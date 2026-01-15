2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports shakes up mock draft after Dante Moore decision

There’s only one game left in the college football season. With that, the game’s top players are turning their attention toward the NFL Draft. So, CBS Sports took the time to put out a new mock draft.

There are some major shakeups coming in this mock draft. This comes after some major draft decisions were made in recent days. The most notable of those was the decision from quarterback Dante Moore to return to college. Ripple effects are going to be felt from that decision throughout the draft, as CBS Sports demonstrates.

With one more game this college season, not to mention the entire pre-draft process, there’s still time for things to change. For now, though, here’s how the latest CBS Sports mock draft shakes out.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

CBS Sports expects the Las Vegas Raiders to go looking for their franchise quarterback with the first overall pick. There, they’re going to go with the consensus top available quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft pick. That’s Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza isn’t done playing just yet. He is going to go out and try and win a national championship still. Still, it’s been a phenomenal season for the Heisman winner, throwing for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

One spot where Dante Moore was thought to be a possibility was second overall to the New York Jets. That won’t be happening now, though, so CBS Sports has New York pivoting to linebacker Arvell Reese with their first draft pick.

Reese spent three seasons at Ohio State, playing in a total of 36 games. During that time, he had 112 career sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and 7.0 sacks. He would also defend two passes.

3. Arizona Cardinals: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

The Arizona Cardinals have the third pick in the NFL Draft. CBS Sports has them looking to the defensive line when they’re on the board, selecting Peter Woods out of Clemson.

Peter Woods spent three seasons at Clemson. During that time, he played in a total of 35 college games. He’d rack up 84 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, and 5.0 sacks. Woods would also force two fumbles during his career.

The Tennessee Titans selected a Miami quarterback, Cam Ward, first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, CBS Sports expects them to look back to Miami, but on the defensive side of the ball. There, they can snag edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Bain and Miami still have a national championship to play for. However, he’s already made his case as an elite player. In 37 games over three seasons, he has 113 total tackles, 31 tackles for a loss, and 19.5 sacks.

5. New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was back on top of his game at Michigan. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

The New York Giants believe they have their quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart. Now, they’ll want to build a team around him in the NFL Draft. Adding wide receiver Carnell Tate would go a long way toward building that team around him.

Tate has consistently performed well over three seasons at Ohio State. He has 121 career receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. That includes nine receiving touchdowns in 2025.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Cleveland Browns are entering a new era with a new coaching staff. That staff’s first draft pick will be interesting to track because of that turnover. Addressing the offensive line with Francis Mauigoa would make a lot of sense in that regard.

Mauigoa has one more game at the college level. That’s the opportunity to win a national championship. So, first thing is first for the talented lineman.

7. Washington Commanders: Edge Keldric Faulk, Auburn

The 2025 season was a frustrating one for Washington, which had hoped to make noise in the NFC East. Now, they’re hitting the reset button in the NFL Draft. There, picking Keldric Faulk of the Auburn Tigers would make some sense.

In three seasons at Auburn, over 37 games, Faulk has made a total of 109 tackles. That includes 19.5 tackles for a loss and 10.0 sacks. He’s also defended six passes during the course of his college career.

8. New Orleans Saints: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs away from USC defenders in 2025. (Mike Miller, Blue & Gold)

The New Orleans Saints flashed some improvement in 2025 but have a ways to go in their rebuild. So, CBS Sports has them turning to the offensive side of the ball in the draft. Specifically, running back with the selection of Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame.

Love was one of the best offensive players in the entire country during his time with Notre Dame, known for his blend of explosive and powerful runs. He’d play in 41 games over three seasons, rushing for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns during that time. He also caught 63 passes for 594 yards and another six touchdowns.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State

CBS Sports has the Kansas City Chiefs addressing the secondary in the NFL Draft. There, they could be turning to Caleb Downs, the incredibly talented defensive back from Ohio State.

Downs spent the first season of his career at Alabama. After that, he would transfer to Ohio State for the next two years. In that 44-game college career, Downs had 257 total tackles, including 16.0 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be looking to address their defense in the NFL Draft. That includes at the edge rusher position, where CBS Sports has them selecting David Bailey, the star edge rusher out of Texas Tech.

David Bailey spent the first three seasons of his college career at Stanford. Then, ahead of his fourth and final college season, he transferred to Texas Tech, becoming an All-American with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks. For his career, Bailey had 163 total tackles, 42.0 tackles for a loss, and 29.0 sacks.

CBS Sports mocks remainder of NFL Draft’s first round

11. Miami Dolphins: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

12. Dallas Cowboys: OL Spencer Fano, Utah

13. Las Angeles Rams: DB Mansoor Delane, LSU

14. Baltimore Ravens: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

16. New York Jets: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

17. Detroit Lions: DB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

18. Minnesota Vikings: DB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

20. Dallas Cowboys: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

22. Los Angeles Chargers: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

23. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

24. Cleveland Browns: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

25. Chicago Bears: Edge, TJ Parker, Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Makai Lemson, USC

27. San Francisco 49ers: DL R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

28. Houston Texans: OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

29. Los Angeles Rams: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

30. New England Patriots: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

31. Denver Broncos: DL Caleb Banks, Florida

32. Seattle Seahawks: DB Julian Neal, Arkansas