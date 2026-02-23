2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports shakes up mock draft, complete first round predictions ahead of NFL Combine

CBS Sports analyst Blake Brockermeyer has released his latest first-round mock draft ahead of the 2026 NFL Combine. In the process, he’s reshuffling his board as the pre-draft process ramps up.

With Indianapolis looming, team needs and prospect momentum are already beginning to shift. One major name absent from this year’s projections is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who opted to return to school rather than enter the draft.

His decision has created added intrigue at the top, where the Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in Brockermeyer’s mock. In this latest projection, Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza headlines the class, landing with the Raiders as a potential franchise cornerstone. Check it out below.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

A phenomenal season for the Heisman winner. Mendoza threw for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He’ll be the first quarterback taken in April after leading Indiana to a national title.

Brockermeyer: “The Raiders are on the clock and need help across the board, but quarterback is the first order of business. Fernando Mendoza capped an impressive season with a national championship in Indiana’s RPO-based offense and a strong postseason run that showcased his consistency and clutch throws in gotta-have-it moments.”

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Birm/Lettermen Row

Reese spent three seasons at Ohio State, playing in a total of 36 games. During that time, he had 112 career sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and 7.0 sacks. He would also defend two passes.

Brockermeyer: “Ohio State’s Reese is a nice piece for a franchise with plenty of holes to fill, offering the versatility to play in the box as well as rush off the edge. He brings elite twitch and instincts, along with the size and length to hold up in multiple spots across the defense.”

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Offensive line will be at a premium, per usual in the NFL Draft. Evidently, CBS believes Mauigoa is the best of the bunch. No matter if he’s protecting Kyler Murray or someone else.

Brockermeyer: “The Cardinals could upgrade at right tackle, and Mauigoa excelled during the Hurricanes’ playoff run while serving as a model of consistency over the past two seasons. He’s thickly built with excellent power and moves defenders at will in the run game. Mauigoa is above average in pass protection, showing good technique and the feet to get to his spot and play in space.”

Bain was one of the more feared pass-rushers in all of college football this past season, and for good reason. Miller has moved him firmly inside his top five after a campaign where he amassed 64 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 68 pressures, eight run stops, one forced fumble and one interception.

Brockermeyer: “Bain was as dominant a defensive lineman as we’ve seen since Will Anderson Jr. at Alabama. He brings elite power in both phases and wins as an excellent technician with his hands, beating opponents with physicality or finesse.”

5. New York Giants: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

USA Today

With John Harbaugh in charge, it’s time to start protecting the quarterback better in New York. That’ll be Jaxson Dart in 2026. Fano is a great choice to help his development, and keep the team’s offensive line humming.

Brockermeyer: “Fano plays with good technique, has excellent feet and shows the ability to play both tackle spots. He didn’t allow a sack this season and surrendered only six hurries. … Fano would step in at right tackle, giving the Giants another piece to protect Jaxson Dart.”

Tate is the next in a long line of star Ohio State wide receivers to be drafted in the first round. The Browns have plenty of holes on offense, so the rookie could hit the ground running in 2026 as the first pick of Todd Monken’s regime in Cleveland.

Brockermeyer: “You have to believe the Browns will use free agency and multiple picks to upgrade an aging offensive line. … Tate is a dependable, trustworthy receiver with strong hands who moves the chains and gives Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders a weapon to help jumpstart the offense.”

Bailey spent the first three seasons of his college career at Stanford. Then, ahead of his fourth and final college season, he transferred to Texas Tech, becoming an All-American with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks. For his career, Bailey had 163 total tackles, 42.0 tackles for a loss, and 29.0 sacks.

Brockermeyer: “Bailey is a natural pass rusher who wins with speed off the edge and shows exceptional quickness in condensed spaces. He’s a dynamic player who can wreck a game and has slightly improved his run defense this season.”

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

(Arianna Grainey | Imagn Images)

The Saints could go a variety of different ways in Round 1. Many have thought running back might be an option here, but getting one of the top wide receivers in the draft in Tyson wouldn’t be a bad way to handle things either.

Brockermeyer: “Tyson tracks the ball exceptionally well in the air and shows great contact balance after the catch to maximize YAC. He has the long speed to beat press coverage and the ability to thrive in the middle of the field and in the red zone.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk tore up the SEC, and the Chiefs need to shore up their defense if they’re going to make a run at another Super Bowl. He’ll help in a big way against three solid quarterbacks in the AFC West.

Brockermeyer: “Faulk has ideal size and length, along with the ability to rush from anywhere along the defensive front. His stats don’t tell the full story given the attention he drew, but he still finished with 30 hurries.”

Some may scoff at a safety being drafted this high, but this isn’t any ordinary safety. Downs has been a tremendous defensive back for both Alabama and Ohio State, and he seems like a sure-fire NFL star.

Brockermeyer: “The Bengals defense, especially the back end, had a rough season, but help is on the way. A high-IQ leader and alpha presence, he excels in both phases. He can erase tight ends, holds up as a run defender in the box and tackles well in space.”

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

14. Baltimore Ravens: WR Makai Lemon, USC

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

16. New York Jets (via IND): DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

17. Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

19. Carolina Panthers: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): LB CJ Allen, Georgia

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: G Vega Ioane, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

25. Chicago Bears: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

26. Buffalo Bills: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

28. Houston Texans: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

29. Los Angeles Rams: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

30. Denver Broncos: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

31. New England Patriots: DE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

32. Seattle Seahawks: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee