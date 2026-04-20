2026 NFL Draft: Adam Schefter reveals Cowboys scenario to keep an eye on

The Dallas Cowboys could make a massive move in the NFL Draft by trading up into the top five, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, it seems like it would take a very specific scenario to do so.

Basically, the Cowboys are interested in Ohio State EDGE rusher Arvell Reese or Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey. Both are candidates to go in the top five and if one of them falls to No. 5, Dallas could make a move to bring them in.

“Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese — or Bailey, if the Jets take Reese at No. 2 — could slide to No. 5,” Schefter wrote in his column. “It would suddenly be very tempting for a team such as the Cowboys to potentially trade up for a top-tier pass rusher. Again, the draft would have to go a specific way for this scenario to play out. But two teams raised this scenario this weekend, wondering if it somehow could unfold this week. It’s exactly the type of scenario that makes the draft so compelling.”

But how does that unfold for the Cowboys? As Schefter laid it out, the Jets would have to take Reese or Bailey at No. 2 overall first. Then, the Arizona Cardinals must draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, and there is smoke there.

But that’s not all! The Tennessee Titans, at No. 4, would have to select Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. Then, that opens the floodgates for Dallas to trade up to No. 5. At the very least, it’ll be “tempting,” per Schefter.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks the franchise will add two “great” picks in the draft. But he also said “something exciting” could come along, as well.

Dallas has come up in rumors as a potential trade candidate, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. went so far as to project a move up in his last mock draft earlier this week. Prescott admitted he doesn’t know much more than anyone outside of the front office, but said Draft Day will be exciting no matter what happens.

“I’m excited about everything we’ve done up to this point,” Prescott said ahead of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas. “I expect two great draft picks, maybe something exciting. I don’t know any more than anybody else. So if there’s movement, that’d be cool, too.

“It’s always an exciting night. I don’t think anybody ever knows what to expect. I know that we’ll add some great players, I trust in the front office and all that they’re doing.”