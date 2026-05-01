2026 NFL Draft class: ESPN ranks Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone. A new crop of dominant defensive players has joined the league.

Just one week into their professional careers, ESPN has ranked its Top 10 candidates to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. The list includes five linebackers, two corners, two defensive ends, and one defensive tackle.

The entire list is below. It is led by the No. 2 overall pick.

1. David Bailey, LB, New York Jets

The first defensive player off the board in the NFL Draft, Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey, tops ESPN’s list of Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates. Bailey surged up Draft boards last season following his stellar play, which helped lead the Red Raiders to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Bailey became the second player in Texas Tech history to be selected within the top two picks in the NFL Draft, joining Dave Parks (No. 1 overall in 1964).

“I’m explosive,” Bailey said during his introductory press conference. “My first thing that jumps out on tape is my pass-rushing ability. I mean, I’m explosive, elite first step. But then also, I’m a versatile football player, too. I played in different schemes throughout my collegiate career. I played off-ball linebacker, I played in the box, played for tech. So no, I’ve got a couple different positions that I played. I’ve got the ability to adapt to schemes.” The last Jets player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year was All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner (2022).

2. Rueben Bain Jr., LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Although former Miami linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. slipped a bit in the Draft to pick No. 15, he remains poised to be one of the best defensive rookies in the NFL next season. Bain was a monster for Mario Cristobal‘s defense last season, winning the Ted Hendricks Award (given to college football’s best defensive end) and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

“Pass rushers come in different ways and different types and different sizes,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said about Bain. “Some are power, some are speed, some have an arsenal, some can bend, some can’t. He can do it all. He can do it all, and he shows that up and down the line of scrimmage.” No Buccaneers player has ever won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

3. Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were so high on LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane that they traded up three selections to draft him with the No. 6 overall pick. Delane emerged as one of the best defensive backs in all of college football last season. He was named a Unanimous All-American, along with earning First Team All-SEC honors. Following the Chiefs’ trade of All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, Delane will have a great opportunity to shine as a rookie in KC.

“The way I play the game, this confidence they have in me, they weren’t really on me too much in this process, but they said they just wanted to keep it quiet,” Delane said after being selected by the Chiefs. “Make that sneaky move, and they made the best move in the draft, so I’m excited.” The last Chiefs player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year was All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters (2015).

4. Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was a massive winner at the NFL Scouting Combine, and parlayed that into being selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 7 overall pick in the Draft. Styles, who was one of three Ohio State defensive players to be selected in the first 11 picks, was named a First Team All-American last season. He looks to make an immediate impact on Washington’s defense under head coach Dan Quinn.

“We didn’t think he was going to be there,” Commanders GM Adam Peters said about Styles. “We thought there was a low chance, but it was an easy pick when he was there and we were on the clock. He’s just scratching the surface as a linebacker, and he is already really good. And he is only going to get better.” No Commanders player has ever won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

5. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

Styles’ teammate at Ohio State, Arvell Reese, is also included in ESPN’s top-10 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates. Reese fell to the New York Giants at pick No. 5, becoming the first Draft pick of the John Harbaugh era. Many have applauded the Giants’ selection of the Consensus All-American and the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year as they head into a new era.

“These are two top-five players in this draft in our opinion,” Harbaugh said about Reese and former Miami OT Francis Mauigoa. “You couldn’t do any better. I think (GM) Joe (Schoen) probably ran about a zillion mocks – no, maybe that’s a slight exaggeration. A zillion seems like a high number, but maybe it was a couple million.” The last Giants player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year was Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor (1982).

6. CJ Allen, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia linebacker CJ Allen is the first non-First Round pick listed here. Allen was named a Consensus All-American and a First Team All-SEC selection last season, but fell to the Indianapolis Colts at pick No. 53 in the Second Round.

“They gotta pay,” Allen said about teams that passed on him in the Draft. “As far as what I can bring … man, you gettin’ a dawg. You gettin’ a true LB that’s able to make your defense better. Man, just running sideline to sideline. Really just love football and just love defense. Man, you’re getting a physical LB that can run.” The last Colts player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year was All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard (2018).

7. Malachi Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys

Defensive end Malachi Lawrence was one of two defensive selections for the Dallas Cowboys in the First Round of the NFL Draft. Lawrence and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs are massive additions to Dallas’ defense, heading into its first season under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Lawrence was a First Team All-Big 12 selection last season.

“The film, when you watch it, it’s very apparent,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said about Lawrence. “His ability to bend, to turn his toe and to accelerate off of different angles [is real]. What we love about him is he doesn’t just get the quarterback. He gets the ball. And that’s a big emphasis for us this year — getting back right in the giveaway and takeaway market.” The last Cowboys player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year was All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons (2021).

8. Akheem Mesidor, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

Akheem Mesidor was one of the oldest players in the 2026 NFL Draft, clocking in at 25-years-old. He, however, did not fall out of the First Round. The Chargers nabbed Mesidor, who was one of the most dominant players in all of college football last season, with the No. 22 overall pick. Mesidor and the aforementioned Reuben Bain Jr. led the Hurricane defense, which helped Miami make a run to the National Championship Game.

“I work my butt off, that I’m relentless, I can set edges and when it comes to third downs or pass-rush downs, I’m able to get after the quarterback inside and outside,” Mesidor said during his introductory press conference. “I just want people to just look at me like, ‘Man, this guy came to work.” The last Chargers player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year was Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa (2016).

9. Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins

Former San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, who is the second DB on this list, was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 27 overall pick. Johnson racked up a plethora of awards last season, including Second Team All-American, Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, and First Team All-Mountain West. He looks to establish himself as a staple of Jeff Hafley‘s defense in Miami in the NFL.

“(Harley) feels like I’m a polished player, like I excel in different areas and I feel like just taking this next jump and being able to work with him and work under him is just going to help me be the best player I can be and just keep on improving,” Johnson said during his introductory press conference. The last Dolphins player to win Defensive Rookie of the Year was Pro Bowl defensive tackle Tim Bowens (1994).

10. Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

Finally, Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Caleb Banks rounds out the top-10. He was selected by Minnesota with the No. 18 pick. Across five seasons of college football (two at Louisville and three at Florida), Banks compiled 48 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 6.5 sacks.

“His traits are off the charts,” Vikings Executive VP Rob Brzezinski said about Banks. “You don’t find guys like this. He’s got all the ability in the world. I told him, I don’t even think he realizes how good he can be. And with our coaching staff and the work he’s going to put in, I think the sky’s the limit. He’s got to get healthy, he’s got to go to camp, he’s got to earn a job, but he’s got all the potential.” No Vikings player has ever won Defensive Rookie of the Year.