2026 NFL Draft: Adam Schefter reveals how Rueben Bain car crash news impacts stock

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, one of the most talked-about storylines centers on Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. Off-field news tied to a tragic 2024 car accident could impact his draft position.

While that is the general speculation around Bain, it might not be how the league feels. According to Adam Schefter, the league’s perspective is already largely settled.

“I don’t believe, in talking to teams, that it’s going to impact him very much at all,” Schefter said Tuesday on Get Up. “Teams have been aware of this. Their security departments have checked into it. Teams have reports in it. None of this caught them by surprise.”

That’s a key distinction as Bain remains widely projected as a top 10 pick. While the timing of the report, just weeks before the draft, raised eyebrows, the substance of the situation is not new information inside NFL circles. Instead, the focus has shifted elsewhere.

“Now, the discussion that teams will have is, if and when we use a high pick on Rueben Bain, and he’s going to be a high pick, what will the reaction in the community be?” Schefter added. “What will the questions at the press conference be like? How do we handle that sort of situation?”

In other words, this is less about discovery and more about perception. Bain’s situation stems from a 2024 accident in Miami that tragically resulted in the death of a passenger, 22-year-old Destiny Betts, months after the crash. According to reports, Bain was cited for careless driving, though the charge was later dismissed. No sobriety test was administered at the scene.

The incident has since resurfaced publicly, creating a wave of discussion just as teams finalize draft boards. Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum emphasized the complexity teams must navigate.

“There’s a victim here, and that’s a real tragedy,” Tannenbaum responded. “Is that aberrational? Was this a one-time thing? Is this a good person who had a one-time incident, or is this a pattern of behavior? … Are we comfortable having this player go out and be representative of us?”

Alas, those are the questions that front offices will wrestle with in the final days leading up to the draft. Still, from a pure football standpoint, Bain’s evaluation appears unchanged.

In fact, Schefter noted that on-field traits, including measurements like arm length, may carry more weight in final decision-making than the resurfaced news. Still, that doesn’t mean the situation is without impact.

History shows that late-draft-cycle developments can influence perception, with some around the league drawing comparisons to past draft-day slides tied to off-field concerns. But as it stands, Bain remains firmly in the upper tier of this draft class.

Now, it becomes a matter of how each franchise balances talent and optics when the clock starts ticking on draft night. Regardless, Bain will likely be a top pick when the time comes in a little over one week.