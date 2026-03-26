2026 NFL Draft: Charles Davis unveils new mock draft for NFL.com with Ty Simpson, Kenyon Sadiq skyrocketing up the board

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is now officially less than a month away. And while most NFL teams are jet-setting across the country to attend various collegiate Pro Days over the next few weeks, all eyes are squarely focused on next month’s draft, which will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

In the meantime, NFL pundits are cranking out mock draft projections left and right, including at NFL.com, where veteran analyst Charles Davis completely shook up the first round with his updated mock draft 3.0 released Thursday. Davis takes several big swings with this latest mock, including projecting former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will go to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 3 overall pick.

Simpson has been climbing draft boards all across the NFL over the past few weeks, especially after other analysts ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and podcaster Todd McShay recently hailed the one-year Crimson Tide starter as a better QB prospect than Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza, the reigning Heisman winner and projected No. 1 overall pick. But after starting the draft process as a likely second-round pick only to recently climb into the Top 15, a jump into the Top 3 might be a step too far for some folks.

With that in mind, check out the rest of Charles Davis’ updated NFL.com Mock Draft 3.0 below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This pick has been set in stone since Mendoza capped a magical 2025 by delivering Indiana its first-ever national championship in late January, which much of the Raiders brass — including minority owner Tom Brady — saw in person. The reigning Heisman Trophy-winner fills a major hole for Las Vegas after the organization dealt last year’s starter, Geno Smith, to the Jets earlier this month.

NFL.com: “As long as Tom Brady does not decide to add STARTING QB to his list of daily tasks, a new era for the Raiders begins with Mendoza.”

(Samantha Madar-Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Aaron Glenn is entering his second season in Gotham and has already started a defensive overhaul. After adding a couple of pass rushers in free agency, the Jets nab the versatile 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese, who could be New York’s version of Micah Parsons as a dynamic, off-ball linebacker/edge pass rusher.

NFL.com: “The Jets pick Reese, showing confidence in the uber-talented Ohio State product’s ability to make a smooth transition to full-time pass rusher.”

After opting to part ways with former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray this offseason, the Cardinals are desperate for a new starting QB after only adding career backup Gardner Minshew in free agency. Simpson might be a stretch at No. 3, but given his recent rise up draft boards, Arizona might not want to press its luck in hope the former Crimson Tide starter falls to the second round.

NFL.com: “Last year, I opined in one of my early mocks that Jaxson Dart would go to the Giants with the third overall pick. … This year, I think Simpson ends up with the Cardinals, even if this is not the spot where they pick him.”

The new-look Titans landed their QB of the future in Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick last year, and now secures the best pure pass rusher in this year’s draft class at No. 4. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey revolutionized the Red Raiders’ defense in 2025 while leading the FBS with 14.5 sacks.

NFL.com: “After kicking off their offseason roster renovation with a bunch of spending in free agency and a couple trades, the Titans are thrilled to add perhaps the best edge rusher in the draft.”

(Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

Despite drafting Cam Skattebo in the fourth round last year, the Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh don’t hesitate on a talent like Love. The 2025 Doak Walker Award winner is considered one of the draft’s best backs in recent memory after rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

NFL.com: “What helps young quarterbacks? Explosive players making explosive plays. You’re welcome, Jaxson Dart.”

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Despite still not having a settled starting quarterback, the Browns instead turn their attention to providing them one of the draft’s top big-play threats in Tate. The 6-foot-2 former Buckeyes WR ranked third in the Big Ten with an Ohio State-best 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.

NFL.com: “Playmakers have been at a premium for the Browns, who stay in state to find their new starting receiver.”

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

After turning heads and opening eyes with a stellar showing at last month’s NFL Combine, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Styles lands in the nation’s capitol as the Commanders’ new defensive leader. A converted safety, the uber-athletic Styles led the Buckeyes’ FBS-best defense with 82 total tackles in 2025.

NFL.com: “The dynamic Styles could replace Bobby Wagner or learn from the six-time first-team All-Pro if Washington re-signs him.”

(Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images)

After securing its QB of the future with the selection of Tyler Shough in the second round last year, the Saints land him one of college football’s most dynamic pass catchers the past few years in Tyson. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Tyson would give New Orleans a potent 1-2 punch at WR along with Chris Olave.

NFL.com: “Last year, the Saints hit on QB Tyler Shough in the second round. This year, they give him more support on the perimeter.”

While some have questioned his position in the NFL given a less-than-ideal frame, including sub 31-inch arms, the 6-foot-2, 263-pound Bain brings a level of versatility and pass rushing prowess that the Chiefs will welcome after racking up 9.5 sacks last season at Miami.

NFL.com: “Grit, resolve and physicality are baked into Bain’s DNA.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Despite some speculation about Downs’ long-term health after rumors flew at last month’s NFL Combine, the 6-foot, 206-pound Downs is arguably the best natural defensive player in this draft. Downs immediately elevates the Bengals’ porous defense both in the secondary and at the line of scrimmage.

NFL.com: “With Downs patrolling the secondary, Cincinnati won’t give up nearly as many big plays though the air.”

(Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images)

11. Miami Dolphins: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

14. Baltimore Ravens: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

16. New York Jets (via IND): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

20 Dallas Cowboys (via GB): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

25. Chicago Bears: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

27. San Francisco 49ers: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

31. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

32. Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

