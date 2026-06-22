On3 NBA Draft
2026 NBA Mock Draft: ESPN releases new projections with intel one day before first round
The latest NBA Mock Draft from ESPN’s Jeremy Woo is here, one day before the NBA Draft takes place in Brooklyn on Tuesday. With new intel, he changed up some of his projections.
The top of the draft didn’t change, but there were some adjustments to the top 10. With a looming Giannis Antetokounmpo trade from the Bucks, that could really shake things up.
$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage
Without further ado, let’s dive into Woo’s latest NBA Mock Draft. We’ll begin at the top.
1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF – BYU
Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. He goes No. 1 overall in this ESPN NBA mock draft, per Woo, to the Wizards.
The Wizards have been rebuilding for quite a while, but they can get a franchise player here. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.
2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, PG – Kansas
Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.
However, he didn’t wait long for his name to be called in this NBA mock draft. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.
3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, PF – Duke
Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and the Grizzlies get themselves a star.
So, this NBA mock draft has him going No. 3 overall. Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.
4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, PF – North Carolina
It seems like the top three are certainly going to be the picks, in whichever order. And you might be able to say that about the top four now, per this NBA mock draft.
Wilson is next up at pick No. 4. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.
5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, PG – Illinois
Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player? The Clippers need that.
Wagler is projected to be in the top five in this NBA mock draft. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.
6. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., PG – Louisville
Brown is off to the Nets as Woo’s NBA Mock Draft shakes things up here. He moved up three posts from his previous projection back in May as the former Cardinal has certainly upped his stock.
He averaged 18.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range. Brown might have to step up right away due to injury concerns with veterans Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.
7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., PG – Arkansas
The Kings need some serious star power and a boost to the franchise. Acuff could be that player and this NBA mock draft sends the Arkansas star to Sacramento
Another freshman within the lottery picks – that’s just how this draft is going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range
8. Atlanta Hawks: Kingston Flemings, PG – Houston
If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy. The Hawks need someone like that in the backcourt to return to the playoffs.
In all seriousness, his decision-making improved throughout the season and he’ll replace Trae Young, essentially, in Atlanta. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.
9. Dallas Mavericks: Nate Ament, SF – Tennessee
Ament moved up a spot in the NBA Mock Draft projections from Woo. Dallas will bring in Ament to add to the young core around Cooper Flagg.
He played 35 games this past season as a freshman and was highly efficient. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.
10. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries, SG – Arizona
A lot of things in the regular draft and NBA Draft mock drafts, of course, hinge on a potential trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo. For now, Burries is a signal of a rebuild for the Bucks, as they could acquire a lot of capital.
Burries was solid in 39 games for Arizona last year. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.
ESPN NBA Mock Draft with new projections
11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C – Michigan
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Morez Johnson Jr., PF – Michigan
13. Miami Heat: Karim Lopez, SF – New Zealand Breakers
14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, PF – Washington
15. Chicago Bulls: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF – Michigan
16. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Anderson, PG – Texas Tech
17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bennett Stirtz, PG – Iowa
18. Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Carr, SG – Baylor
19. Toronto Raptors: Allen Graves, PF – Santa Clara
20. San Antonio Spurs: Dailyn Swain, SG – Texas
21. Detroit Pistons: Labaron Philon Jr., PG – Alabama
22. Philadelphia 76ers: Ebuka Okorie, PG – Stanford
23. Atlanta Hawks: Chris Cenac Jr., PF – Houston
24. New York Knicks: Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Evans, SG – Duke
26. Denver Nuggets: Koa Peat, PF – Arizona
27. Boston Celtics: Jayden Quaintance, C – Kentucky
28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Meleek Thomas, PG – Arkansas
29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tarris Reed Jr., C – UConn
30. Dallas Mavericks: Sergio de Larrea, PG – Valencia, Spain
ESPN NBA Mock Draft 2nd Round
31. New York Knicks: Joshua Jefferson, SF – Iowa State
32. Memphis Grizzlies: Zuby Ejiofor, PF – St. John’s
33. Brooklyn Nets: Richie Saunders, SG – BYU
34. Sacramento Kings: Alex Karaban, SF – UConn
35. San Antonio Spurs: Braden Smith, PG – Purdue
36. Los Angeles Clippers: Baba Miller, PF – Cincinnati
37. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jack Kayil, PG – Alba Berlin, Germany
38. Chicago Bulls: Ryan Conwell, SG – Louisville
39. Houston Rockets: Emanuel Sharp, SG – Houston
40. Boston Celtics: Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee
41. Miami Heat: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG – Tennessee
42. San Antonio Spurs: Dillon Mitchell, PF – St. John’s
43. Brooklyn Nets: Bruce Thornton, PG – Ohio State
44. San Antonio Spurs: Izaiyah Nelson, PF – USF
45. Sacramento Kings: Trevon Brazile, PF – Arkansas
46. Orlando Magic: Ugonna Onyenso, C – Virginia
47. Phoenix Suns: Jaden Bradley, PG – Arizona
48. Dallas Mavericks: Tre Donaldson, PG – Miami
49. Denver Nuggets: Vsevolod Ishchenko, SG – Lokomotiv Kuban, Russia
50. Toronto Raptors: Tobe Awaka, PF – Arizona
51. Washington Wizards: Milos Uzan, PG – Houston
52. Los Angeles Clippers: Aaron Nkrumah, SG – Tennessee State
53. Houston Rockets: Quadir Copeland, SG – NC State
54. Golden State Warriors: Tobi Lawal, PF – Virginia Tech
55. New York Knicks: Tyler Nickel, SG – Vanderbilt
56. Chicago Bulls: Bryce Hopkins, SF – St. John’s
57. Atlanta Hawks: Nick Martinelli, SF – Northwestern
58. New Orleans Pelicans: Maliq Brown, PF – Duke
59. Minnesota Timberwolves: Noam Yaacov, PG – Oostende, Denmark
60. Washington Wizards: Tyler Bilodeau, PF – UCLA