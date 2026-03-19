2026 NFL Draft: Blockbuster trade shakes up Eric Edholm mock draft for NFL.com

The chaos of the first two weeks of NFL free agency has already led to massive roster turnover throughout the league. That has also included nearly 20 trades as of Thursday, with more than a dozen NFL superstars getting dealt for draft picks roughly one month out from the 2026 NFL Draft.

That trend continued Tuesday when the Miami Dolphins dealt fourth-year receiver Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to the Denver Broncos for multiple picks, including the Broncos’ No. 30 overall pick in Round 1 of next month’s 2026 NFL Draft. That trade means five NFL teams — the Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Jets — will have multiple first-round selections on April 23, the first day of the annual three-day event.

Given all the latest moves, NFL.com draft analyst Eric Edholm overhauled his 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 to better reflect the massive roster changes across the NFL. Check out the latest NFL.com mock draft below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This selection has been cemented in stone since Mendoza capped a magical 2025 by delivering Indiana its first-ever national championship in late January, which much of the Raiders brass saw in person. The reigning Heisman Trophy-winner fills a major need in Las Vegas after the organization dealt last year’s starter, Geno Smith, to the Jets earlier this month.

NFL.com: “This pick has felt locked in for weeks, if not months. Mendoza needs a stronger supporting cast overall, and it will be fascinating to see how much he can elevate the unit. That said, free-agent signee Tyler Linderbaum appears to be the ideal shepherd at center.”

Jeremy Birmingham-Lettermen Row

Jets coach Aaron Glenn is entering his second season in Gotham and needs to reload defensively. That starts with the versatile 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese, who can both stop the run and rush the passer after racking up 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025 for the Buckeyes FBS-best defense.

NFL.com: “I think the Jets will take Reese here and use him primarily as an edge rusher early on. They’ve added depth and experience on defense in free agency, which should give Reese a lengthy runway for liftoff.”

While quarterback remains a vital missing piece with the departure of Kyler Murray to the Vikings, the Cardinals don’t reach for one and instead add arguably the draft’s most talented pass rusher. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey revolutionized the Red Raiders’ defense and the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025.

NFL.com: “The Cardinals haven’t finished their work on the offensive line, but adding a speed rusher of Bailey’s caliber opposite Josh Sweat could make this defense more potent while the offense finds an identity.”

After landing franchise QB Cam Ward with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, the new-look Titans hand him a QB’s best friend — a three-down running back. And there’s no question Love, the 2025 Doak Walker Award winner, is one of the best in years after rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

NFL.com: “With the Titans having refrained from adding a back in free agency, I could see Love being their pick here. Tony Pollard was solid last season, especially late, but Love is a different caliber of playmaker to pair with Cam Ward.”

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Mick Walker-Lettermen Row

After a dismal season against the run in 2025, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh solves that issue with the addition of the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Styles. A converted safety, the uber-athletic Styles turned heads at the Combine after leading the Buckeyes’ FBS-best defense with 82 total tackles in 2025.

NFL.com: “I went back and forth between Ohio State teammates Styles and Caleb Downs here, as both make sense to me. Styles is the more physically gifted of the two and could be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate at Will linebacker.”

The Browns overhauled their offensive line in free agency by trading for RT Tytus Howard (Texans) and signing G Zion Johnson (Chargers) and C Elgton Jenkins (Packers) But that won’t stop Cleveland from adding the 6-foot-5 1/2 and 329-pound Mauigoa, widely considered one of the top lineman in this class.

NFL.com: “Cleveland’s two biggest non-QB needs appear to be at receiver and offensive tackle. Mauigoa is the choice because he moves well for his size (6-foot-5 1/2, 329 pounds), is young (turns 21 in June) and could start at tackle or be tried at guard.”

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

After rebuilding its backfield by signing running backs Rachaad White (Tampa Bay) and Jerome Ford (Cleveland) in free agency, the Commanders give QB Jayden Daniels the top big-play receiver in the draft. The 6-foot-2 Tate ranked third in the Big Ten with an Ohio State-best 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.

NFL.com: “The Commanders really need a complement to Terry McLaurin. Tate naturally gains easy separation and generates big pass plays for his size, which is the kind of skill set Jayden Daniels could use.”

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Neil Gershman-Zooba Images

While he might not have the ideal frame of a prototypical EDGE, the 6-foot-2, 263-pound Bain is arguably one of the most instinctual pass rushers in the class after racking up 9.5 sacks last season. Despite his sub 31-inch arms, Bain offers the Saints versatility to create pressure both inside and on the edge.

NFL.com: “Bain might not have the arm length of a prototypical pass rusher in coordinator Brandon Staley’s system, but he’d be dangerous opposite Chase Young for a defense that needs more pressure sources.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Chiefs take advantage of their rare Top 10 pick by landing the draft’s top cornerback after losing both of last year’s starters this offseason. The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane finished second in the SEC last season with 11 passes broken up to go along with 45 total tackles and two interceptions.

NFL.com: “With two of their starting corners heading to the Rams this offseason, the Chiefs have a tough time passing on the top option here. Delane is a press-man corner who gets physical in the run game, too.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Bengals don’t overthink this selection despite some speculation about Downs’ long-term health after rumors flew at last month’s Combine. The 6-foot, 206-pound Downs captained the Buckeyes FBS-best defense the past two seasons after leading Alabama in tackles as a true freshman in 2023.

NFL.com: “Best defensive player on the board here. Downs and veteran signee Bryan Cook would be a more reliable safety duo than the Bengals have had lately.”

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm NFL Mock Draft 2.0, pick Nos. 11-32

Makai Lemon | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

16. New York Jets (via IND): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

30: Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

31. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame