2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports shakes up mock draft after Wild Card Weekend

Following the conclusion of Wild Card Weekend and last week’s College Football Playoff semifinals, both the 2025-26 NFL and college football seasons are nearing their ends. Only next Monday’s CFP national championship game between No. 1 Indiana and No. 10 Miami remains for college football, while the NFL postseason moves on to this weekend’s Divisional Round.

But with more than half of the first round draft order set for April’s 2026 NFL Draft, CBS Sports took the opportunity to update its projection for how Round 1 could play out with its latest mock draft released Monday night. And while this year’s opening round will likely include several more trades before the Las Vegas Raiders make their selection at No. 1 overall, CBS Sports’ Mike Renner is making his picks without any projected trades beyond what’s already been finalized.

With that in mind, check out CBS Sports’ updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft after Wild Card weekend below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This should be an easy pick for the quarterback-bereft Raiders, who suffered through a dismal 3-14 campaign that cost Pete Carroll his job after just one season in Vegas. Mendoza is the reigning 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, led the FBS with 41 passing touchdowns on 73-percent passing to rank third nationally, and has the Hoosiers on the verge of winning the program’s first-ever national championship.

CBS Sports: “The Heisman winner and leader of the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers keeps passing every test thrown his way. … We can debate his ceiling all we want, but his floor is unusually high for an incoming quarterback prospect. That’s the separating factor between Mendoza and Dante Moore in any debate between the two.”

2. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Sam Navarro | Imagn Images

While he’s yet to formally declare for the draft, Moore has arguably the highest ceiling of any draft-eligible quarterbacks — at least among those without the Manning surname — after throwing for 3,565 yards on 71.8-percent passing and 30 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in his first full season as the Ducks starter. Given that potenital, the Jets should be overjoyed if he fell to them at No. 2.

CBS Sports: “Dante Moore has some of the most effortless arm talent you’ll see, with a throwing motion straight out of a textbook. For the Jets, he profiles as an ideal developmental option amid a long-term rebuild. Moore doesn’t project as a high-end immediate starter, given his limited experience.”

While quarterback will be of the utmost importance, especially with the expectation Arizona is moving on from former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, the Cardinals instead lock up arguably the draft’s best pass rusher in the 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey, who led the FBS with 14.5 sacks in his lone season in Lubbock. Bailey also ranked second nationally with 19.5 tackles for loss and 13 QB hurries in 2025.

CBS Sports: “This isn’t a draft class with a slam-dunk No. 3 overall pick the way Marvin Harrison Jr. was a few years ago, so Arizona may opt for a safer player at a premium position like David Bailey. Bailey is the most explosive edge rusher in the class and can make an immediate impact based on athleticism alone.”

This is another situation where a team with multiple needs simply takes the best available, and Reese certainly qualifies as that after ranking second on the Buckeyes with 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his second season as Ohio State’s starting middle ‘backer. Reese would be an immediate plug-and-play talent in the heart of the Titans defense.

CBS Sports: “Arvell Reese, though, is more of a wildcard — a traits-based projection with high-end upside as a pass rusher. He’s a modern hybrid linebacker who would add pass-rushing juice from anywhere on the Titans’ front seven.”

5. New York Giants: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Photo by Auburn Athletics

While he might not have had the career many expected, including a lackluster junior season with 29 tackles, six QB hurries and just two sacks, Faulk’s natural talent as a pass rusher is unmistakable, and he remains in the running to be among the top defensive players drafted in April. If this plays out as projected, Faulk would be a nice addition alongside Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

CBS Sports: “At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Faulk is a Calais Campbell-esque tweener who is already a handful in the run game. Slot him next to Dexter Lawrence, and the Giants’ front four would be a terrifying group to block.”

Despite another season limited by injuries, the 6-foot-1 Tyson is a bonafide playmaker at the receiver position and finished his collegiate career with 2,106 yards and 20 touchdowns on 146 receptions in three seasons at Arizona State. Tyson immediately gives whoever the Browns trot out at QB an electric 1-2 punch at receiver alongside Jerry Jeudy.

CBS Sports: “Jordyn Tyson has an injury history that has cost him time in three straight seasons, but when healthy, he has proven to be the best pure separator in the draft class. For the Browns, that’s really all that matters.”

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Coming from WRU, the 6-foot-1 Tate is a natural playmaker down the field after leading the Buckeyes averaging 17.16 yards per reception this past season while playing second-fiddle beside star sophomore Jeremiah Smith. Tate, who hauled in nine touchdowns in 2025, would help elevate a Commanders WR room that features Terry McLaurin and is set to see Deebo Samuel enter free agency.

CBS Sports: “With both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel getting up there in age, the Commanders have to think about someone to pair with Jayden Daniels long term. Carnell Tate is the exact kind of rangy vertical threat that would pair perfectly with Daniels’ feathery deep balls.”

Michael Caterina | Imagn Images

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Love has been one of college football’s most explosive running backs for the past several seasons, capping his Notre Dame career as the 2025 Doak Walker Award winner after finishing the regular season with 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. This is another no-brainer for a Saints offense that ranked 28th in the NFL averaging just 94.3 rushing yards per game in 2025.

CBS Sports: “Kellen Moore loves himself a running game but could never quite find one in his first year in New Orleans while cycling through numerous backs. That cycle would end with Jeremiyah Love, as he’s the kind of home run threat who can be the focal point of an offense.”

Once considered the premier pass rusher in this year’s draft class, Bain Jr.’s rep has taken a bit of hit with questions about his less-than-ideal arm length. Of course, Bain could answer all those questions next month at the Combine. But in the meantime, Bain makes too much sense for a Chiefs team in desperate need of a little influx of youth, especially on an aging defense led by 31-year-old DT Chris Jones.

CBS Sports: “If Rueben Bain Jr. falls because of his arm length, the Chiefs aren’t likely to hesitate to add him to Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. He’s the exact type of power defensive end that Spagnuolo has loved dating back to his days as the Giants’ defensive coordinator.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Bengals defense has a lot of needs, but none are as glaring as in a secondary that ranked 26th in the NFL allowing 233.8 passing yards per game in 2025. Downs, widely considered one of the top defensive players in the sport since he landed at Alabama in 2023, would be an instant star in the backend of the Cincinnati defense and fit in nicely beside Jordan Battle at safety.

CBS Sports: “Caleb Downs is the reliable secondary player the Bengals desperately need. He’s not only assignment-sure in coverage but also rarely misses tackles.”

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq | Troy Wayrynen | Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

14. Baltimore Ravens: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Spencer Fano, IOL, Utah

16. New York Jets (via IND): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

17. Detroit Lions: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

25. Chicago Bears: Kadyn Proctor, IOL, Alabama

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

28. Houston Texans: A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

29. Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

30. New England Patriots: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

31. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

32. Seattle Seahawks: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State