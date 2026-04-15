2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports releases new mock draft with surprise trade into Top 10

The latest mock draft from CBS Sports is in and it has a surprising trade in the top 10 of the first round. Not only that, there’s a couple from Tom Fornelli.

Fornelli called this one the most trade-heavy mock draft he’s done. Perhaps that’s due to the unpredictability of this year’s selection process.

Without further ado, we’ll dive into it all, starting with pick No. 1. Off to Vegas as they grab a quarterback.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

The No. 1 overall pick in the mock draft, and every other mock draft, is Mendoza. The Indiana QB won the Heisman Trophy and led the Hoosiers to the national title while going undefeated.

There really isn’t any other option for a team that desperately needs a new face of the franchise. Mendoza tossed 41 touchdowns and just six picks last year by the way.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets could go David Bailey or Reese here, but mock drafts seem to be split. CBS Sports has Reese going No. 2 overall to the Meadowlands.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American during his collegiate career.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

The Cardinals need a factory reset on the quarterback department, and they could trade back into the first round, but they need to protect said QB. Mauigoa fits the bill.

He’s arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire draft class, depending upon who you ask. CBS Sports opts for him high up in this mock draft.

Speaking of pass rushers, Bailey won’t last out of the top five per CBS Sports. This mock draft has him going to Tennessee to be coached by Robert Saleh, who gets a second crack at being a head coach.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged into that defense right away.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

Sonny Styles (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Talk about a captain for the New York Giants. That’s the ability Styles has off the field and this mock draft isn’t taking any chances of him slipping! But he’s a stud on the field, of course.

The former Ohio State linebacker had 77 tackles last year and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. That should propel him into the top 10 of the draft at this point.

There are a number of directions mock drafts have led the Cleveland Browns to go as of late. But how about a bona fide stud at wide receiver this time around?

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami (Mock trade with Commanders)

Another trade in the mock draft! CBS Sports has Bain going in the top 10 but the Bucs make the move into this spot. Tampa needs a pass rusher and Washington gains more draft capital.

Bain Jr. had 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints can afford to add to the defense here. The mock draft has Delane coming in to New Orleans as, probably, an instant starter for a team that needs fresh blood.

Delane had two interceptions, which may seem low, but he was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big-time tackler.

9. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame (Mock Trade with Chiefs)

Here is a big surprise in CBS Sports’ mock draft. Love will be a Viking as Minnesota makes a move for a potential star in the making in the NFL. It’s one of those moves that could really help the offense and take pressure off whoever ends up starting at QB: J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, or Kyler Murray.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Speaking of defenses that really need some star power, it’s the Bengals. Trey Hendrickson is gone, so Downs, albeit in a different position, is in, per this mock draft.

In three college seasons, Downs had 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was a two-time All-American in college.

CBS Sports’ new mock draft with a surprising trade

11. Miami Dolphins: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

15. Washington Commanders: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami (Mock Trade with Bucs)

16. Houston Texans: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah (Mock Trade with Jets)

17. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

18. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State (Mock Trade with Vikings)

19. Carolina Panthers: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

20. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vega Ioane, OL – Penn State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald, DL – Ohio State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

24. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

25. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

26. Las Vegas Raiders: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

27. San Francisco 49ers: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

28. New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson (Mock Trade with Texans)

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State

30. Miami Dolphins: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

31. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame