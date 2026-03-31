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2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports shakes up 3-round mock draft, Steelers make big trade

Stephen Samraby: Steve Samra1 hour agoSamraSource

With the pre-draft process nearly complete, the 2026 NFL Draft picture is coming into sharper focus. CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson’s latest three-round mock draft reflects that clarity, pulling from multiple different areas to project all 100 picks.

The top of the board sets the tone early, with Wilson sticking firm on his quarterback evaluation despite late noise in the cycle. While buzz has grown around Ty Simpson potentially challenging for QB1 status, Wilson isn’t wavering, projecting the Las Vegas Raiders to select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall as their franchise cornerstone.

Beyond the top pick, the mock introduces movement that reshapes the board, most notably a major trade involving the Pittsburgh Steelers that signals an aggressive approach to addressing their hole at quarterback. That deal creates a ripple effect across all three rounds, opening the door for unexpected fits as the draft unfolds. Check it out below

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Wilson doesn’t overthink it at the top for Las Vegas, locking in Fernando Mendoza as the clear QB1 in the class. Despite some late buzz around Ty Simpson, Mendoza remains the safest projection based on his full body of work. 

He gives the Raiders a true franchise foundation moving forward. This pick feels as close to a sure thing as this draft offers.

2. New York Jets: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Texas Tech DE David Bailey
(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

After aggressively addressing the front seven in free agency, the Jets double down with Bailey here. With no quarterback worthy of the No. 2 slot and questions surrounding other prospects, Wilson believes this becomes a value-and-fit selection.

Bailey may not reach the heights of recent elite edge rushers, but his 2025 tape shows real dominance. He adds immediate juice to an already improved defense.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Wilson has Arizona passing on quarterback and instead grabbing one of the safest prospects in the class in Mauigoa. The need at QB is real, but the value here is simply too strong to ignore. 

Mauigoa projects as a long-term cornerstone piece. It’s a bet on stability over urgency along the offensive line.

4. Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Tennessee makes one of the more intriguing picks early in Wilson’s mock, taking a running back in Love. While it may feel rich, the logic is clear, believing in supporting a young quarterback with explosive playmakers. 

Love brings versatility as both a runner and receiver. He instantly elevates the Titans’ offensive ceiling in 2026.

5. New York Giants: EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Ohio State LB Arvell Reese
(Samantha Madar | Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

New York lands one of the most unique defensive prospects in the draft in Reese. A rare athlete with “positionless” versatility, Reese was one of college football’s best defenders in 2025 in Wilson’s eyes. 

Concerns from workouts don’t outweigh his on-field production. This is a high-upside swing with major payoff potential.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Cleveland reaches a bit for Freeling in Wilson’s mock, but the need along the offensive line drives the decision. Concerns about other options make this a safer organizational fit. 

While viewed as a mid-to-late first-round talent by some, teams often see things differently. The Browns are betting on development and long-term upside.

7. Washington Commanders: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Bain fits exactly what Dan Quinn looks for in an edge rusher in Wilson’s eyes. Even after adding pieces in free agency, Washington still needed pass-rush help. 

Bain brings physicality and scheme versatility. This feels like a clean, culture-aligned selection for Washington.

8. New Orleans Saints: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles-Ohio State-Ohio State football-Buckeyes
Sonny Styles (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

New Orleans adds a true chess piece in Styles. His ability to line up at safety, linebacker, or as a blitzer makes him incredibly valuable. 

Wilson thinks he’s essentially a three-in-one defender for a creative scheme. The Saints land one of the more dynamic defenders in the class.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Kansas City grabs a potential difference-maker in the secondary with Downs. A tone-setter with instincts and playmaking ability, he draws comparisons to Troy Polamalu from Wilson. 

While the Chiefs’ culture is already elite, Downs enhances it. This could be one of the steals of the Top 10.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

Cincinnati misses out on several top edge options, forcing a pivot to Woods from Wilson. While not the ideal scenario, it still addresses a major need along the defensive line. 

Woods adds depth and physicality to a unit in transition. It’s a solid fallback in a rapidly shifting board from the Bengals.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys: DL Akheem Mesidor, Miami
13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
14. Baltimore Ravens: IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts): WR Makai Lemon, USC
17. Detroit Lions: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
18. Minnesota Vikings: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
19. Carolina Panthers: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
22. Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Spencer Fano, Utah
24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
25. Chicago Bears: DL Caleb Banks, Florida
26. Buffalo Bills: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
28. Houston Texans: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
30. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos): WR Denzel Boston, Washington
31. New England Patriots: OT Blake Miller, Clemson
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (mock trade from Seattle Seahawks): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Round 2 

  1. New York Jets: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
  2. Arizona Cardinals: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
  3. Tennessee Titans: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
  4. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
  5. New York Giants: IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
  6. Houston Texans (via WAS): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
  7. Cleveland Browns: IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
  8. Kansas City Chiefs: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
  9. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
  10. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
  11. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
  12. New York Jets (via DAL): QB Carson Beck, Miami
  13. Baltimore Ravens: IOL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
  15. Indianapolis Colts: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
  16. Atlanta Falcons: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
  17. Minnesota Vikings: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
  18. Detroit Lions: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
  19. Carolina Panthers: S AJ Haulcy, LSU
  20. Green Bay Packers: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
  21. Seattle Seahawks (mock trade from Steelers): S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
  22. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
  23. Los Angeles Chargers: IOL Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
  25. Chicago Bears: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
  26. San Francisco 49ers: CB Devin Moore, Florida
  27. Houston Texans: OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
  28. Chicago Bears (via BUF): EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
  29. Los Angeles Rams: LB Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
  30. Denver Broncos: DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
  31. New England Patriots: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
  32. Seattle Seahawks: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Round 3

  1. Arizona Cardinals: DL Nick Barrett, South Carolina
  2. Tennessee Titans: IOL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
  3. Las Vegas Raiders: IOL Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
  4. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
  5. Houston Texans (via NYG): EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
  6. Cleveland Browns: S Keionte Scott, Miami
  7. Washington Commanders: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
  8. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
  9. New Orleans Saints: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
  10. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
  11. Miami Dolphins: IOL Anez Cooper, Miami
  12. Seattle Seahawks (mock trade from PIT via DAL): IOL Connor Lew, Auburn
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DL Domonique Orange, Iowa State
  14. Indianapolis Colts: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
  15. Atlanta Falcons: LB Kyle Louis, Pitt
  16. Baltimore Ravens: DL Christen Miller, Georgia
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): DL Chris McClellan, Missouri
  18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
  19. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
  20. Green Bay Packers: DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: IOL Gennings Dunker, Iowa
  22. Los Angeles Chargers: DL Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
  23. Miami Dolphins (via PHI): IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Genesis Smith, Arizona
  25. Chicago Bears: S Bud Clark, TCU
  26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): CB Tacario Davis, Washington
  27. Buffalo Bills: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
  28. Dallas Cowboys: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
  29. Los Angeles Rams: S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
  30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): TE Justin Joly, NC State
  31. New England Patriots: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
  32. Seattle Seahawks: OT Kage Casey, Boise State
  33. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick): LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
  34. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick): OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick): S VJ Payne, Kansas State
  36. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick via DET): WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State