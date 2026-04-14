2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports unveils 3-round mock draft with massive shakeup

The latest NFL Mock Draft from CBS Sports is here in the form of a three-round piece from Mike Renner. There are some massive shakeups across the top 100 picks of April’s standout event.

The usual suspects are at the top of the first round, if you’ve been paying attention to the draft projections throughout the winter and spring. But there are some curveballs, of course.

Let’s dive into the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, beginning with the top 10. An obvious top pick is first!

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders since mock drafts got in full swing at the end of the season. He can at least learn behind Kirk Cousins for a year before taking over either midseason or by 2027.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington en route to a national title.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

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The New York Jets would do well to beef up their pass rush capabilities. This mock draft from CBS Sports has them doing exactly that, but they’ll have their pick of the litter in the No. 2 spot.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged into that defense right away.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

With Bailey off the board in this mock draft, the Cardinals have a chance to take Reese. You can’t go wrong with either option, but Arizona’s best bet is to beef up the pass rush opposite Josh Sweat going into 2026.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

Love won’t last long in general and he certainly doesn’t in this mock draft. The former Notre Dame star can combine his talents with QB Cam Ward in Tennessee, making it a dynamic backfield.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

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Jaxson Dart could use another weapon, but he could also use protection. This mock draft opts for the latter with, arguably, the top offensive lineman in the draft class in Mauigoa.

The former Miami star is versatile and has the ability to play both sides, too. Good luck trying to get to the QB if you’re opposite Mauigoa.

6. Cleveland Browns: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

Proctor is a high value selection as the Browns certainly need to beef up the offensive line. There are quarterback questions yes, but at least give whoever’s throwing the football some protection!

This mock draft has two tackles going in the top six. By the way, Proctor is only 20 years old, so there’s plenty of room to grow.

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

The Commanders would do well to get younger on defense, and Styles fits the mold right in the middle. After making the NFC Championship Game in 2024, 2025 was not kind to Washington in terms of age and injury.

The former Ohio State linebacker had 77 tackles last year and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. That should propel him into the top 10 of the draft at this point.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was a bright spot. (Birm/LR)

Time to add some weapons to the Saints in this mock draft. Tate is rated as the top wideout in this class and is certainly worth a top 10 pick.

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami

The Chiefs have a premium pick for the first time in nearly a decade. Patrick Mahomes is recovering from injury, so they could go in multiple directions, either to protect him or give him another weapon. But this mock draft has defense as the answer!

Bain Jr. had 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

The Bengals need someone on defense, so that’s exactly what this mock draft does. Downs is one of the best overall players in this year’s class.

In three college seasons, Downs had 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was a two-time All-American in college.

CBS Sports unveils new 3-round mock draft

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11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vega Ioane, OL – Penn State

16. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

20. Dallas Cowboys: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Woods, DL – Clemson

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

24. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

25. Chicago Bears: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

26. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Lawrence, LB – UCF

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State

30. Miami Dolphins: Chase Bisontis, OL – Texas A&M

31. New England Patriots: R Mason Thomas, DL – Oklahoma

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

CBS Sports Mock Draft Round 2

33. New York Jets: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

34. Arizona Cardinals: Keylan Rutledge, OL – Georgia Tech

35. Tennessee Titans: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

37. New York Giants: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

38. Houston Texans: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

39. Cleveland Browns: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Kayden McDonald, DL – Ohio State

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

42. New Orleans Saints: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

43. Miami Dolphins: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois

44. New York Jets: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana

45. Baltimore Ravens: Connor Lew, OL – Auburn

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas

47. Indianapolis Colts: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati

48. Atlanta Falcons: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

49. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

50. Detroit Lions: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE – Penn State

51. Carolina Panthers: Lee Hunter, DL – Texas Tech

52. Green Bay Packers: Christen Miller, DL – Georgia

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Bell, WR – Louisville

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL – Oregon

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gracen Halton, DL – Oklahoma

57. Chicago Bears: Sam Hecht, OL – Kansas State

58. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama

59. Houston Texans: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame

60. Chicago Bears: Domonique Orange, DL – Iowa State

61. Los Angeles Rams: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan

62. Denver Broncos: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt

63. New England Patriots: Caleb Tiernan, OT – Northwestern

64. Seattle Seahawks: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh

CBS Sports Mock Draft Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn

66. Tennessee Titans: Keionte Scott, S – Miami

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State

69. Houston Texans: Zane Durant, DL – Penn State

70. Cleveland Browns: Genesis Smith, S – Arizona

71. Washington Commanders: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia

73. New Orleans Saints: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaishawn Barham, LB – Michigan

75. Miami Dolphins: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB – Duke

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keyron Crawford, EDGE – Auburn

78. Indianapolis Colts: Caleb Banks, DL – Florida

79. Atlanta Falcons: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State

80. Baltimore Ravens: Billy Schrauth, OL – Notre Dame

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford

82. Minnesota Vikings: Jake Slaughter, OL – Florida

83. Carolina Panthers: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee

84. Green Bay Packers: Carver Willis, OT – Washington

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Markel Bell, OT – Miami

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Treydan Stukes, CB – Arizona

87. Miami Dolphins: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU

89. Chicago Bears: Bud Clark, S – TCU

90. Miami Dolphins: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU

91. Buffalo Bills: Jalen Farmer, OL – Kentucky

92. Dallas Cowboys: Travis Burke, OT – Memphis

93. Los Angeles Rams: Kaleb Proctor, OT – SE Louisiana

94. Miami Dolphins: Daylen Everette, CB – Georgia

95. New England Patriots: Oscar Delp, TE – Georgia

96. Seattle Seahawks: Gennings Dunker, OL – Iowa

97. Minnesota Vikings: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Taylen Green, QB – Arkansas

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brenen Thompson, WR – Mississippi State

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State