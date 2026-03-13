2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports reveals new 3-round mock draft rocked by chaotic free agency period

The first few days of free agency have already had an impact on the 2026 NFL Draft. As a result, CBS Sports released a new three-round mock draft with plenty of movement now that the new league year is underway.

The crew of top prospects is still well solidified, led by Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza as the projected top pick. But there was movement farther down the board, notably after the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs both signed running backs to big contracts. Thus, there are questions about where Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love will go.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time left before the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway from Pittsburgh, and there could be more movement. Here is CBS Sports’ updated three-round mock draft, according to Josh Edwards.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

For the last few months, Fernando Mendoza has been the projected No. 1 pick. That doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon as mock drafts continue to have him going to the Las Vegas Raiders atop the board.

Mendoza led Indiana to its first-ever national title as the Hoosiers completed a historic two-year turnaround under head coach Curt Cignetti. It’s also worth noting the Raiders made a big move this week, trading quarterback Geno Smith to the New York Jets, further indicating their plans in the draft.

2. New York Jets – Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

(Samantha Madar | Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

While the New York Jets can go a few directions at No. 2, the sense is they’ll go with a pass-rusher. That’s where Arvell Reese, considered the top EDGE in the talented class, could go off the board to bolster the defense.

Reese is coming off a standout career at Ohio State and opened plenty of eyes at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was an All-American this past season as he totaled 69 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to anchor the Buckeyes en route to a Big Ten title game appearance.

3. Arizona Cardinals – David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Another top-rated EDGE goes at No. 3 in CBS Sports’ three-round 2026 NFL mock draft. David Bailey dominated at Texas Tech this past season after transferring from Stanford, and the Arizona Cardinals could be in position to select him early in the first round.

Bailey earned All-American honors as he set career-highs with 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and three passes defended. On the whole, across his three years at Stanford and one at Texas Tech, he had 163 tackles – including 42 TFLs and 29 sacks – to go with 10 forced fumbles.

4. Tennessee Titans – Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The big winner at the NFL Scouting Combine is now a projected Top-5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles put on a show in Indianapolis, and CBS Sports now projects him to go No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans in its updated mock.

Styles totaled 244 tackles in his four years at Ohio State, including a career-best 100 in 2024 to go with 10.5 TFLs and 6.0 sacks while helping the Buckeyes to a national championship. At the Combine, he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and recorded a 43.5-inch vertical to wow scouts.

5. New York Giants – Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

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The focal point of the Notre Dame offense in 2025, Jeremiyah Love was one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy amid his strong junior season. He’s also one of the top prospects in the draft, and CBS Sports projects him to go No. 5 overall to the New York Giants to bolster the backfield even more.

Love led the charge for the Fighting Irish this past season as he ran for 1,372 yards and set a new program record with 21 total touchdowns – 18 rushing and three receiving. He was also impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine as he went through all the position drills.

6. Cleveland Browns – Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

After losing their entire offensive line to free agency, the Cleveland Browns have filled a few of the open spots. But there’s still more work to do, and that’s where Georgia lineman Monroe Freeling could come into play as the No. 6 overall pick.

Freeling showed off his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking in the top five among offensive linemen in the 40-yard dash. He was a key part of the Georgia offensive line that allowed just 1.43 sacks per game this past season.

7. Washington Commanders – Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The leader of the Miami defense, Rueben Bain helped lead the Hurricanes to a national title game appearance. He is also generating buzz as a top EDGE prospect, and CBS Sports projected him to go No. 7 overall to the Washington Commanders.

Bain formed quite the two-headed monster alongside Akheem Mesidor on the Miami front. He became an All-American this past year as he totaled 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and an interception.

8. New Orleans Saints – Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

(Joseph Maiorana | Imagn Images)

One of Julian Sayin’s top targets this past season, Carnell Tate is now looking to follow a decorated line of former Ohio State receivers to go in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft. The New Orleans Saints could be an option with the No. 8 overall pick, and it would also pair him with another ex-Buckeye in Chris Olave.

Tate had an impressive junior season as he paired with star sophomore Jeremiah Smith in Columbus. The Chicago native had career-highs with 875 yards and nine touchdowns to help lead the Buckeyes offense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

An important piece of the Miami offensive line, Francis Mauigoa is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the Kansas City Chiefs were previously seen as a potential landing spot for Jeremiyah Love before signing Kenneth Walker III, they could turn to the offensive line instead.

Mauigoa, a former top-rated recruit, allowed just two sacks over the past two seasons at Miami. He helped protect quarterback Carson Beck this past year as the Hurricanes ranked 16th in the nation with just 1.25 sacks allowed per game.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State

After transferring from Alabama, Caleb Downs became the leader of the Ohio State defense. He is also considered a top-rated talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, and CBS Sports projects him to stay in Ohio by going to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 10 overall.

Downs was a two-time All-American with the Buckeyes and finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting this season. On the whole, across his one year at Alabama and two at Ohio State, he had 257 total tackles along with 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six interceptions.

2026 NFL Draft: Rest of Round 1

11. Miami Dolphins – Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys – Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams – Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

14. Baltimore Ravens – Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts) – Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

17. Detroit Lions – Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings – Dillon Thieneman, DB, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers – Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, DB, Toledo

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers) – Makai Lemon, WR, USC

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

22. Los Angeles Chargers – Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

23. Philadelphia Eagles – Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

25. Chicago Bears – Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

26. Buffalo Bills – T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

27. San Francisco 49ers – Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

28. Houston texans – Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams) – Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

30. Denver Broncos – KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

31. New England Patriots – Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

32. Seattle Seahawks – Akheem Mesidor, DL, Miami

CBS Sports mock draft: Round 2

33. New York Jets – Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

34. Arizona Cardinals – Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

35. Tennessee Titans – Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

36. Las Vegas Raiders – Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

37. New York Giants – Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

38. Houston Texans (via Washington Commanders) – Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

39. Cleveland Browns – Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M

40. Kansas City Chiefs – Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

41. Cincinnati Bengals – Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

42. New Orleans Saints – Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

43. Miami Dolphins – Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

44. New York Jets (via Dallas Cowboys) – Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

45. Baltimore Ravens – Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

47. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

49. Minnesota Vikings – Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

50. Detroit Lions – Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

51. Carolina Panthers – Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

52. Green Bay Packers – Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

53. Pittsburgh Steelers – Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

54. Philadelphia Eagles – R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

55. Los Angeles Chargers – Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

56. Jacksonville Jaguars – Zakee Wheatley, DB, Penn State

57. Chicago Bears – Sam Hecht, OL, Kansas State

58. San Francisco 49ers – Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

59. Houston Texans – Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

60. Chicago Bears (via Buffalo Bills) – A.J. Haulcy, DB, LSU

61. Los Angeles Rams – Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

62. Denver Broncos – Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

63. New England Patriots – Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

64. Seattle Seahawks – Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

CBS Sports mock draft: Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals – Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

66. Tennessee Titans – Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech

67. Las Vegas Raiders – Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via New York Jets) – Genesis Smith, DB, Arizona

69. Houston Texans (via New York Giants) – Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

70. Cleveland Browns – D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

71. Washington Commanders – Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

72. Cincinnati Bengals – Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

73. New Orleans Saints – Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

74. Kansas City Chiefs – Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame

75. Miami Dolphins – Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

76. Philadelphia Eagles (via Dallas Cowboys) – Logan Jones, OL, Iowa

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

78. Indianapolis Colts – Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas

79. Atlanta Falcons – Devin Moore, CB, Florida

80. Baltimore Ravens – Connor Lew, OL, Auburn

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Detroit Lions) – Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

82. Minnesota Vikings – Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

83. Carolina Panthers – Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

84. Green Bay Packers – Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

85. Pittsburgh Steelers – Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

86. Los Angeles Chargers – Brian Parker II, OL, Duke

87. Miami Dolphins (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC

88. Jacksonville Jaguars – Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

89. Chicago Bears – Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina

90. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans) – Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

91. Buffalo Bills – Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

92. San Francisco 49ers – Jalen Farmer, OL, Kentucky

93. Los Angeles Rams – Carson Beck, QB, Miami

94. Denver Broncos – Bud Clark, DB, TCU

95. New England Patriots – Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

96. Seattle Seahawks – Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory) – Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

98. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory) – Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory) – Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory via Detroit) – Chris McClellan, DT, Florida

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Of course, just two days into the league year, free agency could still have a major impact on how the board shakes out.