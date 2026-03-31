2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports shakes up 3-round mock draft, Steelers make big trade
With the pre-draft process nearly complete, the 2026 NFL Draft picture is coming into sharper focus. CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson’s latest three-round mock draft reflects that clarity, pulling from multiple different areas to project all 100 picks.
The top of the board sets the tone early, with Wilson sticking firm on his quarterback evaluation despite late noise in the cycle. While buzz has grown around Ty Simpson potentially challenging for QB1 status, Wilson isn’t wavering, projecting the Las Vegas Raiders to select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall as their franchise cornerstone.
Beyond the top pick, the mock introduces movement that reshapes the board, most notably a major trade involving the Pittsburgh Steelers that signals an aggressive approach to addressing their hole at quarterback. That deal creates a ripple effect across all three rounds, opening the door for unexpected fits as the draft unfolds. Check it out below.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Wilson doesn’t overthink it at the top for Las Vegas, locking in Fernando Mendoza as the clear QB1 in the class. Despite some late buzz around Ty Simpson, Mendoza remains the safest projection based on his full body of work.
He gives the Raiders a true franchise foundation moving forward. This pick feels as close to a sure thing as this draft offers.
2. New York Jets: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
After aggressively addressing the front seven in free agency, the Jets double down with Bailey here. With no quarterback worthy of the No. 2 slot and questions surrounding other prospects, Wilson believes this becomes a value-and-fit selection.
Bailey may not reach the heights of recent elite edge rushers, but his 2025 tape shows real dominance. He adds immediate juice to an already improved defense.
3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Wilson has Arizona passing on quarterback and instead grabbing one of the safest prospects in the class in Mauigoa. The need at QB is real, but the value here is simply too strong to ignore.
Mauigoa projects as a long-term cornerstone piece. It’s a bet on stability over urgency along the offensive line.
4. Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Tennessee makes one of the more intriguing picks early in Wilson’s mock, taking a running back in Love. While it may feel rich, the logic is clear, believing in supporting a young quarterback with explosive playmakers.
Love brings versatility as both a runner and receiver. He instantly elevates the Titans’ offensive ceiling in 2026.
5. New York Giants: EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State
New York lands one of the most unique defensive prospects in the draft in Reese. A rare athlete with “positionless” versatility, Reese was one of college football’s best defenders in 2025 in Wilson’s eyes.
Concerns from workouts don’t outweigh his on-field production. This is a high-upside swing with major payoff potential.
6. Cleveland Browns: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
Cleveland reaches a bit for Freeling in Wilson’s mock, but the need along the offensive line drives the decision. Concerns about other options make this a safer organizational fit.
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While viewed as a mid-to-late first-round talent by some, teams often see things differently. The Browns are betting on development and long-term upside.
7. Washington Commanders: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
Bain fits exactly what Dan Quinn looks for in an edge rusher in Wilson’s eyes. Even after adding pieces in free agency, Washington still needed pass-rush help.
Bain brings physicality and scheme versatility. This feels like a clean, culture-aligned selection for Washington.
8. New Orleans Saints: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
New Orleans adds a true chess piece in Styles. His ability to line up at safety, linebacker, or as a blitzer makes him incredibly valuable.
Wilson thinks he’s essentially a three-in-one defender for a creative scheme. The Saints land one of the more dynamic defenders in the class.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Kansas City grabs a potential difference-maker in the secondary with Downs. A tone-setter with instincts and playmaking ability, he draws comparisons to Troy Polamalu from Wilson.
While the Chiefs’ culture is already elite, Downs enhances it. This could be one of the steals of the Top 10.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: DL Peter Woods, Clemson
Cincinnati misses out on several top edge options, forcing a pivot to Woods from Wilson. While not the ideal scenario, it still addresses a major need along the defensive line.
Woods adds depth and physicality to a unit in transition. It’s a solid fallback in a rapidly shifting board from the Bengals.
11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys: DL Akheem Mesidor, Miami
13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
14. Baltimore Ravens: IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts): WR Makai Lemon, USC
17. Detroit Lions: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
18. Minnesota Vikings: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
19. Carolina Panthers: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
22. Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Spencer Fano, Utah
24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
25. Chicago Bears: DL Caleb Banks, Florida
26. Buffalo Bills: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
28. Houston Texans: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
30. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos): WR Denzel Boston, Washington
31. New England Patriots: OT Blake Miller, Clemson
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (mock trade from Seattle Seahawks): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
Round 2
- New York Jets: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- Arizona Cardinals: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
- Tennessee Titans: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- Las Vegas Raiders: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- New York Giants: IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- Houston Texans (via WAS): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
- Cleveland Browns: IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
- Kansas City Chiefs: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- Cincinnati Bengals: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- New Orleans Saints: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Miami Dolphins: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
- New York Jets (via DAL): QB Carson Beck, Miami
- Baltimore Ravens: IOL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- Indianapolis Colts: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
- Atlanta Falcons: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
- Minnesota Vikings: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
- Detroit Lions: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- Carolina Panthers: S AJ Haulcy, LSU
- Green Bay Packers: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
- Seattle Seahawks (mock trade from Steelers): S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
- Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
- Los Angeles Chargers: IOL Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
- Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
- Chicago Bears: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- San Francisco 49ers: CB Devin Moore, Florida
- Houston Texans: OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
- Chicago Bears (via BUF): EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
- Los Angeles Rams: LB Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
- Denver Broncos: DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- New England Patriots: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- Seattle Seahawks: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
Round 3
- Arizona Cardinals: DL Nick Barrett, South Carolina
- Tennessee Titans: IOL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
- Las Vegas Raiders: IOL Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
- Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
- Houston Texans (via NYG): EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
- Cleveland Browns: S Keionte Scott, Miami
- Washington Commanders: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
- Cincinnati Bengals: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
- New Orleans Saints: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
- Kansas City Chiefs: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
- Miami Dolphins: IOL Anez Cooper, Miami
- Seattle Seahawks (mock trade from PIT via DAL): IOL Connor Lew, Auburn
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DL Domonique Orange, Iowa State
- Indianapolis Colts: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- Atlanta Falcons: LB Kyle Louis, Pitt
- Baltimore Ravens: DL Christen Miller, Georgia
- Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): DL Chris McClellan, Missouri
- Minnesota Vikings: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
- Carolina Panthers: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- Green Bay Packers: DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
- Pittsburgh Steelers: IOL Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Los Angeles Chargers: DL Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
- Miami Dolphins (via PHI): IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State
- Jacksonville Jaguars: S Genesis Smith, Arizona
- Chicago Bears: S Bud Clark, TCU
- Miami Dolphins (via HOU): CB Tacario Davis, Washington
- Buffalo Bills: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
- Dallas Cowboys: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Los Angeles Rams: S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): TE Justin Joly, NC State
- New England Patriots: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- Seattle Seahawks: OT Kage Casey, Boise State
- Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick): LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
- Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick): OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick): S VJ Payne, Kansas State
- Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick via DET): WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State