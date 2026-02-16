2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports shakes up first round in updated mock draft following Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LX a full week in the rearview mirror, the NFL is officially in offseason mode. And that means all eyes are focused on the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in April.

But first up is the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis, where nearly 320 NFL hopefuls will participate in the weeklong event inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. This year’s Combine kicks off Feb. 23 with on-field drills beginning Feb. 26 through March 1.

In the meantime, CBS Sports‘ Mike Renner took the opportunity to overhaul his projections of how the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft will play out. Renner’s newest mock includes three Ohio State stars going in the Top 10 and just two quarterbacks being selected on Day 1 — Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Alabama‘s Ty Simpson going to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick.

With that in mind, check out CBS Sports’ updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This pick has been cemented since a trio of Raiders power brokers — including minority owner Tom Brady — watched in person as Mendoza led the unbeaten Hoosiers to the program’s first-ever national championship in football last month in Miami. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner led the FBS with 41 touchdowns and 3,535 yards on 72-percent passing last season.

CBS Sports: “The pairing of Mendoza with Klint Kubiak feels like a perfect match. That’s because Mendoza is willing to consistently attack the intermediate area of the field where Kubiak’s offense loves to operate.”

(Samantha Madar-Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

At he uber-talented Reese has the physical makeup to contribute at multiple positions in the NFL, be as an off-ball linebacker or pass-rushing EDGE. The 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese did everything in the heart of the Buckeye’s FBS-leading defense with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries last season.

CBS Sports: “Reese is the NFL version of a lottery pick. He’s got all the traits to be an elite pass rusher, but he’s yet to actually deliver. With the success of similar off-ball to edge converts in recent years … the Jets may bet on the upside.”

The 6-foot-6 and 308-pound Fano has the quick feet and nimbleness that NFL coaches dream about, which is necessary against the league’s elite pass rushers. Fano didn’t allow a sack let alone a hit on his quarterback in over 800 snaps last season, something new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur will need no matter who is playing quarterback in Arizona next season.

CBS Sports: “Fano may not be the specimen that comes to mind when you think of a top-three pick, but he’s the cleanest offensive lineman in the class. He makes up for limited length with elite mirroring ability.”

In a draft that’s loaded with elite pass rushers, there’s already plenty of debate about who is the top of the class between Bailey and Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey gets the nod in this particular mock after leading the FBS with14.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in 2025.

CBS Sports: “Bailey provides something you won’t find later in the draft, however: juice. He’s the most explosive edge rusher on the board and gives you a movable athlete on third downs.”

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

(Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Another Buckeyes linebacker comes off the board in the Top 5 as Styles, a converted safety, has the natural athleticism that could anchor the middle of John Harbaugh‘s already-loaded Giants defense. The 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Styles posted a team-high 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception last year.

CBS Sports: “Styles could be the cherry on top of a budding front seven. He’s one of the best off-ball linebacker athletes to come out in recent years, boasting a massive frame and cornerback-like movement skills.”

This might be a bit of a reach given where most draft prognosticators have the Alabama big man ranked in the overall class, but the massive Proctor qualifies as a value-need pick for the Browns. At 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds, Proctor has the physical frame to play inside and out and could help stabilize a porous Cleveland offensive line for years to come.

CBS Sports: “Some see Proctor as a guard, but I think he can stick at tackle. His ability to play with balance at 350-plus pounds is special and could give Cleveland the largest tackle tandem in the NFL with Dawand Jones on the other side.”

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

While often overshadowed by other elite Buckeyes wideouts, Tate proved he’s a true deep-threat last season. The 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Tate could immediately become Jayden Daniels‘ top downfield target after ranking third in the Big Ten with a Ohio State-best 17.16 yards per catch while pulling in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

CBS Sports: “The Commanders need an injection of youth into their aging receiving corps. … Tate is the best big-play threat in the class with the kind of ball skills that pair perfectly with Jayden Daniels’ elite deep ball.”

(Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

Arguably the most talented player in this year’s draft class, Love is a homerun-threat any time he touches the football and will be an early Rookie of the Year favorite under second-year Saints coach Kellen Moore. The Doak Walker Award winner had 39 runs of 10-plus yards last season, during which he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 199 carries.

CBS Sports: “Kellen Moore gets his version of Saquon Barkley. Love is a special home-run threat with elite twitch and speed. His ability in the passing game would also make life easier on Tyler Shough.”

After missing the NFL playoffs last season for what feels like the first time in a generation, the Chiefs would be jumping for joy if Bain falls to them at No. 9. At 6-foot-3 and 275-pounds, Bain is considered a bit of a tweener who has the build to play inside or out, but knows how to rush the passer after 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss as the heart of the Hurricanes defense.

CBS Sports: “Bain won’t be for everyone, but he’ll definitely be for Steve Spagnuolo. His power-end skill set and inside-outside versatility are exactly what Spags looks for at defensive end. Kansas City’s middling pass rush gets a shot of life.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Long considered one of college football’s most elite defenders regardless of position, the 6-foot safety did it all for the Buckeyes’ FBS-best defense the past two seasons. Downs would be an immediate upgrade to Cincinnati’s beleaguered secondary, able to contribute in coverage and at the line of scrimmage after ranking second with 45 solo tackles last season.

CBS Sports: “Downs’ versatility and reliability would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Bengals’ porous secondary. … A safety hasn’t gone top 10 in nearly a decade, but Downs is well worth that billing.”

CBS Sports’ 2026 NFL Mock Draft, pick Nos. 11-32

Mansoor Delane (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

16. New York Jets (via IND): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

17. Detroit Lions: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

18. Minnesota Vikings: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

19. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

25. Chicago Bears: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

28. Houston Texans: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

29. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

30. Denver Broncos: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

31. New England Patriots: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

32. Seattle Seahawks: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas