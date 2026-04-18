2026 NFL Draft: Chad Reuter unveils 7-round mock draft for NFL.com with 4 first round trades

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter revealed his seven-round mock draft with four first round trades featured! The first 32 picks are about to be wild!

The NFL Draft is finally right around the corner. Less than a week away folks! So the final predictions are coming in now.

So without further ado, let’s dive into Reuter’s latest mock draft. We start with the top 10 picks.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

The No. 1 overall pick in the mock draft, and every other mock draft, is Mendoza. The Indiana QB won the Heisman Trophy and led the Hoosiers to the national title while going undefeated.

There really isn’t any other option for a team that desperately needs a new face of the franchise. Mendoza tossed 41 touchdowns and just six picks last year by the way.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets could go David Bailey or Reese here, but mock drafts seem to be split. Reuter has Reese going No. 2 overall to the Meadowlands.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American during his collegiate career.

3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

Speaking of pass rushers, Bailey won’t last out of the top five per Reuter. In fact, he’s next up as the Cardinals can pair him on the opposite side of Josh Sweat going into 2026.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged into that defense right away.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

The Titans can pair Love with QB Cam Ward as the latter goes into Year 2 with the franchise. Robert Saleh takes over as head coach and Love can emerge as a franchise cornerstone piece.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OL – Miami

(Jeff Romance | Imagn Images)

The Giants have to protect QB Jaxson Dart at all costs. If John Harbaugh is wise, he’ll draft Mauigoa in the first round and make sure he’s a franchise tackle.

He’s arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire draft class, depending upon who you ask. Reuter opts for him high up in this mock draft.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

The Browns go with Freeling in Reuter’s mock draft here to bolster the offensive line. Regardless of the quarterback, Cleveland needs to protect its signal-caller.

With Mauigoa off the board, Freeling makes the most sense here. He has coveted athleticism and length for a right tackle, but only had one full season at the position, so there will be some need for development.

7. Washington Commanders: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

The Commanders need to get younger on defense, so Delane is a very acceptable pick in this mock draft. He could very well start Day 1.

Delane had two interceptions, which may seem low, but he was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big-time tackler.

8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

Caleb Downs (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)

A bona fide leader can be had here and Reuter’s mock draft has the Saints taking Downs. He starred at Alabama as a freshman before transferring to Ohio State, where he became an even better player.

In three college seasons, Downs had 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was a two-time All-American in college.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami

Bain can be a game wrecker and the Chiefs have a premium pick to use in this year’s draft. So this mock draft has a fresh face on the Kansas City defense that can help lead them back to prominence.

Bain Jr. had 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

Across two seasons of college football (one at Oregon State and one at Tennessee), the Whitehouse, TX native accrued 75 tackles and six interceptions. When healthy, he was tabbed as one of the best defensive players in all of college football.

McCoy missed the entirety of the 2025 season, however, with a torn ACL and did not participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. At the NFL Draft Combine, he ranked fifth among CBs (according to NFL.com) in production score (78) and third in total score (81).

7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter

11. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

13. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah (Mock trade with Rams)

14. Baltimore Ravens: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

16. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

17. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC (Mock trade with Lions)

18. Minnesota Vikings: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

20. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State (Mock trade with Cowboys)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vega Ioane, OL – Penn State

22. Kansas City Chiefs: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama (Mock trade with Chargers)

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

24. Dallas Cowboys: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State (Mock trade with Browns)

25. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn (Mock trade with Bears)

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

29. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State (Mock trade with Chiefs)

30. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon (Mock trade with Dolphins)

31. New England Patriots: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt

32. Seattle Seahawks: R Mason Thomas, EDGE – Oklahoma

7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 2

33. New York Jets: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

34. Arizona Cardinals: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

35. Tennessee Titans: Chase Bisontis, OG – Texas A&M

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

37. New York Giants: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia

38. Houston Texans: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech

39. Cleveland Browns: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

42. New Orleans Saints: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

43. Miami Dolphins: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana

44. New York Jets: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

45. Baltimore Ravens: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG – Oregon

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

47. Indianapolis Colts: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR – Ole Miss

48. Atlanta Falcons: Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson

49. Minnesota Vikings: Treydan Stukes, S – Arizona

50. Detroit Lions: Derrick Moore, EDGE – Michigan

51. Carolina Panthers: Gracen Halton, DT – Oklahoma

52. Green Bay Packers: Malik Muhammad, CB – Texas

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia

54. Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Haulcy, S – LSU

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Keylan Rutledge, OG – Georgia Tech

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anthony HIll Jr., LB – Texas

57. Chicago Bears: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE – Penn State

58. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama

59. Houston Texans: Keionte Scott, CB – Miami

60. Chicago Bears: Austin Barber, OT – Florida

61. Los Angeles Rams: Gennings Dunker, OL – Iowa

62. Denver Broncos: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame

63. New England Patriots: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF

64. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas

7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Carson Beck, QB – Miami

66. Tennessee Titans: Romello Height, EDGE – Texas Tech

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Bell, WR – Louisville

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

69. Houston Texans: Trey Zuhn III, C – Texas A&M

70. Dallas Cowboys: Elijah Sarratt, WR – Indiana (mock trade with Browns)

71. Washington Commanders: Jalon Kilgore, S – South Carolina

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Jake Golday, LB – Cincinnati

73. New Orleans Saints: Skyler Bell, WR – UConn

74. Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina (mock trade with Chiefs)

75. Chicago Bears: Connor Lew, C – Auburn (mock trade with Dolphins)

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Davison Igbinosun, CB – Ohio State

78. Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Louis, LB – Pittsburgh

79. Atlanta Falcons: Rayshaun Benny, DT – Michigan

80. Baltimore Ravens: Gabe Jacas, EDGE – Illinois

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keyron Crawford, EDGE – Auburn

82. Minnesota Vikings: Deion Burks, WR – Oklahoma

83. Carolina Panthers: Calen Tiernan, OT – Northwestern

84. Green Bay Packers: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT – Florida State

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Nadame Tucker, EDGE – Western Michigan

87. Miami Dolphins: Oscar Delp, TE – Georgia

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: DeMonte Capehart, DT – Clemson

89. Miami Dolphins: Genesis Smith, S – Arizona (mock trade with Bears)

90. Miami Dolphins: Kaytron Allen, RB – Penn State

91. Buffalo Bills: Harold Perkins, LB – LSU

92. Cleveland Browns: Max Klare, TE – Ohio State (mock trade with Cowboys)

93. Los Angeles Rams: Tacario Davis, CB – Washington

94. Miami Dolphins: Jalen Farmer, OG – Kentucky

95. New England Patriots: Jack Kelly, LB – BYU

96. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Demmings, CB – Stephen F. Austin

97. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Ephesians Prysock, CB – Washington

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kamari Ramsey, S – USC

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bryce Lance, WR – North Dakota State

7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 4

101. Tennessee Titans: Malachi Fields, WR – Notre Dame

102. Las Vegas Raiders: Robert Spears-Jennings, S – Oklahoma

103. New York Jets: Julian Neal, CB – Arkansas

104. Arizona Cardinals: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri

105. New York Giants: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee

106. Houston Texans: Emmett Johnson, RB – Nebraska

107. Cleveland Browns: Daylen Everette, CB – Georgia

108. Denver Broncos: Chris McClellan, DT – Missouri

109. Kansas City Chiefs: Brenen Thompson, WR – Mississippi State

110. Cincinnati Bengals: Billy Schrauth, OG – Notre Dame

111. Denver Broncos: Logan Fano, EDGE – Utah

112. Dallas Cowboys: Aamil Wagner, OT – Notre Dame

113. Indianapolis Colts: Bud Clark, S – TCU

114. Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Campbell, OG – Texas

115. Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, C – Iowa

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zxavian Harris, DT – Ole Miss

117. Las Vegas Raiders: Devin Moore, CB – Florida

118. Detroit Lions: Brian Parker II, C – Duke

119. Carolina Panthers: Keith Abney II, CB – Arizona State

120. Green Bay Packers: Ted Hurst, WR – Georgia State

121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah World, OT – Oregon

122. Atlanta Falcons: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE – Michigan

123. Kansas City Chiefs: Michael Trigg, TE – Baylor (mock trade with Chargers)

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Coleman, RB – Washington

125. New England Patriots: Zakee Wheatley, S – Penn State

126. Buffalo Bills: Joshua Josephs, EDGE – Tennessee

127. San Francisco 49ers: VJ Payne, S – Kansas State

128. Detroit Lions: Drew Allar, QB – Penn State

129. Chicago Bears: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR – USC

130. Miami Dolphins: Josh Cameron, WR – Baylor

131. New England Patriots: Domonique Orange, DT – Iowa State

132. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Onyedim, DT – Texas A&M

133. San Francisco 49ers: LT Overton, EDGE – Alabama

134. Las Vegas Raiders: Demond Claiborne, RB – Wake Forest

135. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jimmy Rolder, LB – Michigan

136. New Orleans Saints: Chandler Rivers, CB – Duke

137. Philadelphia Eagles: Zane Durant, DT – Penn State

138. San Francisco 49ers: Jude Bowry, OT – Boston College

139. San Francisco 49ers: Uar Bernard, DT – Nigeria

140. New York Jets: Nicholas Singleton, RB – Penn State

7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 5

141. Houston Texans: Caleb Douglas, WR – Texas Tech

142. Tennessee Titans: Kage Casey, OT – Boise State

143. Arizona Cardinals: Kaleb Proctor, DT – Southeastern Louisiana

144. Tennessee Titans: John Michael Gyllenborg, TE – Wyoming

145. New York Giants: Will Lee III, CB – Texas A&M

146. Dallas Cowboys: George Gumbs Jr., EDGE – Florida (mock trade with Browns)

147. Washington Commanders: Jeff Caldwell, WR – Cincinnati

148. Kansas City Chiefs: Tim Keenan III, DT – Alabama

149. Cleveland Browns: Jakobe Thomas, S – Miami

150. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Boettcher, LB – Oregon

151. Chicago Bears: Justin Joly, TE – NC State (mock trade with Dolphins)

152. Dallas Cowboys: Le’Veon Moss, RB – Texas A&M

153. Green Bay Packers: Michael Heldman, EDGE – Central Michigan

154. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR – Missouri

155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keagen Trost, OT – Missouri

156. Indianapolis Colts: Caden Curry, EDGE – Ohio State

157. Los Angeles Rams: Behren Morton, QB – Texas Tech (mock trade with Lions)

158. Carolina Panthers: Jake Slaughter, C – Florida

159. Carolina Panthers: Mason Reiger, EDGE – Wisconsin

160. Green Bay Packers: Robert Henry Jr., RB – UTSA

161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dillon Bell, WR – Georgia

162. Baltimore Ravens: Marlin Klein, TE – Michigan

163. Minnesota Vikings: Rene Konga, DT – Louisville

164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Hezekiah Masses, CB – Cal

165. Buffalo Bills: Jadon Canady, CB – Oregon

166. Jacksonville Jaguars: Michael Taaffe, S – Texas

167. Houston Texans: Keyshaun Elliott, LB – Arizona State

168. Buffalo Bills: Garrett DiGiorgio, OG – UCLA

169. Kansas City Chiefs: Bishop Fitzgerald, S – USC

170. Denver Broncos: Nate Boerkircher, TE – Texas A&M

171. New England Patriots: Eli Heidenreich, RB – Navy

172. New Orleans Saints: Dallen Bentley, TE – Utah

173. Baltimore Ravens: Taylen Green, QB – Arkansas

174. Baltimore Ravens: Eli Raridon, TE – Notre Dame

175. Las Vegas Raiders: Markel Bell, OT – Miami

176. Kansas City Chiefs: Taurean York, LB – Texas A&M

177. Dallas Cowboys: Trey Moore, LB – Texas

178. Philadelphia Eagles: Cole Payton, QB – North Dakota State

179. New York Jets: Fernando Carmona, OG – Arkansas

180. Cleveland Browns: Kade Wetjen, WR – Iowa

181. Detroit Lions: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB – TCU

7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 6

182. Buffalo Bills: Cameron Ball, DT – Arkansas

183. Arizona Cardinals: Louis Moore, S – Indiana

184. Tennessee Titans: Collin Wright, CB – Stanford

185. Las Vegas Raiders: Drew Stevens, K – Iowa

186. New York Giants: Kaelon Black, RB – Indiana

187. Washington Commanders: Jager Burton, C – Kentucky

188. Seattle Seahawks: Jeremiah Wright, OG – Auburn

189. Cincinnati Bengals: Anthony Lucas, EDGE – USC

190. New Orleans Saints: Dean Connors, RB – Houston

191. New England Patriots: Dametrious Crownover, OT – Texas A&M

192. New York Giants: Cade Klubnik, QB – Clemson

193. New York Giants: Deontae Lawson, LB – Alabama

194. Tennessee Titans: Parker Brailsford, C – Alabama

195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alex Harkey, OG – Oregon

196. Minnesota Vikings: Jaydn Ott, RB – Oklahoma

197. Philadelphia Eagles: Tanner Koziol, TE – Houston

198. New England Patriots: Sawyer Robertson, QB – Baylor

199. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Royer, TE – Cincinnati

200. Carolina Panthers: Malik Benson, WR – Oregon

201. Green Bay Packers: Pat Coogan, C – Indiana

202. New England Patriots: Lorenzo Styles Jr., DB – Ohio State

203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alan Herron, OT – Maryland

204. Los Angeles Chargers: Jack Endries, TE – Texas

205. Detroit Lions: Marcus Allen, CB – North Carolina

206. Cleveland Browns: Aiden Fisher, LB – Indiana

207. Los Angeles Rams: Harrison Wallace III, WR – Ole Miss

208. Las Vegas Raiders: Eric Gentry, LB – USC

209. Washington Commanders: Red Murdock, LB – Buffalo

210. Kansas City Chiefs: Seth McGowan, RB – Kentucky

211. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Eckley, P – Michigan State

212. New England Patriots: Wesley Williams, EDGE – Duke

213. Detroit Lions: Caullin Lacy, WR – Louisville

214. Indianapolis Colts: Kapena Gushiken, DB – Ole Miss

215. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Jefferson, LB – Alabama

216. Pittsburgh Steelers: Micah Morris, OG – Georgia

7-Round Mock Draft from Chad Reuter: Round 7

217. Arizona Cardinals: Cyrus Allen, WR – Cincinnati

218. Dallas Cowboys: James Thompson Jr., DT – Illinois

219. Las Vegas Raiders: Beau Stephens, OG – Iowa

220. Buffalo Bills: Skyler Thomas, S – Oregon State

221. Cincinnati Bengals: Enrique Cruz Jr., OT – Kansas

222. Detroit Lions: Albert Regis, DT – Texas A&M

223. Washington Commanders: Jam Miller, RB – Alabama

224. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brett Thorson, P – Georgia

225. Tennessee Titans: Lander Barton, LB – Utah

226. Cincinnati Bengals: Kendrick Law, WR – Kentucky

227. Miami Dolphins: Travis Burke, OT – Memphis

228. New York Jets: Trey Smack, K – Florida

229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR – Florida

230. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OG – Texas A&M

231. Atlanta Falcons: Adam Randall, RB – Clemson

232. Los Angeles Rams: David Gusta, DT – Kentucky

233. Jacksonville Jaguars: Caden Barnett, OG – Wyoming

234. Minnesota Vikings: Jayden Williams, OL – Ole Miss

235. Minnesota Vikings: Gary Smith III, DT – UCLA

236. Green Bay Packers: Joey Aguilar, QB – Tennessee

237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Domani Jackson, CB – Alabama

238. Miami Dolphins: Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB – Houston

239. Chicago Bears: Bryson Eason, DT – Tennessee

240. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyreak Sapp, EDGE – Florida

241. Chicago Bears: Toriano Pride Jr., CB – Missouri

242. New York Jets: Jackie Marshall, DT – Baylor

243. Houston Texans: Patrick Payton, EDGE – LSU

244. Minnesota Vikings: Erick Hunter, LB – Morgan State

245. Jacksonville Jaguars: Matthew Hibner, TE – SMU

246. Denver Broncos: Jackson Kuwatch, LB – Miami (Ohio)

247. New England Patriots: Colbie Young, WR – Georgia

248. Cleveland Browns: Anterio Thompson, DT – Washington

249. Indianapolis Colts: Rahsul Faison, RB – South Carolina

250. Baltimore Ravens: Diego Pounds, OT – Ole Miss

251. Los Angeles Rams: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE – New Mexico

252. Los Angeles Rams: Wesley Bissainthe, LB – Miami

253. Baltimore Ravens: Andre Fuller, CB – Toledo

254. Indianapolis Colts: Logan Taylor, OG – Boston College

255. Green Bay Packers: Jaden Dugger, LB – Louisiana

256. Denver Broncos: Dalton Johnson, S – Arizona

257. Denver Broncos: Joshua Weru, EDGE – Kenya