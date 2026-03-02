2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports shakes up new mock draft with trade into Top 10 following NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books and with focus beginning to shift to Pro Day, the 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner. In response, CBS Sports has overhauled its latest mock draft ahead of April’s annual event.

One of the biggest shakeups on the mock draft sees the Buffalo Bills trading into the top 10 to draft a receiver — a new weapon for Josh Allen out wide. One of the Bills’ biggest criticisms after their latest playoff exit has been the offense running through Allen — and Allen alone.

Additionally, this mock draft has three Ohio State players going in the top five, four in the top 10 and six overall. Find the latest first-round projections from CBS Sports below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza has long since been thought of as the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. This projection was justified after a historic season at Indiana that saw him lead the Hoosiers to a national championship as well as a Heisman Trophy.

On the field, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. His 90.3 QBR ranked first in the country as well.

2. New York Jets: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

CBS Sports currently ranked David Bailey third at the EDGE position and the 19th prospect overall. However, his ranking isn’t indicative of his impact on his team this past season.

Bailey played a key role in Texas Tech’s run to the CFP. He led Division I with 14.5 sacks, and also ranked in the top three in the country in QB hurries (42) and hits (18). He also led the country with 73 pressures among EDGE rushers.

3. *MOCK TRADE* Buffalo Bills (via Cardinals): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Could the Bills trade up to draft Carnell Tate as it’s next star receiver? It wouldn’t be unheard of at the NFL Draft. In 2011, the Atlanta Falcons traded up 21 spots to draft Julio Jones. The Bills currently have the No. 26 overall pick, which would be a 23-pick jump.

He’s expected to be an instant-impact performer, too. This past season, Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 17.2 yards per reception during the 2025-26 season. In his career, he has 1,872 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He has the potential to be a plug-and-play deep threat right away in Buffalo.

4. Tennessee Titans: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles dominated the combine last week. He measured 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds while running a 4.46 40-yard dash and added a 43.5-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-2 broad jump.

He was already a projected first-round pick, which came after he finished this past season with 83 tackles (43 solo) with three pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. This came after a career-best 100-tackle season during Ohio State’s national championship-winning season in 2024.

5. New York Giants: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is the top-rated safety in 2026 NFL Draft class. The former five-star recruit is also the only defensive back projected in the top 10, per CBS Sports. Many believe Downs to be an instant-impact performer wherever he gets drafted.

This past season, Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair of interceptions. He allowed just 23 catches against opposing receivers, allowing 5.9 yards per reception.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Francis Mauigoa would be the first offensive lineman selected in the 2026 NFL Draft is this projection pans out. He most recently helped block for a Miami Hurricanes offense that made it all the way to the national championship game before ultimately falling to Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Mauigoa finished the 2025 season with 826 offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. 814 of those snaps came at right tackle.

7. Washington Commanders: EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Arvell Reese has combined for 112 tackles over the past two seasons. He finished 2025 with 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. As a result, he earned All-American status in 2025.

Reese was looked at as one of, if not the top prospect, to begin draft season. He’s remained near the top ever since.

8. New Orleans Saints: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love is projected to be the only running back selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, this is for good reason.

Love has been one of the most explosive running backs in college football over the past two seasons. In 2025, he was given 199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

The second of five offensive tackles CBS Sports is predicting to come off the board in the second round, Spencer Fano starred at Utah under Kyle Whittingham. A potential selection to Kansas City means he’d be blocking right away for Patrick Mahomes.

Across 822 snaps, Fano didn’t allow a single sack or hit on his quarterback. Notably, only 382 of those were pass block snaps. He also finished fifth among offensive tackles with just five pressures allowed on the year.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Rueben Bain Jr. was a pass-rush specialist during his college career — finishing his tenure with 20.5 sacks. This season alone, he compiled 9.5 en route to Miami’s run to the national championship game this past season.

In addition, Bain Jr. is always a threat during pass-rush situations. He finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures.

CBS Sports mock draft picks 11-32

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

14. Baltimore Ravens: DL Caleb Banks, Florida

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

16. New York Jets (via Colts): WR Makai Lemon, USC

17. Detroit Lions: EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): EDGE Keldrick Faulk, Auburn

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

22. Los Angeles Chargers: OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

25. Chicago Bears: DL Akheem Mesidor, Miami

26. *MOCK TRADE* Arizona Cardinals (via Bills): OT Blake Miller, Clemson

27. San Francisco 49ers: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

28. Houston Texans: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

29. Los Angeles Rams: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

30. Denver Broncos: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

31. New England Patriots: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson