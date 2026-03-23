2026 NFL Draft: Adidas signs 14 prospects headlined by Fernando Mendoza, Arvell Reese

One month before the 2026 NFL Draft, adidas is making another major move. The brand announced a group of prospects have signed endorsement deals as part of its rookie class, headlined by Fernando Mendoza and Arvell Reese.

Mendoza and Reese are among the 14 players to sign with adidas as they go through the pre-draft process. The Three Stripes made a splash last year with its rookie class, which included future No. 2 pick Travis Hunter and No. 3 pick Abdul Carter. Mendoza is the projected No. 1 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Each prospect also participated in adidas’ first-ever Pro Day in Portland as they get ready to begin their NFL careers. Here is the full list of players to sign with the company as part of its rookie class.

Mendoza is one of a slew of athletes to continue partnerships with adidas that began at the college football level through NIL deals. Indiana teammate Elijah Sarratt and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson all had agreements in place with the brand. In fact, adidas paid tribute to Mendoza after he won the Heisman Trophy this past season.

“adidas has been part of my story since I got to Indiana, so getting to continue that into the next chapter feels right,” Mendoza said in a statement. “Coming to Portland with this class and seeing what the brand is building – the innovation, the investment, the people – it reinforced that this is where I want to be. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Of the 14 athletes to sign with adidas’ rookie class, five of them rank in the Top 5 of ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest Big Board. Mendoza is his top overall player while Reese ranks No. 3, Downs sits at No. 6, Tate comes in at No. 7 and Tyson rounds out the group at No. 9.

“This class reflects where adidas Football is headed and the type of athletes we’re committed to supporting as they enter the next stage of their careers, said Aaron Seabron, adidas general manager of US Sports and Creation Center in Portland, in a statement. “Our focus is on giving them access to the innovation, product, and platform that help them succeed at the highest level. Bringing them to Portland to experience our Innovation Lab and meet the teams behind our performance products is an important step in building those relationships from day one.”