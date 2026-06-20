2026 NBA Mock Draft: USA Today shakes up new projections with Cameron Boozer over Darryn Peterson

The 2026 NBA Draft is just days away, and front offices are beginning to finalize their boards. Following the combine and the pre-draft workout process, opinions around the league continue to evolve.

With that in mind, USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky released his latest mock draft after gathering information from league sources and trusted reporting. One of the biggest developments involves Duke star Cameron Boozer climbing into the No. 2 spot.

Meanwhile, several teams near the top of the draft continue to weigh difficult decisions. Here is a look at Kalbrosky’s latest top-10 projections.

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1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F – BYU

Kalbrosky projects the Wizards to select BYU star AJ Dybantsa with the first overall pick. The NCAA scoring champion and Julius Erving Award winner remains one of the most dynamic offensive players in the class.

Dybantsa told USA Today he is confident in his chances to go No. 1 overall. Washington could pair him with veterans Trae Young and Anthony Davis to accelerate his development.

2. Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer, F – Duke

Boozer represents one of the biggest changes in the latest mock draft. According to Kalbrosky, the Jazz are seriously considering the Duke freshman over Kansas guard Darryn Peterson.

The ACC Player of the Year brings versatility, consistency and a winning resume to the table. Boozer’s connection to Utah through his father, Carlos Boozer, only adds another interesting layer to the discussion.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Darryn Peterson, G – Kansas

Despite slipping from the top spot, Peterson remains one of the most talented players available. Kalbrosky noted many evaluators still believe the Kansas star has the highest ceiling in the class.

If selected, Peterson could represent a new direction for Memphis. His arrival would also increase speculation surrounding the future of Ja Morant.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F – North Carolina

Wilson lands with Chicago in Kalbrosky’s latest projection. The athletic North Carolina forward fits the profile the Bulls’ front office reportedly values.

Before suffering an injury, Wilson established himself as one of the nation’s most productive defenders and finishers. His size and explosiveness make him one of the safest frontcourt prospects available.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, G – Illinois

Illinois standout Keaton Wagler continues to rise up draft boards. Kalbrosky cited reports that Wagler impressed during a recent workout against another lottery-level guard.

The 19-year-old helped lead Illinois to the Final Four and established himself as one of the draft’s top shooters. His intelligence, rebounding and playmaking add even more value.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., G – Louisville

Brown’s stock has climbed after receiving a clean bill of health during the pre-draft process. Kalbrosky reported the Louisville guard completed a second workout with Brooklyn.

Brown finished his season on a tear before injuries ended his campaign early. His scoring ability and shooting range make him an intriguing piece for the rebuilding Nets.

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., G – Arkansas

Acuff remains one of the draft’s most explosive offensive players. The Arkansas freshman excelled in transition and proved capable of creating shots for himself and teammates.

Kalbrosky noted Sacramento has been heavily linked to the talented guard. His upside could make him difficult for the Kings to pass on.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NO): Kingston Flemings, G – Houston

Houston guard Kingston Flemings checks several boxes for NBA teams. His speed, athleticism and defensive ability helped elevate his stock throughout the season.

Teammate Chris Cenac Jr. praised Flemings’ character and versatility while speaking with USA Today. Atlanta could view him as another young building block for the future.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, G – Arizona

Burries is projected to land in Dallas alongside Cooper Flagg. The Arizona freshman boosted his stock with a strong NCAA Tournament run and a trip to the Final Four.

Kalbrosky noted the Mavericks have been consistently connected to Burries throughout the process. His shooting and two-way versatility make him an attractive fit.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F – Tennessee

Tennessee forward Nate Ament rounds out the top 10. The All-SEC standout showcased his offensive upside before an injury ended his season.

Kalbrosky noted Bucks officials recently met with Ament during the pre-draft process. His combination of size, shooting and long-term upside could make him a lottery pick.

Picks No. 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Karim Lopez, F – New Zealand Breakers

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Aday Mara, C – Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Hannes Steinbach, F – Washington

14. Charlotte Hornets: Morez Johnson Jr., F – Michigan

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Cameron Carr, G – Baylor

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Yaxel Lendeborg, F – Michigan

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Chris Cenac Jr., F – Houston

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Christian Anderson Jr., G – Texas Tech

19. Toronto Raptors: Bennett Stirtz, G – Iowa

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Allen Graves, F – Santa Clara

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Dailyn Swain, F – Texas

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Labaron Philon Jr., G – Alabama

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Jayden Quaintance, F – Kentucky

24. New York Knicks: Ebuka Okorie, G – Stanford

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Koa Peat, F – Arizona

26. Denver Nuggets: Meleek Thomas, G – Arkansas

27. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Evans, G – Duke

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Sergio De Larrea, G – Valencia

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SA): Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Tarris Reed Jr., C – UConn

Round 2 — Picks No. 31-60

31. New York Knicks (via WAS): Zuby Ejiofor, F – St. John’s

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND): Joshua Jefferson, F – Iowa State

33. Brooklyn Nets: Richie Saunders, G – BYU

34. Sacramento Kings: Trevon Brazile, F – Arkansas

35. San Antonio Spurs (via MIN): Alex Karaban, F – UConn

36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM): Ugonna Onyenso, Center – Virginia

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Ryan Conwell, G – Louisville

38. Chicago Bulls (via NO): Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee

39. Houston Rockets (via CHI): Baba Miller, F – Cincinnati

40. Boston Celtics (via MIL): Emanuel Sharp, G – Houston

41. Miami Heat (via GS): Nick Martinelli, F – Northwestern

42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR): Izaiyah Nelson, F – USF

43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC): Jack Kayil, G – Alba Berlin

44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA): Braden Smith, G – Purdue

45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA): Maliq Brown, F – Duke

46. Orlando Magic: Tyler Bilodeau, F – UCLA

47. Phoenix Suns (via PHI): Jaden Bradley, G – Arizona

48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX): Otega Oweh, G – Kentucky

49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL): Dillon Mitchell, F – St. John’s

50. Toronto Raptors: Bruce Thornton, G – Ohio State

51. Washington Wizards (via MIN): Rafael Castro, C – George Washington

52. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE): Nick Boyd, G – Wisconsin

53. Houston Rockets: Keyshawn Hall, F – Auburn

54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL): Tyler Nickel, F – Vanderbilt

55. New York Knicks: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, G – Tennessee

56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN): Tobe Awaka, F – Arizona

57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS): Milos Uzan, G – St. John’s

58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET): Jaron Pierre Jr., F – SMU

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SA): Aaron Nkrumah, G – Tennesse State

60. Washington Wizards (via OKC): Tobi Lawal, F – Virginia Tech