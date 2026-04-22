2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports releases NFL insider mock draft, intel from league sources

Just one day before the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh, the experts are getting in their final Mock Drafts. The latest comes from CBS’ Jonathan Jones. He gave his thoughts with intel from league sources in mind.

The top 10 of Jones’ Mock seems relatively well agreed upon, other than a surprise jump from two star offensive talkies into the top 10. His Mock, of course, begins with Heisman-winning Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza going to the Las Vegas Raiders. He also believes that Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who missed the entirety of the 2025 season, will fall much farther than many believe.

Band’s full Mock Draft, picks 1-32, is below.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza seems poised to be the pick to lead the Las Vegas Raiders into a new era. In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza emerged as the best player in college football. The Cal transfer passed for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 season and a national title.

The Raiders are thirsting for success, as they have not won a playoff game since 2002 (AFC Championship). They suffered their worst season since 2006 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith (who has since been traded to the New York Jets) at the helm, and a shake-up is desperately needed. Mendoza now has a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins to help ease him into the NFL, which could be a decision that could finally bring sunshine back to Sin City down the road.

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

Just one season removed from allowing the second-most points per game in the NFL (29.6), the New York Jets are projected to add some help on the defensive line. CBS projects that New York will boost its defense by selecting Texas Tech EDGE rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick. Bailey recorded 52 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles last season.

Bailey, who transferred to Lubbock for his final season of college football, emerged as one of the biggest game-wreckers in the sport. His strong play was a catalyst for Texas Tech‘s first-ever Big 12 Championship, and in turn, its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. Bailey had a dominant showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking first among DE/EDGE rushers (according to NFL.com) in production score (96) and total score (86).

The Arizona Cardinals remain in purgatory following a 3-14 season, unsure of what their future at the quarterback position looks like. Franchise cornerstone Kyler Murray was released and signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, and projected starter Jacoby Brissett is not attending Arizona’s Phase 1 offseason program. However, CBS Sports has the Cardinals bolstering their offensive line with Miami OT Francis Mauigoa at pick No. 5.

Mauigoa was an anchor of Miami‘s offensive line this past season. The Hurricanes snuck into the College Football Playoff and made a run to the National Championship before falling just short of their first title since 2001. Of the last five offensive tackles selected in the top-five picks in the NFL Draft (Will Campbell, Joe Alt, Andrew Thomas, Brandon Scherff, and Greg Robinson), two have been named Pro Bowlers (Alt and Scherff).

It was yet another miserable season for the Tennessee Titans, who missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. CBS has the Titans landing on Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the fourth overall pick. Reese, a reigning First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection, recorded 112 tackles, seven sacks, and two pass deflections across two seasons. He seems to be a splash of a pick for defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh, who is heading into his first season at the helm in Tennessee.

The Titans defense, which ranked 21st in the NFL in yards allowed per game (345.1 YPG) and 28th in points allowed per game (28.1 PPG), is in need of a massive boost. Reese, who helped the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2024, would be a strong addition for organization. Reese falling to four, however, would surely be a stunner.

Star Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards over the past two months, and now seems poised to be one of the first non-quarterback offensive players selected. In CBS’ latest Mock, he is projected to head to the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick. The addition of Love to New York’s offense would instantly give them a dynamic 1-2 punch at the running back position, with Love and second-year running back Cam Skattebo.

Across three seasons in South Bend, Love recorded 2,882 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2025 and was named a Unanimous All-American and the Doak Walker Award recipient. New York is seeking a return to being a Super Bowl contender for the first time since 2011 under former Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh. Bringing in one of college football’s biggest playmakers would certainly be a strong start.

In their first NFL Draft under new head coach Todd Monken, the Cleveland Browns are selecting at No. 6. CBS projects that the Browns will land on Utah OT Spencer Fano with that selection. Fano played three seasons under Kyle Whittingham at Utah, racking up multiple accolades. He won the Outland Trophy in 2025, and earned two All-American and All-Big 12 selections. He will be Utah‘s first offensive tackle selected in the NFL Draft since Jackson Barton (2019).

It is currently up in the air whether or not Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson will open the 2026 season as QB1 for the Browns. Sanders played in eight games last season, throwing for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Watson, meanwhile, has not played since the 2024 season due to injuries. He, however, has not played at an All-Pro caliber since 2020, his final campaign in Houston. Fano would certainly be blocking for one of those controversial players next season.

Although he may not have even been the best wide receiver at Ohio State last season, Carnell Tate is projected to be drafted No. 7 overall by the Washington Commanders. Tate emerged as Julian Sayin‘s WR2 (behind Jeremiah Smith) last season, hauling in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He would be joining a WR core consisting of Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and Treylon Burks.

Tate would instantly become a prime target for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is returning from a shoulder injury that affected his 2025 campaign. A season after making a run to the NFC Championship Game, Washington finished with a disappointing 5-12 record last year. Bringing in an immediate playmaker in Tate, however, could ensure that they’d have a much better shot at reaching those heights once again.

8. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (Projected trade with Saints)

Sonny Styles (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Styles wowed with a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 43.5″ vertical jump, skyrocketing him to a projected top-five pick in the Draft. Across four seasons at Ohio State, Styles recorded 244 tackles, 22.5 TFL, and 9.0 sacks. The Ohio native is an experienced prospect who would instantly contribute to first year defensive coordinator Christian Parker‘s defense in Dallas.

CBS projects that the Cowboys will trade up to pick No. 8 and snag the Ohio State linebacker. Styles, who has been projected as a top-five pick for months, would be a massive snag at pick No. 8 for the Dallas Cowboys organization. He would be a strong addition to a Dallas defense looking to return to form under Parker. Under former DC Matt Eberflus last season, the Cowboys ranked third-to-last in yards allowed (377.0 YPG) and last in points allowed (30.1 PPG).

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Just one season removed from making their third consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are selecting No. 9 in the NFL Draft. CBS projects that Andy Reid and the Chiefs will be boosting their defense with LSU CB Mansoor Delane. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane are considered the top-secondary prospects in the Draft, but CBS has Delane going first.

Across four collegiate seasons (three at Virginia Tech, one at LSU), Delane boasts 191 career tackles with 27 pass deflections, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles. The Chiefs continue to build on both sides of the ball as they seek a return to Super Bowl contention. Bringing in Delane to boost their defense would continue to show that the organization is on its way back to being true contenders in the AFC.

To round out the top-10, CBS projects the New York Giants to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. New York reeled in this pick after trading All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals. A pick that Giants fans would absolutely love, Downs would make an immediate impact on a struggling Bengals defense. Last season, the Giants ranked 28th in the NFL in yards allowed per game (359.5 YPG) and 26th points allowed per game (25.8 PPG).

Downs was one of the best defensive players in all of college football over the past three seasons (one at Alabama and two at Ohio State), racking up 256 tackles, 10 pass deflections, six interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. The New York Giants head into the first season of the John Harbaugh era with dreams of returning to year-after-year success, so Downs would be a much-celebrated pick for the organization. In this Mock, the Giants are projected to make out with both Downs and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Picks 11-32

11. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

12. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

13. Los Angeles Rams: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens: OlaivavegaIoane Ioane, G, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

16. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

24. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

25. Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

26. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Lawrence, LB, UCF

27. San Francisco 49ers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

28. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

30. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama (Projected trade with Miami)

31. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee