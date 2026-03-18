2026 NCAA Tournament: Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons reveals bracket, stunning Final Four pick

Micah Parsons is making headlines off the field. This time for his bold NCAA Tournament bracket that has fans talking ahead of March Madness.

The Green Bay Packers star revealed his picks as part of the official bracket challenge, shared to social media by NCAA March Madness, and his Final Four immediately turned heads. Parsons selected the Duke Blue Devils, Illinois Fighting Illini, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Tech Red Raiders to reach the final weekend.

Micah Parsons' bracket!



Texas Tech to the Final Four 👀

VCU > UNC 😳

Duke cuts down the nets ✂️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XvamUog9BQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2026

Parsons is picking Duke to win it all, projecting the Blue Devils to take down Arkansas in the national championship game. While Duke’s presence as a No. 1 seed comes as little surprise given its dominant season, it’s the rest of Parsons’ bracket reflects a willingness to embrace the chaos.

Of course, Texas Tech’s inclusion stands out the most. The Red Raiders, a No. 5 seed, are without star forward JT Toppin due to injury, making their projected run even more unlikely. Still, Parsons is clearly betting on depth and toughness carrying Texas Tech further than most expect.

Meanwhile, Arkansas may be the most intriguing team in Parsons’ Final Four. The Razorbacks are hot, as head coach John Calipari has them playing their best basketball at the right time after capturing the SEC Tournament title, just the second in program history.

“That’s what we should be in the business for,” Calipari said. “You want to win, but it’s the name on the back that I’m in the business for.”

The Razorbacks’ championship run was fueled by a dominant performance from Darius Acuff Jr., who poured in 30 points and 11 assists in the title game. Arkansas also received key contributions from Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond II, while DJ Wagner continued to emerge as a steady leader.

With that momentum, Parsons’ belief in Arkansas making a deep run may not be as far-fetched as it initially seems. Meanwhile, Illinois adds another strong contender to the mix, giving Parsons’ Final Four a blend of power programs and rising threats.

Ultimately, Parsons’ bracket reflects what makes March Madness so compelling: the unpredictability. With momentum swings and matchups all playing a role, even the boldest predictions can come true.

Now, the spotlight shifts to the court to see if Parsons’ picks can hold up, or if this year’s tournament delivers the kind of chaos that leads his bracket to bust. Only time will tell if he’s right in the end.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.