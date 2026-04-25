2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Bears 4th-round pick Malik Muhammad

After going to the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Malik Muhammad’s contract details have been revealed. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth $5.3 million, according to Spotrac.

Muhammad played three seasons at Texas, where he became a contributor immediately upon his arrival in 2024. He had 31 tackles as a true freshman, along with an interception and four passes defended. He then took a leap forward as a junior with 36 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and eight passes defended.

Just 100 career tackles are on the stat sheet, recording 97. Just 3.5 of those were for a loss but a sack did come this past season.

When dropping back in coverage, Muhammad was able to make a few plays. He finished college with three interceptions. Two of those were during the 2025 edition of the Red River Shootout vs. Oklahoma. Nineteen passes defended pop up as well.

Muhammad played high school football at Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 49 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Malik Muhammad

Before the draft took place, a scouting report on Muhammad came from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. He evaluated the positives and negatives of Muhammad’s game. A prospect score of 6.21 was given, meaning the Texas product should turn into an “average starter” at some point.

To really give an idea of how Muhammad will fit in the NFL, a player comparison was given. Zierlein sees Muhammad being like Andru Phillips, a former third-round pick of the New York Giants.

“Muhammad has good coverage talent to offset his slender frame,” Zierlein said. “He can man up from press or off and is a plus pattern-matcher, staying in-phase and shadowing break points. He displays outstanding vision and adheres to his zone-cover principles, allowing him to play with ideal efficiency on all three levels.

“He can get outmuscled by big, strong wideouts inside the route and at the catch-point, but he doesn’t give in and usually holds his own. He does a nice job of chopping pass-catchers down in space but a lack of play strength shows up in occasional broken tackles. Muhammad has Day 2 talent and starter-level ability.”

This story will be updated.