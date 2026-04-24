2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Browns first-round pick KC Concepcion

Even though we are getting into the latter stages of the 2026 NFL Draft, these first-round picks still receive good money. KC Concepcion is no different after going No. 24 overall to the Cleveland Browns. He will eventually sign a four-year rookie contract with Cleveland worth $18.98 million in total.

With that comes an average annual value of $4.7 million. The biggest lump sum coming Concepcion’s way is a signing bonus of $10.3 million.