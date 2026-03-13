2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports reveals new 3-round mock draft rocked by chaotic free agency period
The first few days of free agency have already had an impact on the 2026 NFL Draft. As a result, CBS Sports released a new three-round mock draft with plenty of movement now that the new league year is underway.
The crew of top prospects is still well solidified, led by Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza as the projected top pick. But there was movement farther down the board, notably after the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs both signed running backs to big contracts. Thus, there are questions about where Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love will go.
Of course, there’s still plenty of time left before the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway from Pittsburgh, and there could be more movement. Here is CBS Sports’ updated three-round mock draft, according to Josh Edwards.
1. Las Vegas Raiders – Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
For the last few months, Fernando Mendoza has been the projected No. 1 pick. That doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon as mock drafts continue to have him going to the Las Vegas Raiders atop the board.
Mendoza led Indiana to its first-ever national title as the Hoosiers completed a historic two-year turnaround under head coach Curt Cignetti. It’s also worth noting the Raiders made a big move this week, trading quarterback Geno Smith to the New York Jets, further indicating their plans in the draft.
2. New York Jets – Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
While the New York Jets can go a few directions at No. 2, the sense is they’ll go with a pass-rusher. That’s where Arvell Reese, considered the top EDGE in the talented class, could go off the board to bolster the defense.
Reese is coming off a standout career at Ohio State and opened plenty of eyes at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was an All-American this past season as he totaled 69 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to anchor the Buckeyes en route to a Big Ten title game appearance.
3. Arizona Cardinals – David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
Another top-rated EDGE goes at No. 3 in CBS Sports’ three-round 2026 NFL mock draft. David Bailey dominated at Texas Tech this past season after transferring from Stanford, and the Arizona Cardinals could be in position to select him early in the first round.
Bailey earned All-American honors as he set career-highs with 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and three passes defended. On the whole, across his three years at Stanford and one at Texas Tech, he had 163 tackles – including 42 TFLs and 29 sacks – to go with 10 forced fumbles.
4. Tennessee Titans – Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
The big winner at the NFL Scouting Combine is now a projected Top-5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles put on a show in Indianapolis, and CBS Sports now projects him to go No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans in its updated mock.
Styles totaled 244 tackles in his four years at Ohio State, including a career-best 100 in 2024 to go with 10.5 TFLs and 6.0 sacks while helping the Buckeyes to a national championship. At the Combine, he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and recorded a 43.5-inch vertical to wow scouts.
5. New York Giants – Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
The focal point of the Notre Dame offense in 2025, Jeremiyah Love was one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy amid his strong junior season. He’s also one of the top prospects in the draft, and CBS Sports projects him to go No. 5 overall to the New York Giants to bolster the backfield even more.
Love led the charge for the Fighting Irish this past season as he ran for 1,372 yards and set a new program record with 21 total touchdowns – 18 rushing and three receiving. He was also impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine as he went through all the position drills.
6. Cleveland Browns – Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
After losing their entire offensive line to free agency, the Cleveland Browns have filled a few of the open spots. But there’s still more work to do, and that’s where Georgia lineman Monroe Freeling could come into play as the No. 6 overall pick.
Freeling showed off his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking in the top five among offensive linemen in the 40-yard dash. He was a key part of the Georgia offensive line that allowed just 1.43 sacks per game this past season.
7. Washington Commanders – Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami
The leader of the Miami defense, Rueben Bain helped lead the Hurricanes to a national title game appearance. He is also generating buzz as a top EDGE prospect, and CBS Sports projected him to go No. 7 overall to the Washington Commanders.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Wes Miller
Cincinnati fires head coach
- 2New
Bracketology
Thursday produces big shift
- 3
Kansas State
Lands next head coach
- 4Hot
Big 12
Abandoning LED basketball court
- 5Trending
NCAA rebuffs Big Ten
SEC, ACC, Big12 back punishment
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Bain formed quite the two-headed monster alongside Akheem Mesidor on the Miami front. He became an All-American this past year as he totaled 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and an interception.
8. New Orleans Saints – Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
One of Julian Sayin’s top targets this past season, Carnell Tate is now looking to follow a decorated line of former Ohio State receivers to go in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft. The New Orleans Saints could be an option with the No. 8 overall pick, and it would also pair him with another ex-Buckeye in Chris Olave.
Tate had an impressive junior season as he paired with star sophomore Jeremiah Smith in Columbus. The Chicago native had career-highs with 875 yards and nine touchdowns to help lead the Buckeyes offense.
9. Kansas City Chiefs – Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
An important piece of the Miami offensive line, Francis Mauigoa is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the Kansas City Chiefs were previously seen as a potential landing spot for Jeremiyah Love before signing Kenneth Walker III, they could turn to the offensive line instead.
Mauigoa, a former top-rated recruit, allowed just two sacks over the past two seasons at Miami. He helped protect quarterback Carson Beck this past year as the Hurricanes ranked 16th in the nation with just 1.25 sacks allowed per game.
10. Cincinnati Bengals – Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State
After transferring from Alabama, Caleb Downs became the leader of the Ohio State defense. He is also considered a top-rated talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, and CBS Sports projects him to stay in Ohio by going to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 10 overall.
Downs was a two-time All-American with the Buckeyes and finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting this season. On the whole, across his one year at Alabama and two at Ohio State, he had 257 total tackles along with 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six interceptions.
2026 NFL Draft: Rest of Round 1
11. Miami Dolphins – Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys – Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
13. Los Angeles Rams – Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
14. Baltimore Ravens – Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts) – Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
17. Detroit Lions – Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
18. Minnesota Vikings – Dillon Thieneman, DB, Oregon
19. Carolina Panthers – Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, DB, Toledo
20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers) – Makai Lemon, WR, USC
21. Pittsburgh Steelers – CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
22. Los Angeles Chargers – Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
23. Philadelphia Eagles – Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
25. Chicago Bears – Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
26. Buffalo Bills – T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
27. San Francisco 49ers – Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
28. Houston texans – Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams) – Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
30. Denver Broncos – KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
31. New England Patriots – Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
32. Seattle Seahawks – Akheem Mesidor, DL, Miami
CBS Sports mock draft: Round 2
33. New York Jets – Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
34. Arizona Cardinals – Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
35. Tennessee Titans – Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
36. Las Vegas Raiders – Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
37. New York Giants – Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
38. Houston Texans (via Washington Commanders) – Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon
39. Cleveland Browns – Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M
40. Kansas City Chiefs – Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
41. Cincinnati Bengals – Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
42. New Orleans Saints – Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
43. Miami Dolphins – Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
44. New York Jets (via Dallas Cowboys) – Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
45. Baltimore Ravens – Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
47. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
49. Minnesota Vikings – Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
50. Detroit Lions – Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
51. Carolina Panthers – Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
52. Green Bay Packers – Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa
53. Pittsburgh Steelers – Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
54. Philadelphia Eagles – R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
55. Los Angeles Chargers – Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
56. Jacksonville Jaguars – Zakee Wheatley, DB, Penn State
57. Chicago Bears – Sam Hecht, OL, Kansas State
58. San Francisco 49ers – Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
59. Houston Texans – Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
60. Chicago Bears (via Buffalo Bills) – A.J. Haulcy, DB, LSU
61. Los Angeles Rams – Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
62. Denver Broncos – Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
63. New England Patriots – Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State
64. Seattle Seahawks – Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
CBS Sports mock draft: Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals – Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
66. Tennessee Titans – Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech
67. Las Vegas Raiders – Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
68. Philadelphia Eagles (via New York Jets) – Genesis Smith, DB, Arizona
69. Houston Texans (via New York Giants) – Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State
70. Cleveland Browns – D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
71. Washington Commanders – Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
72. Cincinnati Bengals – Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
73. New Orleans Saints – Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma
74. Kansas City Chiefs – Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame
75. Miami Dolphins – Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
76. Philadelphia Eagles (via Dallas Cowboys) – Logan Jones, OL, Iowa
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
78. Indianapolis Colts – Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas
79. Atlanta Falcons – Devin Moore, CB, Florida
80. Baltimore Ravens – Connor Lew, OL, Auburn
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Detroit Lions) – Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
82. Minnesota Vikings – Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan
83. Carolina Panthers – Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
84. Green Bay Packers – Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
85. Pittsburgh Steelers – Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
86. Los Angeles Chargers – Brian Parker II, OL, Duke
87. Miami Dolphins (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC
88. Jacksonville Jaguars – Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
89. Chicago Bears – Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina
90. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans) – Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
91. Buffalo Bills – Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina
92. San Francisco 49ers – Jalen Farmer, OL, Kentucky
93. Los Angeles Rams – Carson Beck, QB, Miami
94. Denver Broncos – Bud Clark, DB, TCU
95. New England Patriots – Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
96. Seattle Seahawks – Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory) – Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
98. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory) – Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
99. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory) – Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory via Detroit) – Chris McClellan, DT, Florida
The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Of course, just two days into the league year, free agency could still have a major impact on how the board shakes out.