2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports unveils new mock draft with big shakeup following chaotic free agency movement

The first full week of NFL free agency has already brought plenty of change to rosters all across the league. That’s in addition to a litany of big-name trades as NFL teams look to stockpile draft picks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins April 23.

That trend continued Tuesday when the Miami Dolphins unloaded fourth-year receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for multiple picks, including the Broncos’ No. 30 overall selection. But before that went down, CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner overhauled its latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft (version 8.0) to better align with what teams have already accomplished during a wild first week of free agency.

With that in mind, let’s check out how Renner projects the first 32 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft playing out:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This pick has been cemented in stone since Mendoza capped a magical 2025 season by delivering Indiana its first-ever national championship in late January. And nothing the Raiders have done in free agency will do anything to deter this pick. In fact, by signing former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum and trading away ex-starter Geno Smith, Las Vegas is already rolling out the red carpet for the Heisman winner.

CBS Sports: “Even after adding Tyler Linderbaum and Jalen Nailor early in free agency, don’t expect the Raiders to be done adding offensive talent with this pick. The Fernando Mendoza-Klint Kubiak combination could be a special one in Las Vegas.”

(Samantha Madar-Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Jets already overhauled their defense in free agency with the additions of EDGE Joseph Ossai, LB Demario Davis and trading for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But New York could still target an elite pass rusher in the front seven, and there might not be anyone better than Buckeyes EDGE Arvell Reese, who racked up 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries in 2025.

CBS Sports: “The Jermaine Johnson II trade earlier this month paved the way for the Jets to go edge rusher at No. 2. Arvell Reese offers the highest theoretical ceiling of any rusher in this class with his high-end explosiveness and unique play strength for an undersized rusher.”

After cutting former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, the Cardinals still have a major hole at quarterback, even after signing veteran backup Gardner Minshew. But, with Mendoza off the board, Renner projects Arizona’s new staff will look to shore up its open right tackle spot by landing the Utes’ 6-foot-6, 311-pound Fano as the first offensive lineman off the board.

CBS Sports: “The Cardinals grab an athletic right tackle to round out their offensive line. Spencer Fano is already an elite zone run blocker with the athletic traits to become a plus pass protector in the NFL. It will make life easier for whoever plays quarterback in Arizona.”

While some are projecting Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love here, Renner instead projects the Titans will attempt to strike gold twice after landing franchise QB Cam Ward out of Miami with the No. 1 pick last year. This time, Tennessee shores up its defensive line with a talented ‘tweener in Bain, who is an elite pass rusher but is a little undersized for a down lineman at 6-foot-2 and 263 pounds.

CBS Sports: “Putting Rueben Bain Jr. on the same defensive line as Jeffery Simmons would give the Titans some serious attitude. Opposing offensive linemen wouldn’t want to see them on the schedule.”

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

(Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

After wowing NFL personnel and fans alike with a phenomenal performance at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Styles lands in the Top 5 thanks to New York. After a dismal season against the run in 2025, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh lands the converted safety who led the Buckeyes’ FBS-leading defense with 82 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

CBS Sports: “Sonny Styles has the kind of athletic profile that can sneak into the top five even at a devalued position like linebacker. Put him next to Tremaine Edmunds, and you’ll shut down passing lanes over the middle of the field.”

While the Browns have overhauled their offensive line by trading for Texans right tackle Tytus Howard and signing Chargers guard Zion Johnson and Packers center Elgton Jenkins, it’s clear they’re not done. That leaves room for Cleveland to select the 6-foot-7 and 315-pound Freeling, a prototype NFL left tackle who has been climbing up NFL draft boards after flashing serious athleticism at last month’s Combine.

CBS Sports: “Monroe Freeling has the most prototypical left tackle traits in this draft class, and his play has been ascending ever since he broke into the starting lineup.”

The Commanders have been quite active in free agency, and already signed a pair of running backs in Rachaad White (Tampa Bay) and Jerome Ford (Cleveland) to pair with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, last season’s rookie starter. But Renner believes Love’s home-run potential could be too much for Washington to pass on after winning the Doak Walker Award with 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025.

CBS Sports: “Jeremiyah Love next to Jayden Daniels would create the most dynamic backfield in the NFL. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more dynamic backfield in league history.”

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

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Also connected to Love in many mock drafts, the Saints got ahead of that conversation by signing former Jaguars star RB and Louisiana native Travis Etienne to a lucrative four-year contract in free agency. Still, the New Orleans offense needs all the help it can get, and the potential to pair WR Chris Olave with another Buckeyes big-play threat in Tate could be too good to pass up here.

CBS Sports: “Carnell Tate is the kind of big-bodied wideout the Saints desperately lacked last year. They gave Tyler Shough help … during free agency; now they give him a downfield weapon in Tate.”

After missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, the Chiefs somehow luck into arguably the best pass rusher in the entire 2026 draft class in Bailey. Widely projected to go as high as No. 2 in multiple mock drafts, the 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey would be an absolute steal at No. 9 after leading college football with 14.5 sacks last season.

CBS Sports: “The Chiefs abandon their usual ‘type’ on the edge to add more speed to their front seven.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

While there’s been some speculation about his long-term health, Downs’ on-field work can’t be questioned after leading Ohio State’s FBS-best defense each of the last two seasons. Prior to that, the 6-foot former five-star was Alabama’s leading tackler as a true freshman in 2023. After finishing with the NFL’s second-worst defense in 2025, Downs is a no-brainer at No. 10.

CBS Sports: “His ability to play in the slot or deep would give Al Golden more flexibility with his coverages.”

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

11. Miami Dolphins: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

16. New York Jets (via IND): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

17. Detroit Lions: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

25. Chicago Bears: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

30. Denver Broncos: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

32. Seattle Seahawks: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo