2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Chargers 1st-round pick Akheem Mesidor

Another Miami pass-rusher came off the board when the Los Angeles Chargers selected Akheem Mesidor with the No. 22 overall pick. He is now set to sign a four-year contract worth $19.7 million, which also includes a fifth-year option, according to Spotrac.

Mesidor formed one half of Miami’s two-headed monster at edge-rusher in 2025 as the Hurricanes made a run to the national championship game. He set career-highs with 63 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, and he’s now heading to the Chargers as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mesidor began his caeer at West Virginia, playing for the Mountaineers for two seasons. He spent the last four years at Miami.

Mesidor finished his college career with 35.5 sacks and 52.5 tackles for loss. Overall, he had 208 total tackles.

As a member of the Class of 2020, Mesidor was a three-star recruit out of Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 75 overall prospect in the state, the No. 39 EDGE in the class and the No. 537 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Akheem Mesidor

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Akheem Mesidor ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Mesidor is an instinctive, high-effort edge rusher with a fluid rush style and a deep toolbox,” he wrote. “He bursts upfield and can shrink the corner while punishing oversetting tackles with inside counters. He strings moves together with effortless mid-rush adjustments, utilizing harmonious hands and feet to carve efficient tracks into the pocket.

“(Mesidor is) a problem for guards when reduced inside, too. His urgency shows up in run defense, where he uses play strength and short-area quickness to disrupt blocking schemes and stay around the football. He won’t be as long as most edge-setters and his anchor at the point is just average. The talent and motor are obvious, but his age and injury history could push some teams to discount his grade below what the tape shows.”

Zierlein projected Mesidor as a first round pick prior to the NFL Draft. His NFL comparison was Jonathan Greenard.

This story will be updated.