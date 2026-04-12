2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports releases new mock draft with a pair of Top 5 shockers, trade for Ty Simpson

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and final evaluations are being made for teams looking to draft their star of the future. In turn, CBS Sports has overhauled its latest mock draft — and it’s a doozy.

This includes one team trading up into the first round to draft former Alabama QB Ty Simpson, as well as a pair of interesting top five picks that go against the grain. Will they pan out? That remains to be seen until draft night gets underway on Thursday, April 23.

Regardless, draft season is coming to its close and with that, CBS Sports’ latest mock draft reflects what these prospects have been able to accomplish post-combine and pro day. Here’s how the list shakes up:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza has long since been thought of as the consensus No. 1 pick, and that’s remains true with the 2026 NFL Draft rearing its head. This follows an undefeated, Heisman Trophy-winning, national championship season for Mendoza and company.

On the field, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. His 90.3 QBR ranked first in the country as well.

2. New York Jets: EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Arvell Reese’s cemented his All-American status after a pair of star-making seasons in Columbus over the last two years. Now, he’s set to be one of the first players taken in this month’s 2026 NFL Draft.

At Ohio State, Reese combined for 112 tackles for the Buckeyes since 2024. He finished 2025 with 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. As a result, he earned All-American status in 2025. He was also a key piece to the Buckeyes’ national championship squad the year before.

David Bailey played a key role in Texas Tech’s run to the CFP. He led Division I with 14.5 sacks, and also ranked in the top three in the country in QB hurries (42) and hits (18). He also led the country with 73 pressures among EDGE rushers.

He arrived at TTU after three seasons at Stanford. He totaled 14.5 sacks over his career coming in, and matched that total in one year with the Red Raiders.

4. Tennessee Titans: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Styles had one of the more impressive showings at the Combine in February, measuring 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds while running a 4.46 40-yard dash. He also added a freakish 43.5-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-2 broad jump.

The former Ohio State star finished this past season with 83 tackles (43 solo) with three pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. He also recorded a career-best 100-tackle season during Ohio State’s national title-winning season two years ago.

5. New York Giants: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

LSU transfer CB Mansoor Delane has been elite for the Tigers on defense (Photo: USA Today)

This is a surprising move for CBS Sports, as many mock drafts have Delane in the back half of the top 10, or outside of it all together. This jump would make the LSU cornerback the first defensive back overall selected.

This comes after a lone season with LSU, where he broke up 11 passes and caught two interceptions for the Tigers. Before that, Delane played his first three seasons at Virginia Tech.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Francis Mauigoa started 42 straight games in college for Miami. That’s including all 16 this past season en route to a national championship game appearance.

He finished the 2025 season playing 826 total offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. Mauigoa played 814 snaps at right tackle across 16 games for the Hurricanes in 2025.

Jeremiyah Love is far and above RB1 for the 2026 NFL Draft. By all account, he’s set to be a top 10 pick as the most coveted rusher in this year’s. cycle.

This past season at Notre Dame, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns across 199 attempts — which was good for 6.9 yards per carry. He added 27 catches for 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air as well.

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tate finished this past season for Ohio State having caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Whichever team drafts him will be drafting arguably the best deep-ball threat in this draft cycle with 17.2 yards per catch last season for the Buckeyes.

On his career, he’s caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns. He logged career-highs across the board in 2025.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Caleb Downs spent one season at Alabama and two more at Ohio State. He left college football as a 2024 national champion as the sport’s top-rated safety. Learning under both Nick Saban and Ryan Day during his college career, many expect his abilities to translate to the league.

On the field, Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair of interceptions. He’ll likely be the first safety — as well as potentially the top overall defensive back.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy is the third defensive back CBS Sports projects will be selected in the top 10, according to this mock draft. McCoy is expected to go this high despite missing the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL.

Still, he’s got two seasons of college football under his belt where he’s logged 75 combined tackles, 42 assisted, six interceptions and 14 pass breakups. If he can stay healthy, McCoy should be a ball-hawking cornerback in the NFL.

CBS Sports mock draft No. 11-32

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami

12. Dallas Cowboys: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): WR Makai Lemon, USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: OL Vega Ioane, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

16. New York Jets (via Colts): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

18. Minnesota Vikings: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

24. Cleveland Browns: WR Omar Cooper, Indiana

25. Chicago Bears: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

27. San Francisco 49ers: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

28. Houston Texans: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams): EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

31. *MOCK TRADE* Los Angeles Rams (via Patriots): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

32. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M