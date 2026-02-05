2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports shakes up mock draft after Senior Bowl standout performances

Several elite prospects boosted their draft stock at the Senior Bowl last week. In turn, CBS Sports released an updated 2026 NFL mock draft.

Most notably, players such as Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks and Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter impressed NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl. Of course, there were plenty of other players who caught NFL teams’ attention.

Although essentially all experts project Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to be the No. 1 overall pick in April, the rest of the first round remains a mystery. With so many talented players to break down, let’s dive into CBS Sports’ latest mock draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to officially secure their quarterback of the future. After a stunning regular season, Fernando Mendoza only boosted his draft stock in January while leading Indiana to its first national title in program history.

In Indiana’s three College Football Playoff games, Mendoza recorded eight passing touchdowns without throwing an interception. Moreover, he posted a 74.6% completion percentage.

Arvell Reese was a nightmare for opposing offenses this past season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker racked up 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 2025.

His 6.5 sacks were tied for the 12th most in the Big Ten. Reese primarily played outside linebacker in 2025 after previously serving as the Buckeyes’ inside LB. NFL teams will be hungry to add the talented defender to their respective rosters this offseason.

Francis Mauigoa was the cornerstone of Miami’s offensive line in the 2025 campaign. With Mauigoa paving the way, the Hurricanes allowed just 1.25 sacks per game.

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Mauigoa boasts an incredibly strong base that NFL defensive linemen will struggle to move. In fact, he had the lowest pressure percentage allowed out of all tackles in the FBS this past season (1.2%).

While Rueben Bain couldn’t lead Miami to a national title, he came extremely close. Bain was pivotal in the Hurricanes’ standout season.

He tallied 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. His 9.5 sacks were the third-most in the ACC. Bain would be a monstrous addition to the Tennessee Titans’ defensive line.

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was a bright spot. (Birm/LR)

While many experts believe Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson is the No. 1 wide receiver in this year’s draft class, CBS Sports is confident Carnell Tate is the best. Tate notched 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

More impressive, Tate stockpiled those statistics while sharing targets with arguably the best wide receiver in the country, Jeremiah Smith. Tate didn’t drop a pass in the 2023 or 2025 seasons.

As expected, Specer Fano was phenomenal for Utah this past season. The three-year starter allowed just four pressures and no sacks on 749 snaps at right tackle.

While Fano is 6-foot-6, he’s only 302 pounds. In turn, some NFL scouts believe Fano could play guard at the next level. Alas, due to Fano’s excellent mobility, he could likely thrive at any position on the offensive line.

TJ Parker was one of the most potent defensive weapons in the ACC this past season. He logged 37 tackles, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and a pass deflection.

Parker’s best season was in 2024, when he racked up a career-high 11 sacks. With rare explosiveness, Parker could be a focus point of his opponents’ scouting reports for the foreseeable future.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold)

After putting on a show in the 2024 campaign, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love only stepped up his game this past season. He finished the year with 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries.

Additionally, Love recorded 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. His 21 total touchdowns are the most in a single season in Notre Dame history. Love will be a welcome addition to a lucky NFL backfield next season.

Caleb Banks has size you can’t teach. He’s 6-foot-6, 330 pounds and boasts 35-inch arms. The Florida standout looked unstoppable at times at the Senior Bowl.

Banks only played in three games in 2025 due to a foot injury. In his three appearances, he recorded six tackles, including one for loss.

David Bailey was a terror off the edge for Texas Tech during the 2025 season, consistently disrupting opposing backfields. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender amassed 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles.

Bailey put his talents on national display in Texas Tech’s showdown against Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals. Although the Red Raiders lost, Oregon had no answers for Bailey, who amassed nine tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

11. DL Peter Woods, Clemson

12. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

13. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

14. DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

15. EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

16. QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

17. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

18. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

19. IOL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

20. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

21. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

22. IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

23. OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

24. TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

25. DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

26. WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

27. WR Denzel Boston, Washington

28. DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

29. WR Makai Lemon, USC

30. LB CJ Allen, Georgia

31. OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

32. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson