2026 NBA Mock Draft: Full two-round projection with inside scoop from The Athletic

The latest NBA mock draft from The Athletic is here with a full two rounds of projections for this month’s selections. The lottery picks are pretty much the same as we’ve seen so far, but we’re close to being official!

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23rd and June 24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Now two weeks away, it’s almost here!

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Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest NBA mock draft from The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie. We start with the No. 1 overall pick.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, Wing – BYU

Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. He goes No. 1 overall in this NBA mock draft to the Wizards.

The Wizards have been rebuilding for quite a while, but they can get a franchise player here. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Guard – Kansas

Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.

However, he didn’t wait long for his name to be called in this NBA mock draft. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Forward – Duke

Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and the Grizzlies get themselves a star.

So, this NBA mock draft has him going No. 3 overall. Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, Wing – North Carolina

It seems like the top four, including Wilson here, are certainly going to be the picks. And the order doesn’t seem to be changing from one NBA mock draft to the next.

Wilson is next up at pick No. 4. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, Wing – Illinois

Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player? The Clippers need that.

Wagler is projected to be in the top five in this NBA mock draft. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr., Guard – Arkansas

The Nets need some serious star power and a boost to the franchise. Acuff could be that player and this NBA mock draft sends the Arkansas star to Brooklyn.

Another freshman within the lottery picks, that’s just how this draft is going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range

7. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings, Guard – Houston

If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy. The Kings need someone like that in the backcourt to return to the playoffs.

In all seriousness, his decision-making improved throughout the season and he’ll replace De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Aday Mara, Center – Michigan

Mara is seemingly set for the Top 10 among NBA mock drafts these days. The former Michigan standout has measurables that’ll make you look twice and has a great mix of size, coordination and skill.

Will he be the first Michigan player selected? It seems like it right now. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 40 games last season.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, Guard – Arizona

Brown is slated to join a squad built around Cooper Flagg, per this NBA mock draft from The Athletic. As they rebuild around the 19-year-old star, another lottery pick in Brown should help accelerate their process.

He averaged 18.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range. Brown might have to step up right away due to injury concerns with veterans Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Mikel Brown Jr., Guard – Louisville

We’ll round out the top 10 of this NBA mock draft from The Athletic as Ament goes to the Bucks. Milwaukee needs to take advantage of being in a lottery position this year.

He played 35 games this past season as a freshman and was highly efficient. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.

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11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward – Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nate Ament, Forward – Tennessee

13. Miami Heat: Hannes Steinbach, Forward – Washington

14. Charlotte Hornets: Morez Johnson Jr., Forward – Michigan

15. Chicago Bulls: Dailyn Swain, Forward – Texas

16. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Anderson Jr., Guard – Texas Tech

17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jayden Quaintance, Forward – Kentucky

18. Charlotte Hornets: Allen Graves, Forward – Santa Clara

19. Toronto Raptors: Labaron Philon Jr., Guard – Alabama

20. San Antonio Spurs: Cameron Carr, Guard – Baylor

21. Detroit Lions: Bennett Stirtz, Guard – Iowa

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Koa Peat, Forward – Arizona

23. Atlanta Hawks: Karim Lopez, Wing – New Zealand Breakers

24. New York Knicks: Tarris Reed Jr., Center – UConn

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Chris Cenac Jr., Forward – Houston

26. Denver Nuggets: Ebuka Okorie, Guard – Stanford

27. Boston Celtics: Joshua Jefferson, Forward – Iowa State

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sergio De Larrea, Wing – Valencia

29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Meleek Thomas, Wing – Arkansas

30. Dallas Mavericks: Isaiah Evans, Wing – Duke

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31. New York Knicks: Emanuel Sharp, Guard – Houston

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Zuby Ejiofor, Forward – St. John’s

33. Brooklyn Nets: Henri Veesaar, Center – North Carolina

34. Sacramento Kings: Baba Miller, Wing – Cincinnati

35. San Antonio Spurs: Alex Karaban, Wing – UConn

36. Los Angeles Clippers: Bruce Thornton, Guard – Ohio State

37. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jack Kayil, Guard – Alba Berlin

38. Chicago Bulls: Maliq Brown, Forward – Duke

39. Houston Rockets: Braden Smith, Guard – Purdue

40. Boston Celtics: Richie Saunders, Wing – BYU

41. Miami Heat: Trevon Brazile, Forward – Arkansas

42. San Antonio Spurs: Ryan Conwell, Guard – Louisville

43. Brooklyn Nets: Izaiyah Nelson, Forward – USF

44. San Antonio Spurs: Ugonna Onyenso, Center – Virginia

45. Sacramento Kings: Nick Boyd, Guard – Wisconsin

46. Orlando Magic: Jaden Bradley, Guard – Arizona

47. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Nickel, Wing – Vanderbilt

48. Dallas Mavericks: Felix Okpara, Center – Tennessee

49. Denver Nuggets: Tobias Jensen, Wing – Ratiopharm Ulm

50. Toronto Raptors: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Guard – Tennessee

51. Washington Wizards: Noam Yaacov, Guard – Oostende

52. Los Angeles Clippers: Tamin Lipsey, Guard – Iowa State

53. Houston Rockets: Tyler Bilodeau, Forward – UCLA

54. Golden State Warriors: Nick Martinelli, Wing – Northwestern

55. New York Knicks: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Forward – Purdue

56. Chicago Bulls: Otega Oweh, Guard – Kentucky

57. Atlanta Hawks: Jaden Henley, Wing – Grand Canyon

58. New Orleans Pelicans: Milos Uzan, Guard- St. John’s

59. Minnesota Timberwolves: Dillon Mitchell, Wing – St. John’s

60. Washington Wizards: Tobi Lawal, Forward – Virginia Tech