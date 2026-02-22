2026 NFL Combine: Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson make key pre-draft decisions

Just days away from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, it has been revealed whether or not the consensus top-two quarterbacks in the Draft will be showcasing their arm talents.

Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 overall pick, will not be throwing in Indianapolis. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, projected as the likely second quarterback off the board, will be throwing for teams.

With a great showing in Indianapolis, Ty Simpson could cement himself as a bonafide First Round pick. Alabama has had just three quarterbacks selected in the First Round of an NFL Draft this decade (Bryce Young, Mac Jones, and Tua Tagovailoa).

Former Alabama QB Ty Simpson will throw at next week’s NFL combine, per source — an opportunity to solidify his status as a first-round pick.



Simpson is the consensus QB2 behind presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who has said he’ll wait and throw at pro day. pic.twitter.com/owZ4y9njpA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2026

Mendoza will not throw until Indiana‘s Pro Day, he revealed during appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘ prior to Super Bowl LX.

“At the combine, you’re throwing to different receivers, it’s a whole different thing,” Mendoza told McAfee. “I want to make sure I give my guys the best chance. I want to throw at pro day with my guys, with my running backs and be there with the boys.”

In Mel Kiper Jr.‘s most recent Mock Draft, Mendoza is tabbed as the No. 1 overall prospect. Ty Simpson just cracked Kiper Jr.’s top-25 at No. 25.

Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson project as top-two quarterbacks in NFL Draft

In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza exploded into the best player in college football. The Cal transfer totaled 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with six interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 season. Along with winning a National Championship, Mendoza was named the Heisman Trophy winner and the National Championship Game MVP.

The Raiders are thirsting for success, as they have not won a playoff game since 2002 (AFC Championship). They suffered their worst season since 2006 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith at the helm, and a shake-up is desperately needed. Mendoza has shown to be an instant impact player who could be the player to finally bring sunshine back to Sin City.

Ty Simpson also led his program to the College Football Playoff, where they were thrashed by Mendoza’s Hoosiers 38-3 in the Rose Bowl. He recorded 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Simpson was projected to be selected with the No. 21 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in ESPN’s Field Yates‘ latest Mock Draft. It has yet to be revealed whether or not future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers will return to play for Pittsburgh next season, making the selection of a quarterback a no-brainer for Pittsburgh.