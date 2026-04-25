2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for 5th-round pick Parker Brailsford

The Cleveland Browns bolstered their offensive line by selecting Parker Brailsford out of Alabama in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth $4.77 million, according to Spotrac.

Brailsford began his career at Washington and played there for a couple of seasons before transferring to Alabama in 2024. He followed head coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa.

Brailsford was named one of the Crimson Tide’s permanent team captains for the 2025 campaign, selected to the All-SEC Third Team by the conference coaches and started 14 games. He helped lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Brailsford was a three-star recruit out of Scottsdale (Ari.) Saguaro, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 6 overall prospect in the state, the No. 37 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 496 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Parker Brailsford

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Brailsford ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Brailsford has shown notable grit and consistency,” he wrote. “He can be out-leveraged and shoved around at the point of attack, but his mobility gives him a distinct advantage on the move.

“A lack of functional mass/length could lead to his pass protection being exposed by NFL power and rush talent. Brailsford’s tenacity and execution give him a chance, but he’s a one-position prospect with zone-scheme dependence. He might need to earn a starting job to stick around in the league.”

Going into the NFL Draft, Zierlein did not have a pro comparison for Brailsford. Zierlein projected him as a sixth round selection.