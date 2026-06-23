2026 NBA Mock Draft: ESPN releases final projections after trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo

We have one more NBA Mock Draft to get through as Giannis Antetokounmpo was finally traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat. With that, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo has new projections!

The biggest change was the No. 13 overall pick, going from the Heat to the Bucks. As the first round progressed, some player projections changed here.

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So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s latest NBA Mock Draft after the trade of Antetokounmpo. We start with the top pick!

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF – BYU

Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. He goes No. 1 overall in this ESPN NBA mock draft, per Woo, to the Wizards.

The Wizards have been rebuilding for quite a while, but they can get a franchise player here. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, PG – Kansas

Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.

However, he didn’t wait long for his name to be called in this NBA mock draft. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, PF – Duke

Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and the Grizzlies get themselves a star.

So, this NBA mock draft has him going No. 3 overall. Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, PF – North Carolina

It seems like the top three are certainly going to be the picks, in whichever order. And you might be able to say that about the top four now, per this NBA mock draft.

Wilson is next up at pick No. 4. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, PG – Illinois

Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player? The Clippers need that.

Wagler is projected to be in the top five in this NBA mock draft. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., PG – Louisville

Brown is off to the Nets as Woo’s NBA Mock Draft shakes things up here. He moved up three posts from his previous projection back in May as the former Cardinal has certainly upped his stock.

He averaged 18.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range. Brown might have to step up right away due to injury concerns with veterans Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., PG – Arkansas

The Kings need some serious star power and a boost to the franchise. Acuff could be that player and this NBA mock draft sends the Arkansas star to Sacramento

Another freshman within the lottery picks – that’s just how this draft is going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Kingston Flemings, PG – Houston

If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy. The Hawks need someone like that in the backcourt to return to the playoffs.

In all seriousness, his decision-making improved throughout the season and he’ll replace Trae Young, essentially, in Atlanta. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Nate Ament, SF – Tennessee

Ament moved up a spot in the NBA Mock Draft projections from Woo. Dallas will bring in Ament to add to the young core around Cooper Flagg.

He played 35 games this past season as a freshman and was highly efficient. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries, SG – Arizona

The trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo finally happened as they acquired Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis. They also got the No. 13 overall pick in this year’s draft with two future firsts. Burries is still the pick, but this is a total different Bucks team going into 2026-27.

Burries was solid in 39 games for Arizona last year. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.

NBA Mock Draft after massive trade!

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C – Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Morez Johnson Jr., PF – Michigan

13. Milwaukee Bucks Karim Lopez, SF – New Zealand Breakers

14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, PF – Washington

15. Chicago Bulls: Cameron Carr, SG – Baylor

16. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Anderson, PG – Texas Tech

17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bennett Stirtz, PG – Iowa

18. Charlotte Hornets: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF – Michigan

19. Toronto Raptors: Ebuka Okorie, PG – Stanford

20. San Antonio Spurs: Allen Graves, PF – Santa Clara

21. Detroit Pistons: Isaiah Evans, SG – Duke

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Dailyn Swain, SG – Texas

23. Atlanta Hawks: Chris Cenac Jr., PF – Houston

24. New York Knicks: Tarris Reed Jr., C – UConn

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina

26. Denver Nuggets: Labaron Philon Jr., PG – Alabama

27. Boston Celtics: Koa Peat, PF – Arizona

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Joshua Jefferson, SF – Iowa State

29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Meleek Thomas, PG – Arkansas

30. Dallas Mavericks: Jayden Quaintance, C – Kentucky

ESPN NBA Mock Draft 2nd Round

31. New York Knicks: Sergio de Larrea, PG – Valencia, Spain

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Zuby Ejiofor, PF – St. John’s

33. Brooklyn Nets: Baba Miller, PF – Cincinnati

34. Sacramento Kings: Alex Karaban, SF – UConn

35. San Antonio Spurs: Jack Kayil, PG – Alba Berlin, Germany

36. Los Angeles Clippers: Richie Saunders, SG – BYU

37. Oklahoma City Thunder: Emanuel Sharp, SG – Houston

38. Chicago Bulls: Dillon Mitchell, PF – St. John’s

39. Houston Rockets: Ryan Conwell, SG – Louisville

40. Boston Celtics: Braden Smith, PG – Purdue

41. Miami Heat: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG – Tennessee

42. San Antonio Spurs: Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee

43. Brooklyn Nets: Trevon Brazile, PF – Arkansas

44. San Antonio Spurs: Bruce Thornton, PG – Ohio State

45. Sacramento Kings: Izaiyah Nelson, PF – USF

46. Orlando Magic: Ugonna Onyenso, C – Virginia

47. Phoenix Suns: Aaron Nkrumah, SG – Tennessee State

48. Dallas Mavericks: Vsevolod Ishchenko, SG – Lokomotiv Kuban, Russia

49. Denver Nuggets: Jaden Bradley, PG – Arizona

50. Toronto Raptors: Tobe Awaka, PF – Arizona

51. Washington Wizards: Milos Uzan, PG – Houston

52. Los Angeles Clippers: Tre Donaldson, PG – Miami

53. Houston Rockets: Quadir Copeland, SG – NC State

54. Golden State Warriors: Tobi Lawal, PF – Virginia Tech

55. New York Knicks: Tyler Nickel, SG – Vanderbilt

56. Chicago Bulls: Bryce Hopkins, SF – St. John’s

57. Atlanta Hawks: Nick Martinelli, SF – Northwestern

58. New Orleans Pelicans: Maliq Brown, PF – Duke

59. Minnesota Timberwolves: Noam Yaacov, PG – Oostende, Denmark

60. Washington Wizards: Tyler Bilodeau, PF – UCLA