2026 NBA mock draft: USA Today uses AI to predict first round of picks

With still a month to go until the 2026 NBA Draft, every media outlet is working on mock drafts for fans to consume. Everyone has opinions on who should be picked where. But now, one outlet has a unique approach to generating its most recent mock draft.

USA Today recently compiled a new mock draft but used Microsoft Copilot AI to generate the picks. No bias or opinion on the picks. Just what the computer says should be the picks. But it didn’t come without some struggles, as USA Today notes, the system needed additional prompts to get the correct order of picks in the mock.

Between 10 of the latest mock drafts from national websites, here is what Microsoft Copilot has for its most recent mock draft. It includes a name in the top five that could be a bit of a surprise.

1. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — AJ DYBANTSA, BYU

Dybantsa appears to be most likely to go No. 1 to Washington, as most mocks have this being the pick. The BYU star led the country in scoring at 25.5 points per game and also grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game. He has been painted as a generational talent for years now and will soon take his talents to the NBA. And it looks like Washington is where he goes.

Copilot analysis: “Washington continues a full rebuild and prioritizes primary offensive upside. Dybantsa profiles as a high-usage, shot-creating wing — exactly the type of player the roster currently lacks.”

2. UTAH JAZZ — DARRYN PETERSON, KANSAS

Another generational talent, according to experts, Peterson had a bit of a controversial college season at Kansas. Cramping issues took him out of games multiple times and even had him sitting out games at one point. But there’s no denying the talent when healthy. Peterson averaged 20.2 points per game and showed the ability to take over. He just needs to be on the floor more in the NBA.

Copilot analysis: “Utah’s roster features size and frontcourt depth but needs a perimeter creator who can generate offense at multiple levels. Peterson’s ability to score both on and off the ball complements an already established interior foundation.”

3. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — CAMERON BOOZER, DUKE

Duke’s dominance in the ACC and college basketball as a whole was thanks to Boozer. One of college basketball’s most dominant players, Boozer put up 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils. This would be a great draft landing spot for his family too, as Boozer’s father, Carlos Boozer, played in the NBA for the Bulls from 2010-2014.

Copilot analysis: “Memphis benefits from adding a halfcourt offensive stabilizer … Boozer’s post scoring and passing provide structure in playoff settings, reducing reliance on guard-driven creation.”

While North Carolina as a program was a letdown this year, Wilson was not. He averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. That was, of course, until he suffered a broken hand that required surgery and sat him out for the rest of the season after February 10. He might not have been a March Madness name, but Wilson is quickly rising in the mock drafts.

Copilot analysis: “Chicago has lacked frontcourt athleticism and defensive versatility. Wilson fills that gap as a modern, switchable forward.”

5. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — KEATON WAGLER, ILLINOIS

Wagler at No. 5 in the draft is the first true shock from AI’s mock draft. A bit overlooked in the recruiting process, Brad Underwood tapped into Wagler’s talents and got him to put up 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He went from unknown by some to Top 10 pick status in just one year.

Copilot analysis: “Wagler provides a developmental piece who can grow into a larger offensive role without requiring immediate high usage.”

While Peterson, Boozer and Dybantsa dominated the No. 1 pick conversation all year long, John Calipari and others advocated for Acuff to be in the conversation for Player of the Year honors or the No. 1 pick spot. It’s tough to deny the talent, even if he isn’t No. 1. Averaging 23.5 points per game, Acuff was the third-leading scorer in the country and an electric watch when the Razorbacks took the floor.

Copilot analysis: “Brooklyn’s roster lacks a central offensive organizer. Acuff addresses that need as a primary ball-handler, capable of structuring possessions and initiating offense consistently.”

7. SACRAMENTO KINGS — KINGSTON FLEMINGS, HOUSTON

Some mock drafts have seen Flemings go as high as No. 3 in the NBA Draft. However, AI has him falling a little bit and being in the bottom half of the Top 10. Averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 assists per game, Flemings was one of Kelvin Sampson’s key players for a very dominant Houston team this year.

Copilot analysis: “Flemings adds another downhill guard, ensuring continuity in tempo and playmaking alongside the existing backcourt.”

8. ATLANTA HAWKS — ADAY MARA, MICHIGAN

While it was Yaxel Lendenborg who won Big Ten Player of the Year honors, there’s no denying what his teammate Mara brings to the floor. At 7-foot-3, Mara brings the size that no one can teach. You just have to coach the talent right. Mara averaged 12.1 points per game for the national champs and is another player quickly climbing NBA mock draft boards.

Copilot analysis: “Mara supplies rim protection and interior size, helping offset long-standing defensive limitations in guard-heavy lineups.”

Averaging just shy of 20 points per game at 18.2, Brown also battled injuries throughout the year. A back issue held Brown out for all of March, so there’s fair reason to be concerned about the future. But perhaps those concerns have subsided and Brown is good to go now.

Copilot analysis: “Another playmaker who can initiate offense, Brown provides secondary creation, improving lineup flexibility.”

10. MILWAUKEE BUCKS — NATE AMENT, TENNESSEE

One of the most coveted recruits coming out of high school, Ament averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Volunteers this year. Cracking the Top 10 in an NBA mock draft is a bit of a new take on Ament but AI sees him as being a valuable pickup for the Bucks, who could be looking for a new star if they trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Copilot analysis: “Milwaukee targets youth and positional versatility. Ament projects as a two-way forward capable of defending multiple positions while developing complementary scoring skills alongside established stars.”

Remainder of USA Today AI powered NBA mock draft

11. Golden State Warriors — Brayden Burries, Arizona

12. Oklahoma City Thunder — Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers

13. Miami Heat — Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

14. Charlotte Hornets — Cameron Carr, Baylor

15. Chicago Bulls — Hannes Steinbach, Washington

16. Memphis Grizzlies — Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

17. Oklahoma City Thunder — Labaron Philon, Alabama

18. Charlotte Hornets — Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

19. Toronto Raptors — Koa Peat, Arizona

20. San Antonio Spurs — Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

21. Detroit Pistons — Isaiah Evans, Duke

22. Philadelphia 76ers — Dailyn Swain, Texas

23. Atlanta Hawks — Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

24. New York Knicks — Allen Graves, Santa Clara

25. Los Angeles Lakers — Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

26. Denver Nuggets — Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

27. Boston Celtics — Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

28. Minnesota Timberwolves — Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

29. Cleveland Cavaliers — Alex Karaban, UConn

30. Dallas Mavericks — Meleek Thomas, Arkansas