2026 NFL Draft: Chad Reuter unveils 7-round mock draft for NFL.com with 4 first round trades
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter revealed his seven-round mock draft with four first round trades featured! The first 32 picks are about to be wild!
The NFL Draft is finally right around the corner. Less than a week away folks! So the final predictions are coming in now.
So without further ado, let’s dive into Reuter’s latest mock draft. We start with the top 10 picks.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
The No. 1 overall pick in the mock draft, and every other mock draft, is Mendoza. The Indiana QB won the Heisman Trophy and led the Hoosiers to the national title while going undefeated.
There really isn’t any other option for a team that desperately needs a new face of the franchise. Mendoza tossed 41 touchdowns and just six picks last year by the way.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State
The Jets could go David Bailey or Reese here, but mock drafts seem to be split. Reuter has Reese going No. 2 overall to the Meadowlands.
This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American during his collegiate career.
3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech
Speaking of pass rushers, Bailey won’t last out of the top five per Reuter. In fact, he’s next up as the Cardinals can pair him on the opposite side of Josh Sweat going into 2026.
Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged into that defense right away.
4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
The Titans can pair Love with QB Cam Ward as the latter goes into Year 2 with the franchise. Robert Saleh takes over as head coach and Love can emerge as a franchise cornerstone piece.
Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.
5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OL – Miami
The Giants have to protect QB Jaxson Dart at all costs. If John Harbaugh is wise, he’ll draft Mauigoa in the first round and make sure he’s a franchise tackle.
He’s arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire draft class, depending upon who you ask. Reuter opts for him high up in this mock draft.
6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia
The Browns go with Freeling in Reuter’s mock draft here to bolster the offensive line. Regardless of the quarterback, Cleveland needs to protect its signal-caller.
With Mauigoa off the board, Freeling makes the most sense here. He has coveted athleticism and length for a right tackle, but only had one full season at the position, so there will be some need for development.
7. Washington Commanders: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
The Commanders need to get younger on defense, so Delane is a very acceptable pick in this mock draft. He could very well start Day 1.
Delane had two interceptions, which may seem low, but he was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big-time tackler.
8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
A bona fide leader can be had here and Reuter’s mock draft has the Saints taking Downs. He starred at Alabama as a freshman before transferring to Ohio State, where he became an even better player.
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In three college seasons, Downs had 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was a two-time All-American in college.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami
Bain can be a game wrecker and the Chiefs have a premium pick to use in this year’s draft. So this mock draft has a fresh face on the Kansas City defense that can help lead them back to prominence.
Bain Jr. had 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
Across two seasons of college football (one at Oregon State and one at Tennessee), the Whitehouse, TX native accrued 75 tackles and six interceptions. When healthy, he was tabbed as one of the best defensive players in all of college football.
McCoy missed the entirety of the 2025 season, however, with a torn ACL and did not participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. At the NFL Draft Combine, he ranked fifth among CBs (according to NFL.com) in production score (78) and third in total score (81).
7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter
11. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
13. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah (Mock trade with Rams)
14. Baltimore Ravens: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami
16. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
17. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC (Mock trade with Lions)
18. Minnesota Vikings: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee
19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon
20. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State (Mock trade with Cowboys)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vega Ioane, OL – Penn State
22. Kansas City Chiefs: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama (Mock trade with Chargers)
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana
24. Dallas Cowboys: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State (Mock trade with Browns)
25. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn (Mock trade with Bears)
26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M
27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah
28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson
29. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State (Mock trade with Chiefs)
30. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon (Mock trade with Dolphins)
31. New England Patriots: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt
32. Seattle Seahawks: R Mason Thomas, EDGE – Oklahoma
7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 2
33. New York Jets: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
34. Arizona Cardinals: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State
35. Tennessee Titans: Chase Bisontis, OG – Texas A&M
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson
37. New York Giants: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia
38. Houston Texans: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech
39. Cleveland Browns: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo
42. New Orleans Saints: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M
43. Miami Dolphins: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana
44. New York Jets: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia
45. Baltimore Ravens: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG – Oregon
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech
47. Indianapolis Colts: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR – Ole Miss
48. Atlanta Falcons: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson
49. Minnesota Vikings: Treydan Stukes, S – Arizona
50. Detroit Lions: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan
51. Carolina Panthers: Gracen Halton, DT – Oklahoma
52. Green Bay Packers: Malik Muhammad, CB – Texas
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia
54. Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Keylan Rutledge, OG – Georgia Tech
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anthony HIll Jr., LB – Texas
57. Chicago Bears: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE – Penn State
58. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama
59. Houston Texans: Keionte Scott, CB – Miami
60. Chicago Bears: Austin Barber, OT – Florida
61. Los Angeles Rams: Gennings Dunker, OL – Iowa
62. Denver Broncos: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame
63. New England Patriots: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF
64. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas
7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: Carson Beck, QB – Miami
66. Tennessee Titans: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Bell, WR – Louisville
68. Philadelphia Eagles: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri
69. Houston Texans: Trey Zuhn III, C – Texas A&M
70. Dallas Cowboys: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana (mock trade with Browns)
71. Washington Commanders: Jalon Kilgore, S – South Carolina
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati
73. New Orleans Saints: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn
74. Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina (mock trade with Chiefs)
75. Chicago Bears: Connor Lew, C – Auburn (mock trade with Dolphins)
76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Davison Igbinosun, CB – Ohio State
78. Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh
79. Atlanta Falcons: Rayshaun Benny, DT – Michigan
80. Baltimore Ravens: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois
81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keyron Crawford, EDGE – Auburn
82. Minnesota Vikings: Deion Burks, WR – Oklahoma
83. Carolina Panthers: Calen Tiernan, OT – Northwestern
84. Green Bay Packers: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT – Florida State
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Nadame Tucker, EDGE – Western Michigan
87. Miami Dolphins: Oscar Delp, TE – Georgia
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: DeMonte Capehart, DT – Clemson
89. Miami Dolphins: Genesis Smith, S – Arizona (mock trade with Bears)
90. Miami Dolphins: Kaytron Allen, RB – Penn State
91. Buffalo Bills: Harold Perkins, LB – LSU
92. Cleveland Browns: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State (mock trade with Cowboys)
93. Los Angeles Rams: Tacario Davis, CB – Washington
94. Miami Dolphins: Jalen Farmer, OG – Kentucky
95. New England Patriots: Jack Kelly, LB – BYU
96. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Demmings, CB – Stephen F. Austin
97. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Ephesians Prysock, CB – Washington
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kamari Ramsey, S – USC
100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State
7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 4
101. Tennessee Titans: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame
102. Las Vegas Raiders: Robert Spears-Jennings, S – Oklahoma
103. New York Jets: Julian Neal, CB – Arkansas
104. Arizona Cardinals: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri
105. New York Giants: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee
106. Houston Texans: Emmett Johnson, RB – Nebraska
107. Cleveland Browns: Daylen Everette, CB – Georgia
108. Denver Broncos: Chris McClellan, DT – Missouri
109. Kansas City Chiefs: Brenen Thompson, WR – Mississippi State
110. Cincinnati Bengals: Billy Schrauth, OG – Notre Dame
111. Denver Broncos: Logan Fano, EDGE – Utah
112. Dallas Cowboys: Aamil Wagner, OT – Notre Dame
113. Indianapolis Colts: Bud Clark, S – TCU
114. Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Campbell, OG – Texas
115. Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, C – Iowa
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zxavian Harris, DT – Ole Miss
117. Las Vegas Raiders: Devin Moore, CB – Florida
118. Detroit Lions: Brian Parker II, C – Duke
119. Carolina Panthers: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State
120. Green Bay Packers: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia State
121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah World, OT – Oregon
122. Atlanta Falcons: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE – Michigan
123. Kansas City Chiefs: Michael Trigg, TE – Baylor (mock trade with Chargers)
124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Coleman, RB – Washington
125. New England Patriots: Zakee Wheatley, S – Penn State
126. Buffalo Bills: Joshua Josephs, EDGE – Tennessee
127. San Francisco 49ers: VJ Payne, S – Kansas State
128. Detroit Lions: Drew Allar, QB – Penn State
129. Chicago Bears: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR – USC
130. Miami Dolphins: Josh Cameron, WR – Baylor
131. New England Patriots: Domonique Orange, DT – Iowa State
132. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Onyedim, DT – Texas A&M
133. San Francisco 49ers: LT Overton, EDGE – Alabama
134. Las Vegas Raiders: Demond Claiborne, RB – Wake Forest
135. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jimmy Rolder, LB – Michigan
136. New Orleans Saints: Chandler Rivers, CB – Duke
137. Philadelphia Eagles: Zane Durant, DT – Penn State
138. San Francisco 49ers: Jude Bowry, OT – Boston College
139. San Francisco 49ers: Uar Bernard, DT – Nigeria
140. New York Jets: Nicholas Singleton, RB – Penn State
7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 5
141. Houston Texans: Caleb Douglas, WR – Texas Tech
142. Tennessee Titans: Kage Casey, OT – Boise State
143. Arizona Cardinals: Kaleb Proctor, DT – Southeastern Louisiana
144. Tennessee Titans: John Michael Gyllenborg, TE – Wyoming
145. New York Giants: Will Lee III, CB – Texas A&M
146. Dallas Cowboys: George Gumbs Jr., EDGE – Florida (mock trade with Browns)
147. Washington Commanders: Jeff Caldwell, WR – Cincinnati
148. Kansas City Chiefs: Tim Keenan III, DT – Alabama
149. Cleveland Browns: Jakobe Thomas, S – Miami
150. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Boettcher, LB – Oregon
151. Chicago Bears: Justin Joly, TE – NC State (mock trade with Dolphins)
152. Dallas Cowboys: Le’Veon Moss, RB – Texas A&M
153. Green Bay Packers: Michael Heldman, EDGE – Central Michigan
154. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR – Missouri
155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keagen Trost, OT – Missouri
156. Indianapolis Colts: Caden Curry, EDGE – Ohio State
157. Los Angeles Rams: Behren Morton, QB – Texas Tech (mock trade with Lions)
158. Carolina Panthers: Jake Slaughter, C – Florida
159. Carolina Panthers: Mason Reiger, EDGE – Wisconsin
160. Green Bay Packers: Robert Henry Jr., RB – UTSA
161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dillon Bell, WR – Georgia
162. Baltimore Ravens: Marlin Klein, TE – Michigan
163. Minnesota Vikings: Rene Konga, DT – Louisville
164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Hezekiah Masses, CB – Cal
165. Buffalo Bills: Jadon Canady, CB – Oregon
166. Jacksonville Jaguars: Michael Taaffe, S – Texas
167. Houston Texans: Keyshaun Elliott, LB – Arizona State
168. Buffalo Bills: Garrett DiGiorgio, OG – UCLA
169. Kansas City Chiefs: Bishop Fitzgerald, S – USC
170. Denver Broncos: Nate Boerkircher, TE – Texas A&M
171. New England Patriots: Eli Heidenreich, RB – Navy
172. New Orleans Saints: Dallen Bentley, TE – Utah
173. Baltimore Ravens: Taylen Green, QB – Arkansas
174. Baltimore Ravens: Eli Raridon, TE – Notre Dame
175. Las Vegas Raiders: Markel Bell, OT – Miami
176. Kansas City Chiefs: Taurean York, LB – Texas A&M
177. Dallas Cowboys: Trey Moore, LB – Texas
178. Philadelphia Eagles: Cole Payton, QB – North Dakota State
179. New York Jets: Fernando Carmona, OG – Arkansas
180. Cleveland Browns: Kade Wetjen, WR – Iowa
181. Detroit Lions: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB – TCU
7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 6
182. Buffalo Bills: Cameron Ball, DT – Arkansas
183. Arizona Cardinals: Louis Moore, S – Indiana
184. Tennessee Titans: Collin Wright, CB – Stanford
185. Las Vegas Raiders: Drew Stevens, K – Iowa
186. New York Giants: Kaelon Black, RB – Indiana
187. Washington Commanders: Jager Burton, C – Kentucky
188. Seattle Seahawks: Jeremiah Wright, OG – Auburn
189. Cincinnati Bengals: Anthony Lucas, EDGE – USC
190. New Orleans Saints: Dean Connors, RB – Houston
191. New England Patriots: Dametrious Crownover, OT – Texas A&M
192. New York Giants: Cade Klubnik, QB – Clemson
193. New York Giants: Deontae Lawson, LB – Alabama
194. Tennessee Titans: Parker Brailsford, C – Alabama
195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alex Harkey, OG – Oregon
196. Minnesota Vikings: Jaydn Ott, RB – Oklahoma
197. Philadelphia Eagles: Tanner Koziol, TE – Houston
198. New England Patriots: Sawyer Robertson, QB – Baylor
199. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Royer, TE – Cincinnati
200. Carolina Panthers: Malik Benson, WR – Oregon
201. Green Bay Packers: Pat Coogan, C – Indiana
202. New England Patriots: Lorenzo Styles Jr., DB – Ohio State
203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alan Herron, OT – Maryland
204. Los Angeles Chargers: Jack Endries, TE – Texas
205. Detroit Lions: Marcus Allen, CB – North Carolina
206. Cleveland Browns: Aiden Fisher, LB – Indiana
207. Los Angeles Rams: Harrison Wallace III, WR – Ole Miss
208. Las Vegas Raiders: Eric Gentry, LB – USC
209. Washington Commanders: Red Murdock, LB – Buffalo
210. Kansas City Chiefs: Seth McGowan, RB – Kentucky
211. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Eckley, P – Michigan State
212. New England Patriots: Wesley Williams, EDGE – Duke
213. Detroit Lions: Caullin Lacy, WR – Louisville
214. Indianapolis Colts: Kapena Gushiken, DB – Ole Miss
215. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Jefferson, LB – Alabama
216. Pittsburgh Steelers: Micah Morris, OG – Georgia
7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 7
217. Arizona Cardinals: Cyrus Allen, WR – Cincinnati
218. Dallas Cowboys: James Thompson Jr., DT – Illinois
219. Las Vegas Raiders: Beau Stephens, OG – Iowa
220. Buffalo Bills: Skyler Thomas, S – Oregon State
221. Cincinnati Bengals: Enrique Cruz Jr., OT – Kansas
222. Detroit Lions: Albert Regis, DT – Texas A&M
223. Washington Commanders: Jam Miller, RB – Alabama
224. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brett Thorson, P – Georgia
225. Tennessee Titans: Lander Barton, LB – Utah
226. Cincinnati Bengals: Kendrick Law, WR – Kentucky
227. Miami Dolphins: Travis Burke, OT – Memphis
228. New York Jets: Trey Smack, K – Florida
229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR – Florida
230. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OG – Texas A&M
231. Atlanta Falcons: Adam Randall, RB – Clemson
232. Los Angeles Rams: David Gusta, DT – Kentucky
233. Jacksonville Jaguars: Caden Barnett, OG – Wyoming
234. Minnesota Vikings: Jayden Williams, OL – Ole Miss
235. Minnesota Vikings: Gary Smith III, DT – UCLA
236. Green Bay Packers: Joey Aguilar, QB – Tennessee
237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Domani Jackson, CB – Alabama
238. Miami Dolphins: Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB – Houston
239. Chicago Bears: Bryson Eason, DT – Tennessee
240. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyreak Sapp, EDGE – Florida
241. Chicago Bears: Toriano Pride Jr., CB – Missouri
242. New York Jets: Jackie Marshall, DT – Baylor
243. Houston Texans: Patrick Payton, EDGE – LSU
244. Minnesota Vikings: Erick Hunter, LB – Morgan State
245. Jacksonville Jaguars: Matthew Hibner, TE – SMU
246. Denver Broncos: Jackson Kuwatch, LB – Miami (Ohio)
247. New England Patriots: Colbie Young, WR – Georgia
248. Cleveland Browns: Anterio Thompson, DT – Washington
249. Indianapolis Colts: Rahsul Faison, RB – South Carolina
250. Baltimore Ravens: Diego Pounds, OT – Ole Miss
251. Los Angeles Rams: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE – New Mexico
252. Los Angeles Rams: Wesley Bissainthe, LB – Miami
253. Baltimore Ravens: Andre Fuller, CB – Toledo
254. Indianapolis Colts: Logan Taylor, OG – Boston College
255. Green Bay Packers: Jaden Dugger, LB – Louisiana
256. Denver Broncos: Dalton Johnson, S – Arizona
257. Denver Broncos: Joshua Weru, EDGE – Kenya