2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports unveils 3-round mock draft with massive shakeup
The latest NFL Mock Draft from CBS Sports is here in the form of a three-round piece from Mike Renner. There are some massive shakeups across the top 100 picks of April’s standout event.
The usual suspects are at the top of the first round, if you’ve been paying attention to the draft projections throughout the winter and spring. But there are some curveballs, of course.
Let’s dive into the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, beginning with the top 10. An obvious top pick is first!
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders since mock drafts got in full swing at the end of the season. He can at least learn behind Kirk Cousins for a year before taking over either midseason or by 2027.
Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington en route to a national title.
2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech
The New York Jets would do well to beef up their pass rush capabilities. This mock draft from CBS Sports has them doing exactly that, but they’ll have their pick of the litter in the No. 2 spot.
Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged into that defense right away.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State
With Bailey off the board in this mock draft, the Cardinals have a chance to take Reese. You can’t go wrong with either option, but Arizona’s best bet is to beef up the pass rush opposite Josh Sweat going into 2026.
This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.
4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
Love won’t last long in general and he certainly doesn’t in this mock draft. The former Notre Dame star can combine his talents with QB Cam Ward in Tennessee, making it a dynamic backfield.
Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.
5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami
Jaxson Dart could use another weapon, but he could also use protection. This mock draft opts for the latter with, arguably, the top offensive lineman in the draft class in Mauigoa.
The former Miami star is versatile and has the ability to play both sides, too. Good luck trying to get to the QB if you’re opposite Mauigoa.
6. Cleveland Browns: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama
Proctor is a high value selection as the Browns certainly need to beef up the offensive line. There are quarterback questions yes, but at least give whoever’s throwing the football some protection!
This mock draft has two tackles going in the top six. By the way, Proctor is only 20 years old, so there’s plenty of room to grow.
7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
The Commanders would do well to get younger on defense, and Styles fits the mold right in the middle. After making the NFC Championship Game in 2024, 2025 was not kind to Washington in terms of age and injury.
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The former Ohio State linebacker had 77 tackles last year and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. That should propel him into the top 10 of the draft at this point.
8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
Time to add some weapons to the Saints in this mock draft. Tate is rated as the top wideout in this class and is certainly worth a top 10 pick.
In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami
The Chiefs have a premium pick for the first time in nearly a decade. Patrick Mahomes is recovering from injury, so they could go in multiple directions, either to protect him or give him another weapon. But this mock draft has defense as the answer!
Bain Jr. had 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
The Bengals need someone on defense, so that’s exactly what this mock draft does. Downs is one of the best overall players in this year’s class.
In three college seasons, Downs had 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was a two-time All-American in college.
CBS Sports unveils new 3-round mock draft
11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC
14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vega Ioane, OL – Penn State
16. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana
17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia
18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon
19. Carolina Panthers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M
20. Dallas Cowboys: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Woods, DL – Clemson
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State
24. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State
25. Chicago Bears: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn
26. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Lawrence, LB – UCF
27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah
28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State
30. Miami Dolphins: Chase Bisontis, OL – Texas A&M
31. New England Patriots: R Mason Thomas, DL – Oklahoma
32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee
CBS Sports Mock Draft Round 2
33. New York Jets: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri
34. Arizona Cardinals: Keylan Rutledge, OL – Georgia Tech
35. Tennessee Titans: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo
37. New York Giants: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia
38. Houston Texans: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
39. Cleveland Browns: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Kayden McDonald, DL – Ohio State
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech
42. New Orleans Saints: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M
43. Miami Dolphins: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois
44. New York Jets: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana
45. Baltimore Ravens: Connor Lew, OL – Auburn
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas
47. Indianapolis Colts: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati
48. Atlanta Falcons: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson
49. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina
50. Detroit Lions: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE – Penn State
51. Carolina Panthers: Lee Hunter, DL – Texas Tech
52. Green Bay Packers: Christen Miller, DL – Georgia
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Bell, WR – Louisville
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL – Oregon
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gracen Halton, DL – Oklahoma
57. Chicago Bears: Sam Hecht, OL – Kansas State
58. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama
59. Houston Texans: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame
60. Chicago Bears: Domonique Orange, DL – Iowa State
61. Los Angeles Rams: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan
62. Denver Broncos: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt
63. New England Patriots: Caleb Tiernan, OT – Northwestern
64. Seattle Seahawks: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh
CBS Sports Mock Draft Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn
66. Tennessee Titans: Keionte Scott, S – Miami
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson
68. Philadelphia Eagles: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State
69. Houston Texans: Zane Durant, DL – Penn State
70. Cleveland Browns: Genesis Smith, S – Arizona
71. Washington Commanders: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia
73. New Orleans Saints: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaishawn Barham, LB – Michigan
75. Miami Dolphins: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana
76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB – Duke
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keyron Crawford, EDGE – Auburn
78. Indianapolis Colts: Caleb Banks, DL – Florida
79. Atlanta Falcons: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State
80. Baltimore Ravens: Billy Schrauth, OL – Notre Dame
81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford
82. Minnesota Vikings: Jake Slaughter, OL – Florida
83. Carolina Panthers: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee
84. Green Bay Packers: Carver Willis, OT – Washington
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Markel Bell, OT – Miami
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Treydan Stukes, CB – Arizona
87. Miami Dolphins: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU
89. Chicago Bears: Bud Clark, S – TCU
90. Miami Dolphins: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU
91. Buffalo Bills: Jalen Farmer, OL – Kentucky
92. Dallas Cowboys: Travis Burke, OT – Memphis
93. Los Angeles Rams: Kaleb Proctor, OT – SE Louisiana
94. Miami Dolphins: Daylen Everette, CB – Georgia
95. New England Patriots: Oscar Delp, TE – Georgia
96. Seattle Seahawks: Gennings Dunker, OL – Iowa
97. Minnesota Vikings: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Taylen Green, QB – Arkansas
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brenen Thompson, WR – Mississippi State
100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State