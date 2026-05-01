2026 NFL Draft class: ESPN ranks Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, bringing a new crop of exciting offensive players to the league.

Just one week into their professional careers, ESPN has ranked its top-10 candidates to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. The list includes two quarterbacks, two running backs (both from the same college program), and six wide receivers.

The entire list is below, led by the No. 1 overall pick.

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

No surprise here. ESPN has labeled Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was the No. 1 overall selection in the Draft, as the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is projected to open the season as Vegas’ starting quarterback, although Mendoza could more than likely find himself in the QB1 spot at some point in the season. He established himself as the best player in college football last season, and will now look to establish himself as the best rookie in the NFL.

“It’s a huge responsibility but also a huge honor,” Mendoza said during his introductory press conference. “The Raiders are a historic franchise and one of the faces of the NFL, and I feel like, again, I need to prove it and earn it every single day.” The last Raiders player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year was future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen (1982).

2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Although many were skeptical about the Arizona Cardinals drafting a running back so high in the Draft (No. 3), Jeremiyah Love is projected as one of the favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Love will share a backfield with veterans James Conner and Tyler Allgeier this season, but will definitely have his time to shine. The Arizona Cardinals are looking to carve out their new identity in year one of the Mike LeFleur era, and going all in on the flashy Heisman candidate is a good way to stand out.

“You’ve got to be able to score those tough touchdowns,” Love said during his introductory press conference. “Guys like Saquon (Barkley), guys like Bijan (Robinson), guys like Ashton Jeanty, all those guys can do that. I’m no different. I’m going to come into this league and I’m going to put a lot of emphasis on making sure we can extend drives. A running back is very crucial for team success.” The last Cardinals player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year was former franchise quarterback Kyler Murray (2019).

3. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Heading into year two of the Cam Ward era in Tennessee, the Titans rewarded their franchise quarterback with Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at the No. 4 overall pick. Although Tate wasn’t even the WR1 on his team last season (Jeremiah Smith), he seems poised to be Ward’s No. 1 option this season. He looks to join the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Terry McLaurin as the next great Buckeye NFL WR.

“At the end of the day with Carnell, we just had a very good, consensus vision on what he is going to do, where he is going to play, how he is going to fit in and what he is going to bring to this team,” Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler said. “We feel we are really getting a complete three-down player. He was a clear guy for us to take and we are really excited about it.” The last Titans player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year was former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Vince Young (2006).

4. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Although former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price wasn’t even the starter on his collegiate team last season (Jeremiyah Love), he is labeled as one of the favorites to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. With the departure of Super Bowl LIX MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, a true role has opened up for Price on one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses. Price will create a dynamic running back duo with Zach Charbonnet, as the Seahawks look to repeat as Champions.

“I’m just blessed to be here in Seattle, part of a winning program, winning culture,” Price said during his introductory press conference. “Just coming into a locker room and being able to compete, and coming from a culture like Notre Dame and you’re being taught so many things. And the habits I created will translate to the NFL level, so that’ll help. But I’m just blessed to be in the position that I am.” No Seahawks player has ever won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

5. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson, who was the second wide receiver taken in the NFL Draft, instantly becomes one of Tyler Shough‘s most dynamic weapons in New Orleans. The first season of the Shough era in the Big Easy was extremely promising, so the Saints staff decided to reward him with one of college football’s most elite receivers. Tyson was an integral piece on Arizona State‘s College Football Playoff team in 2024, and looks to be an integral part of New Orleans’ future heading forward.

“You’re getting a guy who’s going to persevere, who loves competing in everything he does — whether it’s the film room, whether it’s the practice field, whether its tic-tac-toe, whether it’s chess,” Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said about Tyson. “It doesn’t matter. He wants to be the very best, he’s going to study it. I think he loves the game of football, but more importantly, he loves competition and he can’t live without it.” The last Saints player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year was All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara (2017).

6. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Former Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is one of two Cleveland Browns receivers tabbed as one of the favorites to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Due to his ability to return punts at an elite level, Concepcion could be a sleeper in the NFL next season. He was named the Paul Hornung Award winner last season (given to the most versatile, high-level performer in college football), as he returned two punts for scores.

“Before I get out of here, I do want to say, once again, for all to hear, that I’m the best receiver in this draft,” Concepcion wrote via The Players Tribune, days before the Draft. “But, at the end of the day, I’m so much more than just a football player. And any team that picks me is going to realize that immediately. So if you’re a GM out there reading this, put me on your team, and let’s get to work. You’re not going to regret calling my name. Never. And I mean never.” No Browns player has ever won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

7. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

If you were going to buy stock in any of these names in the latter half of the list, the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner might be your guy. With the likely departure of A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in the next month or so, Lemon is poised to be one of the biggest weapons on the Eagles offense next season. Paired with DeVonta Smith, Lemon should fit in nicely as Philadelphia seeks a return to the Super Bowl.

“We just felt like this was a player that we wanted to go up and get,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said about Lemon. “Just based on where our board was at that time, where we were picking, just felt like it made a lot of sense based on our board. Obviously, when you have a player that you like that’s ranked higher on your board than where you’re picking, you think at every pick that he’s gonna be selected. That’s just the way the draft is, you think everyone’s thinking the way that you are, and so certainly for us, we didn’t want to sit on our hands. We wanted to go get him, and so that’s why we made a trade.” No Eagles player has ever won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

8. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Denzel Boston, one of college football’s most underrated receivers last season at Washington, was selected early in the Second Round by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns continued to add to their offense, as they look to surround whoever their starting quarterback is (Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders) with more weapons. With Boston, Concepcion, Jerry Jeudy, and Harold Fannin Jr. as targets, Watson or Sanders should be given a strong opportunity to succeed.

“Yeah, when that ball’s in the air, I’m thinking, ‘That ball is mine, there’s no way I don’t come down with that ball,'” Boston said in an interview with 92.3 The Fan. “My whole goal when I go against a defender is I don’t want him to be able to go home and be happy to be around his family. I want him to feel that from that game. That’s the mentality that I’m bringing to the Cleveland Browns.”

9. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Near the end of the First Round of the Draft, the New York Jets traded up to select Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. with the No. 30 overall selection. Cooper Jr. was an integral part of Indiana’s National Championship winning team last season, as he formed an excellent wide receiver threesome with Elijah Sarratt and Charlie Becker. Cooper Jr. became a household name thanks to his game-winning touchdown catch against Penn State, and now looks to be a legit weapon for Geno Smith and the Jets this season.

“Omar Cooper was a guy we had good grades on. And when we saw him there toward the end, we had an opportunity to give up a comp to get back up and get the fifth-year option, just make sure we got our guy,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. “We felt really good about that, again, to add another weapon, a guy that’s got strong hands, can block, has a little versatility to play inside and outside. So we feel really good about those two additions to the offense.” The last Jets player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year was Cooper’s new teammate, wide receiver Garrett Wilson (2022).

10. Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Finally, former Miami quarterback Carson Beck rounds out ESPN’s top-10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates. With Arizona’s quarterback situation in limbo, Beck has a real shot at earning some playing time for the Cardinals this season. Jacoby Brissett is seeking a new deal and Gardner Minshew is coming back from a tibial plateau fracture, leaving the door open. Beck has won a lot throughout his college career, and will look to carry that over to the NFL.

“Obviously, it’s super different and I’ve got to put my nose to the grindstone and work and that’s something that I’ve always done and something that I’ll continue to do and make sure that I have the right approach,” Beck told reporters after being drafted. “I think that experience really helps me, but again we’re starting from scratch, we’re starting brand new and I’m ready for this opportunity.”