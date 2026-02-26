Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy will not work out or participate in position drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Jordan Reid. McCoy didn’t see any action for the Volunteers this past season due to a torn ACL he suffered in January 2025.

Despite not playing last season, McCoy has an impressive resume. In the 2024 campaign, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions.

McCoy’s four interceptions were tied for the most in the SEC. For his efforts, he was named an AP Second-Team All-American.

McCoy spent his true freshman season in 2023 at Oregon State. He made 12 appearances and five starts for the Beavers, logging 31 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

While McCoy didn’t produce any tape in 2025 for NFL teams to evaluate, he’s widely expected to be a first round pick. In fact, in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft, he projected the Los Angeles Rams to select McCoy with the No. 13 overall pick.

One of McCoy’s strongest attributes was his athleticism. He won a pair of state titles in high jump and long jump his senior year. It’s unclear how McCoy’s injury will affect his explosiveness. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of McCoy’s game.

“Hips and feet are smooth, allowing for quality lateral transitions and efficient gathers to match hard-breaking curls,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s athletic in his recoveries but average acceleration leaves him chasing too often on go routes. More focused, physical press disruption should make the rep easier to control.

“He’s opportunistic with strong ball skills at the catch point. His route squeeze and zone awareness should improve with more reps. We should expect McCoy’s athletic traits and instincts to help him make up for lost time once he gets into camp.”

Though McCoy won’t be participating in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, he will undergo rigorous medical testing at the event. This testing could include scans such as an MRI to ensure his knee has fully healed.

The NFL Scouting Combine will begin today and run through March 1. The event will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Fans can watch the combine on the NFL Network.