in the lottery conversation.

Flemings led Houston with 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals on average as the Cougars put together a run to the Sweet Sixteen. He continued to progress as the year went on after arriving as the No. 17 overall player out of the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

8. Dallas Mavericks – Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville

One of the top recruits in 2025, Mikel Brown Jr. had to battle through some injury issues as a freshman at Louisville. When he was on the court, though, he showed why he’s worthy of a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In 21 games this past season, Brown averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, along with 1.2 steals per game. CBS Sports has him going No. 8 overall in its updated 2026 NBA mock draft, further showing his potential to be a Top-10 selection.

9. Chicago Bulls – Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

One of two star freshmen to lead Arizona to its first Final Four in 20 years, Brayden Burries emerged as the program’s top scorer. In the process, he made his case to be a lottery selection and comes in at No. 9 in CBS Sports’ 2026 NBA mock draft.

Burries led Arizona with 16.1 points and 1.5 steals while also adding 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists on average. He made some big-time plays during the NCAA Tournament, as well.

10. Milwaukee Bucks – Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

The Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Yaxel Lendeborg was the top playmaker for Michigan as the Wolverines won their second-ever national championship. Although he was one of the older players on the roster, his playmaking ability stood out throughout the run.

Lendeborg averaged a team-high 15.1 points and 1.1 steals per game while adding 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists on average. He also shot 51.5% after transferring from UAB to help Michigan win the national title.

2026 NBA Draft: Picks 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors – Morez Johnson, C, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – Aday Mara, C, Michigan

13. Miami Heat – Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

14. Charlotte Hornets – Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

15. Chicago Bulls (via Portland Trail Blazers) – Nate Ament, PF, Tennessee

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix Suns) – Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia 76ers) – Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Orlando Magic) – Karim Lopez, PF, Mexico

19. Toronto Raptors – Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

20. San Antonio Spurs – Chris Cenac, PF, Houston

21. Detroit Pistons (via Minnesota Timberwolves) – Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets) – Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland Cavaliers) – Tarris Reed, C, UConn

24. New York Knicks – Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

25. Los Angeles Lakers – Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

26. Denver Nuggets – Joshua Jefferson, PF, Iowa State

27. Boston Celtics – Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit Pistons) – Dailyn Swain, SF, Texas

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs) – Tounde Yessoufou, SF, Baylor

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder) – Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

The 2026 NBA Draft lottery is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. From there, the NBA Combine will begin ahead of next month’s draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.