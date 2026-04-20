2026 NFL Draft: Adam Schefter reveals 8 players who could be traded for picks

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, trade chatter across the league is beginning to heat up. According to Adam Schefter, several notable names could be on the move.

The latest intel comes on the heels of a blockbuster deal that already shook up the draft landscape, as Dexter Lawrence was dealt from the New York Giants to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick. That move alone signaled a willingness from teams to make aggressive decisions, and it may only be the beginning.

Per Schefter, multiple players across key positions are drawing interest as potential trade candidates during draft week. Among the most intriguing names are quarterbacks Anthony Richardson (Colts), Will Levis (Titans), and Spencer Rattler (Saints). With several teams still searching for long-term answers at the position, movement under center could define this year’s draft.

But it’s not just quarterbacks. Schefter also pointed to playmakers like Kyle Pitts (Falcons), Keon Coleman (Bills), and Brandon Aiyuk (49ers) as players who could draw significant interest. On the defensive side, names like Kenny Moore II (Colts) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Giants) further highlight how widespread the potential movement could be.

In short, teams aren’t just looking to add talent, they’re exploring ways to reshape their rosters entirely. Of course, not every player is expected to be part of the shuffle though.

Mac Jones, now with the San Francisco 49ers, is one name Schefter noted is unlikely to be moved. Despite speculation earlier this offseason, his market never fully materialized.

Meanwhile, the ripple effects of these potential trades could be massive. For teams like the Giants, acquiring additional draft capital, as they did in the Lawrence deal, opens the door to reshaping the roster with premium talent. For others, moving established players could signal a reset or a strategic pivot.

Alas, that’s what makes this week so fascinating. Between confirmed deals and growing speculation, the 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up to be as much about trades as it is selections. With multiple high-profile players potentially in play, front offices across the league are clearly keeping every option on the table.

If the early moves are any indication, more fireworks could be on the way. This could be an NFL Draft to remember in 2026.