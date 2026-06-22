2026 NBA Mock Draft: ESPN releases new projections with intel one day before first round

The latest NBA Mock Draft from ESPN’s Jeremy Woo is here, one day before the NBA Draft takes place in Brooklyn on Tuesday. With new intel, he changed up some of his projections.

The top of the draft didn’t change, but there were some adjustments to the top 10. With a looming Giannis Antetokounmpo trade from the Bucks, that could really shake things up.

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Without further ado, let’s dive into Woo’s latest NBA Mock Draft. We’ll begin at the top.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF – BYU

Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. He goes No. 1 overall in this ESPN NBA mock draft, per Woo, to the Wizards.

The Wizards have been rebuilding for quite a while, but they can get a franchise player here. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, PG – Kansas

Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.

However, he didn’t wait long for his name to be called in this NBA mock draft. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, PF – Duke

Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and the Grizzlies get themselves a star.

So, this NBA mock draft has him going No. 3 overall. Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, PF – North Carolina

It seems like the top three are certainly going to be the picks, in whichever order. And you might be able to say that about the top four now, per this NBA mock draft.

Wilson is next up at pick No. 4. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, PG – Illinois

Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player? The Clippers need that.

Wagler is projected to be in the top five in this NBA mock draft. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., PG – Louisville

Brown is off to the Nets as Woo’s NBA Mock Draft shakes things up here. He moved up three posts from his previous projection back in May as the former Cardinal has certainly upped his stock.

He averaged 18.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range. Brown might have to step up right away due to injury concerns with veterans Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., PG – Arkansas

The Kings need some serious star power and a boost to the franchise. Acuff could be that player and this NBA mock draft sends the Arkansas star to Sacramento

Another freshman within the lottery picks – that’s just how this draft is going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range

8. Atlanta Hawks: Kingston Flemings, PG – Houston

If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy. The Hawks need someone like that in the backcourt to return to the playoffs.

In all seriousness, his decision-making improved throughout the season and he’ll replace Trae Young, essentially, in Atlanta. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Nate Ament, SF – Tennessee

Ament moved up a spot in the NBA Mock Draft projections from Woo. Dallas will bring in Ament to add to the young core around Cooper Flagg.

He played 35 games this past season as a freshman and was highly efficient. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries, SG – Arizona

A lot of things in the regular draft and NBA Draft mock drafts, of course, hinge on a potential trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo. For now, Burries is a signal of a rebuild for the Bucks, as they could acquire a lot of capital.

Burries was solid in 39 games for Arizona last year. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.

ESPN NBA Mock Draft with new projections

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C – Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Morez Johnson Jr., PF – Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Karim Lopez, SF – New Zealand Breakers

14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, PF – Washington

15. Chicago Bulls: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF – Michigan

16. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Anderson, PG – Texas Tech

17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bennett Stirtz, PG – Iowa

18. Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Carr, SG – Baylor

19. Toronto Raptors: Allen Graves, PF – Santa Clara

20. San Antonio Spurs: Dailyn Swain, SG – Texas

21. Detroit Pistons: Labaron Philon Jr., PG – Alabama

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Ebuka Okorie, PG – Stanford

23. Atlanta Hawks: Chris Cenac Jr., PF – Houston

24. New York Knicks: Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Evans, SG – Duke

26. Denver Nuggets: Koa Peat, PF – Arizona

27. Boston Celtics: Jayden Quaintance, C – Kentucky

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Meleek Thomas, PG – Arkansas

29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tarris Reed Jr., C – UConn

30. Dallas Mavericks: Sergio de Larrea, PG – Valencia, Spain

ESPN NBA Mock Draft 2nd Round

31. New York Knicks: Joshua Jefferson, SF – Iowa State

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Zuby Ejiofor, PF – St. John’s

33. Brooklyn Nets: Richie Saunders, SG – BYU

34. Sacramento Kings: Alex Karaban, SF – UConn

35. San Antonio Spurs: Braden Smith, PG – Purdue

36. Los Angeles Clippers: Baba Miller, PF – Cincinnati

37. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jack Kayil, PG – Alba Berlin, Germany

38. Chicago Bulls: Ryan Conwell, SG – Louisville

39. Houston Rockets: Emanuel Sharp, SG – Houston

40. Boston Celtics: Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee

41. Miami Heat: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG – Tennessee

42. San Antonio Spurs: Dillon Mitchell, PF – St. John’s

43. Brooklyn Nets: Bruce Thornton, PG – Ohio State

44. San Antonio Spurs: Izaiyah Nelson, PF – USF

45. Sacramento Kings: Trevon Brazile, PF – Arkansas

46. Orlando Magic: Ugonna Onyenso, C – Virginia

47. Phoenix Suns: Jaden Bradley, PG – Arizona

48. Dallas Mavericks: Tre Donaldson, PG – Miami

49. Denver Nuggets: Vsevolod Ishchenko, SG – Lokomotiv Kuban, Russia

50. Toronto Raptors: Tobe Awaka, PF – Arizona

51. Washington Wizards: Milos Uzan, PG – Houston

52. Los Angeles Clippers: Aaron Nkrumah, SG – Tennessee State

53. Houston Rockets: Quadir Copeland, SG – NC State

54. Golden State Warriors: Tobi Lawal, PF – Virginia Tech

55. New York Knicks: Tyler Nickel, SG – Vanderbilt

56. Chicago Bulls: Bryce Hopkins, SF – St. John’s

57. Atlanta Hawks: Nick Martinelli, SF – Northwestern

58. New Orleans Pelicans: Maliq Brown, PF – Duke

59. Minnesota Timberwolves: Noam Yaacov, PG – Oostende, Denmark

60. Washington Wizards: Tyler Bilodeau, PF – UCLA