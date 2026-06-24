On3 NBA Draft
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Projecting second round selections after first night
The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is now complete, with 30 players reaching the professional ranks and realizing the life-long dream of hearing their name called by commissioner Adam Silver. As in recent years, there is now pause before the second round starts.
Wednesday’s festivities will bring back into focus the importance of finding role players late in the draft, with no shortage of NBA difference-makers found in this range. Trades could also ramp up, as teams look to position themselves to land the player they value most on the board.
After seeing how day one unfolded, here is a look at how the remaining 30 picks could play out as the picks resume. This will be updated as picks are moved leading up to tonight’s official start.
Picks 31-60
31. New York Knicks*: Richie Saunders, BYU
32. Memphis Grizzlies*: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
33. Minnesota Timberwolves: Isaiah Evans, Duke
34. Cleveland Cavaliers*: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina
35. Denver Nuggets*: Ryan Conwell, Louisville
36. Los Angeles Clippers*: Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s
37. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Jack Kayil, Germany
38. Chicago Bulls*: Baba Miller, Cincinnati
39. Houston Rockets*: Jaden Bradley, Arizona
40. Boston Celtics*: Tobias Jensen, Denmark
41. Miami Heat*: Emanuel Sharp, Houston
42. San Antonio Spurs*: Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
43. Brooklyn Nets*: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia
44. San Antonio Spurs*: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
45. Sacramento Kings*: Trevon Brazile, Arkansas
46. Orlando Magic: Otega Oweh, Kentucky
47. New York Knicks*: Noam Yaacov, Israel
48. Dallas Mavericks*: Vsevolod Ishchenko, Russia
49. Denver Nuggets*: Braden Smith, Purdue
50. Toronto Raptors: Felix Okpara, Tennessee
51. Washington Wizards*: Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State
52. Los Angeles Clippers*: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
53. Houston Rockets: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
54. Golden State Warriors*: Maliq Brown, Duke
55. New York Knicks: Tre White, Kansas
56. Chicago Bulls*: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt
57. Atlanta Hawks*: Reynan dos Santos, G-League
58. New Orleans Pelicans*: Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida
59. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Oscar Cluff, Purdue
60. Washington Wizards*: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Even after the picks end on Wednesday, more undrafted players will be welcomed to July’s NBA Summer League circuit to fight for a spot on training camp rosters, two-way deals or show off in front of overseas teams looking to bring in young talent.
The journey is just beginning for all the players in the 2026 NBA Draft class, and each player will take a unique path to their final destination. But for now, much attention will shift onto the 2027 NBA Draft class and free agency ahead.