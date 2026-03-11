2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports unveils new mock with big shakeup after first wave of free agent signings

The 2026 NFL Draft is a little more than a month away and CBS Sports unveiled its newest mock following the first wave of free agency. It certainly changed the plans of some teams in the minds of the experts.

Free agency can fill a lot of holes right away, but that might not sway teams from addressing those same positions in the draft. Or it allows them to focus on something completely different.

So, let’s take a look at CBS Sports’ latest NFL Mock Draft. We’ll start with the obvious No. 1 overall pick.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

The Raiders get their man in Mendoza to open the NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion likely has black and silver gear for April!

He threw an FBS-leading 41 touchdowns this year and thrived in Curt Cignetti’s system. Yes, he had a loaded roster and won’t have that in Las Vegas right away. But Klink Kubiak should be able to cook something up for Mendoza.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

The Jets go defense here, naturally, with Aaron Glenn at the helm. There’s a joke about Glenn falling asleep and not seeing Reese in the NFL Draft in here somewhere. All kidding aside, Glenn can’t miss this former Buckeye.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

The Cardinals no longer have Kyler Murray at quarterback, but they can rebuild the trenches for the long term anyway. Mauigoa fits the bill.

CBS’ latest mock draft has the former Miami star as the first offensive lineman off the board in April. This might be the highest he goes in the first round.

With other teams grabbing running backs in free agency, the Titans can add a dynamic playmaker to their offense. Why not pair Love in the backfield with second-year QB Cam Ward?

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns the last two seasons.

5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was a bright spot. (Birm/LR)

It’s time to pair Tate with Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo in the weapons department. Second-year QB Jaxson Dart would have a field day if this is the Giants’ draft selection.

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

Fano is another elite offensive lineman prospect in the NFL Draft this year. The Browns need protection up front for Shedeur Sanders, or heck, DeShaun Watson.

He started 12 games at left tackle in 2023 before starting 24 games at the right tackle position over the next two seasons. The 6-foot-6, 311-pounder also ran at 4.91 40-yard-dash, so he can shed a block and move into the second level of the defense if necessary.

The Commanders need to get younger on defense this coming season. Enter Bailey as the most logical option in this year’s NFL Draft.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away for Dan Quinn and company.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

Bain has a strength that can’t be taught and very quick hands. He won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award this past season, so naturally, he shouldn’t last long in the draft. The Saints better pick him up fast.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

Now that the Chiefs addressed running back with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, they can focus on defense with Styles in the draft. Not only did he post a blazing 4.46 40-yard-dash time, but he also recorded an NBA-esque 43.5-inch vertical jump, as well as an 11-foot-2 broad jump.

This past year, Styles finished with 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. He had 244 career tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

The Bengals need a new defensive leader with the departure of Trey Hendrickson. Downs fits the mold in the NFL Draft this year.

He can cover, he can tackle and he can nab the football out of the air. A freshman All-American at Alabama, Downs got even better over the last two years and won a title with the Buckeyes.

2026 NFL Draft projections from CBS Sports amid Free Agency

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OL – Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

16. New York Jets: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

17. Detroit Lions: Akheem Mesidor, DL – Miami

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

24. Cleveland Browns: Lee Hunter, DL – Texas Tech

25. Chicago Bears: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

26. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

28. Houston Texans: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

29. Los Angeles Rams: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

30. Denver Broncos: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

31. New England Patriots: Caleb Banks, DL – Florida

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina