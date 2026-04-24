2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Bears first-round pick Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman was the No. 25 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday by the Chicago Bears. Now, the former Oregon star’s contract details have been revealed.

Thieneman will sign a $18.7 million, fully-guaranteed four-year contract with the Bears, according to Spotrac. He’ll be given a $10.1 million signing bonus to go along with a $4.7 million AAV. He’ll be paid $3.4 million during his rookie season.

Thieneman began his career at Purdue, where he started for two years. He transferred to Oregon ahead of 2025 and helped the Ducks get back to the College Football Playoff.

Last season, Thieneman had 96 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and five pass deflections. Over the course of his career, Thieneman had 306 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, eight interceptions, 14 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Thieneman was a three-star recruit out of Westfield (Ind.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 13 overall prospect in the state, the No. 90 safety in the class and the No. 956 overall prospect in the class.

Notably, all first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft will receive four-year deals with fifth-year club options. Their salaries are fully guaranteed, which is different from those selected in rounds 2-7. Instead, they’ll sign a four-year contract with no club option.

According to Spotrac, this year’s base rookie salary is set at $885,000, which is up from last year’s $840,000 minimum. The last pick in the draft (No. 257) will be expected to sign a contract worth $4.4 million, which would be a $913,565 salary for year one.

That minimum could be expected for undrafted free agents, who will sign their deals once the draft is concluded. UDFA rookies can sign for up to three years with no club option.