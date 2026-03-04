2026 NFL Draft: Charles Davis unveils mock draft 2.0 for NFL.com after attending combine

The 2026 NFL Combine is behind us and with that, means NFL Draft season is in full swing. Next up is Pro Day, but before that, NFL.com’s Charles Davis has revealed his 2.0 mock draft heading into the final seven weeks before draft day.

Notably, Davis projects just one quarterback to be drafted in the first round — first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. Also of note is that Davis’ mock draft also has the Arizona Cardinals using their third overall pick to select a running back.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25. With that date rapidly approaching, below you can find the latest projections from NFL.com below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza has long since been considered the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. A national champion, an undefeated season, a Heisman Trophy award and now — a possible No. 1 overall selection.

He’s justified this distinction, as Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. His 90.3 QBR ranked first in the country as well. He’ll be under an even stronger microscope in Las Vegas.

2. New York Jets: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Photo by Chase Seabolt

David Bailey ran a 4.5 40-yard-dash to go with a 10-foot-9 broad jump, 1.62-second 10-yard split and recorded a 35-inch vertical. He ranked first among EDGE rushers at the NFL Combine with a 98 production score.

This comes after Bailey played a key role in Texas Tech’s run to the CFP. He led Division I with 14.5 sacks, and also ranked in the top three in the country in QB hurries (42) and hits (18). He also led the country with 73 pressures among EDGE rushers.

A running back hasn’t been drafted in the top five since the New York Giants drafted Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick in 2018. Ashton Jeanty went No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders last year, but this selection would make Jeremiyah Love the highest since Barkley nearly a decade ago.

This projection comes as Love carried the reputation as one of the most explosive running backs in college football over the past two seasons. In 2025, he was given 199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry.

The first of three-straight Ohio State draftees, per this projection, Arvell Reese is one of two linebackers who NFL.com is projecting to be selected in the top 10. For now, it remains to be seen who goes first — Reese or former teammate Sonny Styles.

Reese combined for 112 tackles for the Buckeyes since 2024. He finished 2025 with 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. As a result, he earned All-American status in 2025. He was also a key piece to the Buckeyes’ national championship squad the year before.

5. New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Styles starred at the NFL Combine last week, measuring 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds while running a 4.46 40-yard dash. He also added a freakish 43.5-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-2 broad jump.

The former Ohio State star finished this past season with 83 tackles (43 solo) with three pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. He also recorded a career-best 100-tackle season during Ohio State’s national title-winning season two years ago.

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The third former Ohio State star in a row projected to be a top-10 pick (four total), Carnell Tate is the lone offensive star projected to be a first-rounder from Columbus. Conflicting reports of his 40-yard-dash aside, Tate could very well be the first receiver off the board in a stacked class.

In 11 games this past season, Tate caught 52 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. That’s an average of 17.2 yards per reception and 79.5 yards per game.

Rueben Bain Jr. recorded a whopping 20.5 sacks during his collegiate career. 9.5 of those came this past season on the way to helping lead Miami to the national championship game this season.

The standout pass-rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures. His high draft projection could lead to him seeing the field early an often during his NFL career, where he’s expected to continue his torture of opposing quarterbacks.

8. New Orleans Saints: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

LSU transfer CB Mansoor Delane has been elite for the Tigers on defense (Photo: USA Today)

According to his NFL Draft profile, Delane is a mature corner that could “be one of the top 10 to 12 corners pretty quick,” one AFC scouting director said. This comes after a lone season with LSU, where he broke up 11 passes and caught two interceptions for the Tigers.

Delane played his first three seasons at Virginia Tech. Now, he’s set to be one of, if not the top overall cornerback in a draft filled with talented defensive backs.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Francis Mauigoa could be the first offensive lineman selected in a stacked 2026 NFL Draft class. He most recently helped block for a Miami Hurricanes offense that made it all the way to the national championship game before ultimately falling to Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Mauigoa finished the 2025 season with 826 offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. He played 814 snaps at right tackle.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

NFL.com projects Downs as the first safety taken in April’s draft, and it’s for good reason. This past season, Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair of interceptions.

Downs could have had more, if quarterbacks felt comfortable throwing over top with him settling deep. He allowed just 23 catches against opposing receivers, allowing 5.9 yards per reception.

NFL.com mock draft No. 11-32

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

12. Dallas Cowboys: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): WR Makai Lemon, USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

16. New York Jets (via Colts): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: DT Caleb Banks, Florida

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

22. Los Angeles Chargers: OG Vega Ionae, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): OT Blake Miller, Clemson

25. Chicago Bears: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

28. Houston Texans: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

29. Los Angeles Rams: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

30. Denver Broncos: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

31. New England Patriots: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

32. Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame