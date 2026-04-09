2026 NFL Draft: Colin Cowherd unveils mock draft 2.0, predictions based on NFL sources

With just two weeks remaining before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, Colin Cowherd has released his NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

Cowherd released his top-15 projected picks in the Draft, led by Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. Reese is just one of four Ohio State players Cowherd projects to be selected within the top-15 of the Draft. Cowherd also included a few surprises, including the additions of Utah OT Spencer Fano and Toledo DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

The television personality’s entire top-15 is below.

The NFL Draft is only 2 weeks away



Here's @colincowherd's latest mock draft based on what he's hearing from sources around the league pic.twitter.com/Noku4j5OOX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 9, 2026

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza seems poised to be the pick to lead the Las Vegas Raiders into a new era. In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza emerged as the best player in college football. The Cal transfer passed for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 season and a national title.

The Raiders are thirsting for success, as they have not won a playoff game since 2002 (AFC Championship). They suffered their worst season since 2006 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith (who has since been traded to the New York Jets) at the helm, and a shake-up is desperately needed. Mendoza now has a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins to help ease him into the NFL, which could be a decision that could finally bring sunshine back to Sin City down the road.

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It was yet another miserable season for the New York Jets, who missed the postseason for the 15th consecutive year. Cowherd has the Jets landing on Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the second overall pick. Reese, a reigning First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection, recorded 112 tackles, seven sacks, and two pass deflections across two seasons.

The Jets defense, which did not record an interception all season, is in need of a massive boost. Reese, who helped the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2024, would be a strong addition for organization. With defensive-minded Aaron Glenn coaching the Jets, this pick seems like a no-brainer.

Colin Cowherd projects that Mike LaFleur and the Arizona Cardinals will boosting their defense with Texas Tech EDGE rusher David Bailey at pick No. 3. Bailey recorded 52 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles last season. Arizona certainly needs some help on the defensive side of the ball, as it ranked 27th in yards allowed per game (357.7 YPG) and 29th in points allowed per game (28.7 PPG) last season.

Bailey, who transferred to Lubbock for his final season of college football, emerged as one of the biggest game-wreckers in the sport. His strong play was a catalyst for Texas Tech‘s first-ever Big 12 Championship, and in turn, its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. Bailey had a dominant showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking first among DE/EDGE rushers (according to NFL.com) in production score (96) and total score (86).

Star Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards over the past month, and now seems poised to be the first non-quarterback offensive player selected. In Cowherd’s latest Mock, he is projected to head to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 4 overall pick. The addition of Love to Tennessee’s offense would instantly give them their most dynamic player since Derrick Henry.

Across three seasons in South Bend, Love recorded 2,882 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2025, and was named a Unanimous All-American and the Doak Walker Award recipient. Tennessee is seeking a return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Bringing in one of college football’s biggest playmakers would certainly be a strong start.

Sonny Styles (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Styles wowed with a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 43.5″ vertical jump, skyrocketing him to a projected top-five pick in the Draft. Across four seasons at Ohio State, Styles recorded 244 tackles, 22.5 TFL, and 9.0 sacks. The Ohio native is an experienced prospect who would instantly contribute to Jim Harbaugh‘s defense in New York.

New York hired the former Baltimore head coach this offseason, after he and the Ravens agreed to part ways after 18 seasons. The Giants are desperately seeking a return to relevance in the NFL, as they’ve made the postseason just twice since its Super Bowl victory in 2011. Putting together a strong defense, to pair with a young offense, could work out nicely for the organization.

Although he may not have even been the best wide receiver at Ohio State last season, Carnell Tate is projected to be drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Tate emerged as Julian Sayin‘s WR2 (behind Jeremiah Smith) last season, hauling in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He would be joining a WR core consisting of Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond.

After a wide-cast search, Cleveland landed on former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach. Monken has worked with wide receivers such as Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, and Rashod Bateman in recent history, and could add Tate to that group.

All-American Miami OT Francis Mauigoa is projected by Cowherd to be selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Washington Commanders. The addition of Mauigoa would be massive in ensuring the safety of third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is returning from a shoulder injury that affected his 2025 campaign. A season after making a run to the NFC Championship Game, Washington finished with a disappointing 5-12 record last year. Bringing in an All-American tackle in Mauigoa, however, could ensure that they’d have a much better shot at reaching those heights once again.

Mauigoa was an anchor of Miami‘s offensive line this past season. The Hurricanes snuck into the College Football Playoff and made a run to the National Championship before falling just short of their first title since 2001. Of the last five offensive tackles selected within the top-five picks in the NFL Draft (Will Campbell, Joe Alt, Andrew Thomas, Brandon Scherff, and Greg Robinson), two have been named Pro Bowlers (Alt and Scherff).

Photos by Neil Gershman

In Cowherd’s Mock, the New Orleans Saints are projected to select superstar EDGE rusher Rueben Bain Jr., who absolutely dominated the College Football Playoff. The Miami native recorded 17 tackles and five sacks in four CFP games. On the season, Bain Jr. totaled 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Bain Jr. could blossom an organizational cornerstone with former All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan mentoring him in the Big Easy. Selecting a Miami player has been a risk in recent history, however, as a former Hurricane has not made a Pro Bowl since Lamar Miller (who was drafted in 2012). With a player as talented as Bain, the risk is certainly worth the reward for a Saints team that seems poised to make a push for a return to the postseason in 2026.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Just one season removed from making their third consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are selecting at No. 9 in the NFL Draft. Cowherd projects that the Chiefs will land on Utah OT Spencer Fano with that selection. Fano played three seasons under Kyle Whittingham at Utah, racking up multiple accolades. He won the Outland Trophy in 2025, and earned two All-American and All-Big 12 selections. He will be Utah‘s first offensive tackle selected in the NFL Draft since Jackson Barton (2019).

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t used to picking in the top-10 of the NFL Draft, as they haven’t done so since 2017. With the No. 10 pick, they selected future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs failed to win the AFC West for the first time 2014 and look to bounce back next season with a rehabbed Mahomes, who suffered an ACL tear near the end of the 2025 season. Adding one of the best offensive tackles in all of college football seems like a logical move for the organization.

To round out the top-10, Cowherd projects the Cincinnati Bengals to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. A pick that Bengals fans have been clamoring for, Downs would make an immediate impact on a struggling Bengals defense. Last season, Cincinnati ranked second-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (380.9 YPG) and third-to-last in points allowed per game (28.9 PPG).

Downs was one of the best defensive players in all of college football over the past three seasons (one at Alabama and two at Ohio State), racking up 256 tackles, 10 pass deflections, six interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. Cincinnati’s offense has been good enough year over year to take them to the postseason, but the defense has repeatedly let them down. Downs would be a much-celebrated pick for the organization.

As the Miami Dolphins head into the first era of the Jeff Hafley era, Cowherd projects Miami to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the No. 11 pick. Across four collegiate seasons (three at Virginia Tech and one at LSU), Delane boasts 191 career tackles with 27 pass deflections, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

The secondary has been one of Miami’s biggest weakness over the past few seasons, and the addition of Delane would be massive in helping plug that hole. The Dolphins have not selected a DB within the first 15 picks of an NFL Draft since Troy Vincent in 1992. Vincent went on to be a two-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

Dallas is coming off an extremely disappointing 7-9-1 season, in which it missed the postseason for the second consecutive year. While boasting one of the best offenses in football, the Cowboys simultaneously trotted out one of the worst defenses in football. The addition of Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy at pick No. 12 could provide a tremendous spark to that defense, now led by defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Across two season of college football (one at Oregon State and one at Tennessee), the Whitehouse, TX native accrued 75 tackles and six interceptions. McCoy missed the entirety of the 2025 season with a torn ACL and did not participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. At the Combine, he ranked fifth among CB (according to NFL.com) in production score (78) and third in total score (81).

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

With uncertainty revolving around All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua, the Los Angeles Rams selecting standout USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the No. 13 pick feels like a slam dunk for the organization. Lemon emerged as one of the best receivers in all of college football last season, hauling in 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Nacua entered rehab this offseason to focus on personal growth and health, meaning he could be fully ready to form a monstrous 1-2 punch with Lemon.

The Rams are coming off a run to the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks. Adding Lemon to reigning MVP Matthew Stafford‘s repertoire could give the likely future Hall of Famer a shot at one more Lombardi Trophy before hanging up the cleats. Lemon is projected as the second receiver off the board here, behind Carnell Tate.

Photo by Jeremy Johnson.

Heading into the first season without John Harbaugh at the helm since 2007, Colin Cowherd projects the Ravens to select Georgia OT Monroe Freeling with the No. 14 overall pick. Freeling would be a strong addition to the Baltimore O-line, which protects one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. Former MVP Lamar Jackson is seeking a bounce back season in 2026, and having a Second Team All-SEC selection on the line could certainly be an improvement from last year.

Freeling posted a 71.4 PFF grade last season, ranking 81st out of 632 qualified collegiate offensive tackle’s. His pass blocking grade of 85.6 ranked 10th at his position, while his run blocking grade of 61.3 ranked 252nd at his position. Freeling would be Baltimore’s first selection of an OT in the First Round of the NFL Draft since 2016, when it selected Notre Dame‘s Ronnie Stanley with the 6th overall pick.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers round out the top-15 of Cowherd’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0. He has Tampa Bay selecting Toledo cornerback Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the pick. McNeil-Warren exploded as one of the best non-P4 players in college football across the past three seasons. Across his four-year stint with the program, McNeil-Warren compiled 212 tackles, eight forced fumbles, six pass deflections, five interceptions, and one sack.

Tampa Bay fell just short of winning its fifth consecutive NFC South division crown last season, and will look to return to the postseason in 2026. Adding one of the most pro-ready players in the entire NFL Draft could be a slam dunk pick for the organization. McNeil-Warren played in 48 games across his four years at Toledo.