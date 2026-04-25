2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for 6th-round pick Taylen Green

The Cleveland Browns bolstered their QB room by selecting Taylen Green out of Arkansas in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth $4.58 million, according to Spotrac.

Green played two seasons at Arkansas after transferring from Boise State and cemented himself as a true dual-threat. This past season, he threw for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns, to 11 interceptions, to go with 777 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. That came after he had 3,154 passing yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior while adding 602 yards and eight touchdowns in the running game.

During his time at Boise State, Green spent two seasons as the starter after preserving a redshirt as a true freshman. In that time, he threw for 3,794 yards and 25 touchdowns, and he also ran for 1,026 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Early in the pre-draft process, Green put his athleticism on full display. He sent a buzz around the NFL Scouting Combine with his performance, including a 43.5-inch vertical jump. That’s the all-time record for a quarterback, surpassing the previous mark set by Anthony Richardson in 2023. Green also ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, which was the best for a quarterback since at least 2003.

Green played high school football at Lewisville (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 660 overall player from the 2021 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Taylen Green

Taylen Green’s athleticism was apparent at Arkansas, and he magnified it with his performance at the NFL Combine. But NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted concern about his decision-making and his tendency to throw risky passes. If he can find consistency as a passer, though, Zierlein sees a high ceiling for Green.

“A long, rangy, dual-threat quarterback with upside, Green’s ability to generate explosive plays as a runner and passer helped keep his offense afloat,” Zierlein wrote. “In-game consistency has been a sticking point, though. He has a long, unorthodox delivery and tends to baby too many throws. He can generate enough velocity and distance to stress defenses over the second and third levels. Green puts the ball in harm’s way at an alarming rate, which will translate to greater trouble against more talented defenders and more complicated coverage reads.

“His ability to win with his legs on called runs or pocket breaks pushes his value beyond his passing profile. Green’s upside will be tantalizing but his ceiling will only track with his growth as a passer.”