2026 NBA Mock Draft: USA Today updates first-round predictions with AI

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place later this month, and USA Today has updated its latest mock draft with the help of AI. This is something the outlet did last month following the conclusion of the scouting combine.

USA Today used Microsoft’s Copilot to help predict the first round of the NBA Draft. One thing to note about this mock draft is it’s much different than what it was in May.

But if there is one thing that has been consistent is that the No. 1 pick has not changed throughout the mock series. Here’s a look at USA Today’s updated NBA Mock draft with the help of AI.

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At this point, it would be shocking if AJ Dybantsa didn’t go No. 1 overall. He should be a good fit with a Wizards team that added star point guard Trae Young earlier this year.

Dybantsa was the NCAA’s scoring champion at BYU this past season. Copilot said, “A franchise devoid of elite wing creation takes the class’s best scoring forward archetype to anchor its rebuild.”

The Utah Jazz are in need of playmakers, and Darryn Peterson is exactly that. He battled injuries during his one season at Kansas but still made the All-Big 12 Second Team.

In 24 games, Peterson averaged a shade over 20 points. Copilot said, “Utah secures a jumbo lead guard who can scale alongside or beyond its current young backcourt.”

Cameron Boozer came close to leading Duke to a national title. The team reached the Elite Eight due to Boozer’s averaging a double-double for the year.

When the 2025-26 season ended, Boozer was named the ACC Player of the Year and the National College Player of the Year. Copilot said, “Memphis bets on elite production and feel to stabilize its frontcourt with a high-floor offensive hub.”

Caleb Wilson made an immediate impact in his one season at North Carolina. He was named to the ACC-All Rookie Team and was a consensus second-team All-American.

In 24 games, Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. Copilot said, “Chicago adds a mobile, two-way forward who can defend multiple positions and elevate lineup versatility.”

Arkansas won the SEC Tournament championship this past season because of the play of Darius Acuff Jr. He was named SEC Player of the Year and was a consensus first-team All-American.

In 36 games, Acuff averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists. Copilot said, “With an aging core, L.A. lands a dynamic shot creator to begin transitioning toward its next offensive engine.”

Mikel Brown Jr. turned heads when he scored 45 points in Louisville’s 118-77 victory over NC State this past season. He finished his freshman season averaging 18.2 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Brown was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team and the All-ACC Third Team. Copilot said, “Brooklyn prioritizes pure scoring upside and perimeter creation for a roster still searching for a centerpiece.”

Keaton Wagler helped Illinois reach the Final Four for the first time since 2005. During the 2025-26 season, Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per contest.

Wagler was a consensus All-American and was the recipient of the Jerry West Award. Copilot said, “Sacramento adds a combo guard who can both initiate offense and space the floor next to its stars.”

Hawks fans were hoping to get a top-four pick, but the team will still get a quality player at this spot. Kingston Flemings will provide depth at the point guard position after the Hawks lost Trae Young.

In his one season at Houston, Flemings was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was a consensus second-team All-American. Copilot said, “Atlanta targets a true lead guard to fill its post–Trae Young offensive void, prioritizing pace control and primary creation.”

Dallas continues to add talent after trading Luke Doncic and drafting Cooper Flagg last year. Brayden Burries was a key player in Arizona’s run to the Final Four earlier this year.

Burries registered 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Copilot said, “Dallas pairs Cooper Flagg with a versatile scoring guard who can handle, create, and space the floor, giving its new franchise centerpiece a dynamic perimeter partner to grow alongside.”

The Bucks will need athletic wings since Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future is uncertain. Nate Ament helped Tennessee reach the Elite Eight of the tournament in his one season with the team.

Ament tallied 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Copilot said, “Milwaukee injects youth and athleticism into its wing rotation with a high-upside developmental forward.”

USA Today’s AI NBA Mock Draft, Picks 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Aday Mara, Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon, Alabama

14. Charlotte Hornets: Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)

15. Chicago Bulls: Isaiah Evans, Duke

16. Memphis Grizzlies: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

18. Charlotte Hornets: Koa Peat, Arizona

19. Toronto Raptors: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

20. San Antonio Spurs: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

21. Detroit Pistons, Cameron Carr, Baylor

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

23. Atlanta Hawks: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

24. New York Knicks: Dailyn Swain, Texas

25. Los Angeles Lakers, Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

26. Denver Nuggets: Sergio de Larrea, Valencia (Spain)

27. Boston Celtics: Alex Karaban, UConn

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

30. Dallas Mavericks: Luigi Sugio, Mega (Serbia)