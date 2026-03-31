2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports shakes up 3-round mock draft, Steelers make big trade

With the pre-draft process nearly complete, the 2026 NFL Draft picture is coming into sharper focus. CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson’s latest three-round mock draft reflects that clarity, pulling from multiple different areas to project all 100 picks.

The top of the board sets the tone early, with Wilson sticking firm on his quarterback evaluation despite late noise in the cycle. While buzz has grown around Ty Simpson potentially challenging for QB1 status, Wilson isn’t wavering, projecting the Las Vegas Raiders to select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall as their franchise cornerstone.

Beyond the top pick, the mock introduces movement that reshapes the board, most notably a major trade involving the Pittsburgh Steelers that signals an aggressive approach to addressing their hole at quarterback. That deal creates a ripple effect across all three rounds, opening the door for unexpected fits as the draft unfolds. Check it out below.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Wilson doesn’t overthink it at the top for Las Vegas, locking in Fernando Mendoza as the clear QB1 in the class. Despite some late buzz around Ty Simpson, Mendoza remains the safest projection based on his full body of work.

He gives the Raiders a true franchise foundation moving forward. This pick feels as close to a sure thing as this draft offers.

2. New York Jets: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

After aggressively addressing the front seven in free agency, the Jets double down with Bailey here. With no quarterback worthy of the No. 2 slot and questions surrounding other prospects, Wilson believes this becomes a value-and-fit selection.

Bailey may not reach the heights of recent elite edge rushers, but his 2025 tape shows real dominance. He adds immediate juice to an already improved defense.

Wilson has Arizona passing on quarterback and instead grabbing one of the safest prospects in the class in Mauigoa. The need at QB is real, but the value here is simply too strong to ignore.

Mauigoa projects as a long-term cornerstone piece. It’s a bet on stability over urgency along the offensive line.

Tennessee makes one of the more intriguing picks early in Wilson’s mock, taking a running back in Love. While it may feel rich, the logic is clear, believing in supporting a young quarterback with explosive playmakers.

Love brings versatility as both a runner and receiver. He instantly elevates the Titans’ offensive ceiling in 2026.

5. New York Giants: EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

(Samantha Madar | Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

New York lands one of the most unique defensive prospects in the draft in Reese. A rare athlete with “positionless” versatility, Reese was one of college football’s best defenders in 2025 in Wilson’s eyes.

Concerns from workouts don’t outweigh his on-field production. This is a high-upside swing with major payoff potential.

Cleveland reaches a bit for Freeling in Wilson’s mock, but the need along the offensive line drives the decision. Concerns about other options make this a safer organizational fit.

While viewed as a mid-to-late first-round talent by some, teams often see things differently. The Browns are betting on development and long-term upside.

Bain fits exactly what Dan Quinn looks for in an edge rusher in Wilson’s eyes. Even after adding pieces in free agency, Washington still needed pass-rush help.

Bain brings physicality and scheme versatility. This feels like a clean, culture-aligned selection for Washington.

8. New Orleans Saints: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

New Orleans adds a true chess piece in Styles. His ability to line up at safety, linebacker, or as a blitzer makes him incredibly valuable.

Wilson thinks he’s essentially a three-in-one defender for a creative scheme. The Saints land one of the more dynamic defenders in the class.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Kansas City grabs a potential difference-maker in the secondary with Downs. A tone-setter with instincts and playmaking ability, he draws comparisons to Troy Polamalu from Wilson.

While the Chiefs’ culture is already elite, Downs enhances it. This could be one of the steals of the Top 10.

Cincinnati misses out on several top edge options, forcing a pivot to Woods from Wilson. While not the ideal scenario, it still addresses a major need along the defensive line.

Woods adds depth and physicality to a unit in transition. It’s a solid fallback in a rapidly shifting board from the Bengals.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: DL Akheem Mesidor, Miami

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

14. Baltimore Ravens: IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts): WR Makai Lemon, USC

17. Detroit Lions: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

19. Carolina Panthers: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

25. Chicago Bears: DL Caleb Banks, Florida

26. Buffalo Bills: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

28. Houston Texans: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

30. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos): WR Denzel Boston, Washington

31. New England Patriots: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (mock trade from Seattle Seahawks): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Round 2

Round 3