2026 NBA Mock Draft: Projecting second round selections after first night

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is now complete, with 30 players reaching the professional ranks and realizing the life-long dream of hearing their name called by commissioner Adam Silver. As in recent years, there is now pause before the second round starts.

Wednesday’s festivities will bring back into focus the importance of finding role players late in the draft, with no shortage of NBA difference-makers found in this range. Trades could also ramp up, as teams look to position themselves to land the player they value most on the board.

After seeing how day one unfolded, here is a look at how the remaining 30 picks could play out as the picks resume. This will be updated as picks are moved leading up to tonight’s official start.

Picks 31-60

31. New York Knicks*: Richie Saunders, BYU

32. Memphis Grizzlies*: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

33. Minnesota Timberwolves: Isaiah Evans, Duke

34. Cleveland Cavaliers*: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

35. Denver Nuggets*: Ryan Conwell, Louisville

36. Los Angeles Clippers*: Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

37. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Jack Kayil, Germany

38. Chicago Bulls*: Baba Miller, Cincinnati

39. Houston Rockets*: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

40. Boston Celtics*: Tobias Jensen, Denmark

41. Miami Heat*: Emanuel Sharp, Houston

42. San Antonio Spurs*: Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

43. Brooklyn Nets*: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

44. San Antonio Spurs*: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

45. Sacramento Kings*: Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

46. Orlando Magic: Otega Oweh, Kentucky

47. New York Knicks*: Noam Yaacov, Israel

48. Dallas Mavericks*: Vsevolod Ishchenko, Russia

49. Denver Nuggets*: Braden Smith, Purdue

50. Toronto Raptors: Felix Okpara, Tennessee

51. Washington Wizards*: Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

52. Los Angeles Clippers*: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

53. Houston Rockets: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

54. Golden State Warriors*: Maliq Brown, Duke

55. New York Knicks: Tre White, Kansas

56. Chicago Bulls*: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

57. Atlanta Hawks*: Reynan dos Santos, G-League

58. New Orleans Pelicans*: Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

59. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Oscar Cluff, Purdue

60. Washington Wizards*: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Even after the picks end on Wednesday, more undrafted players will be welcomed to July’s NBA Summer League circuit to fight for a spot on training camp rosters, two-way deals or show off in front of overseas teams looking to bring in young talent.

The journey is just beginning for all the players in the 2026 NBA Draft class, and each player will take a unique path to their final destination. But for now, much attention will shift onto the 2027 NBA Draft class and free agency ahead.