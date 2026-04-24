2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Browns first-round pick Spencer Fano

Spencer Fano was the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday by the Cleveland Browns. Now, the former Utah star’s contract details have been revealed.

Fano will sign a $30.8 million, fully-guaranteed four-year contract with the Browns, according to Spotrac. He’ll be given a $18.9 million signing bonus to go along with a $7.7 million AAV. He’ll be paid $5.6 million during his rookie season.

Fano was drafted No. 9 overall — a spot that was originally slotted for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs moved up to No. 6, originally held by the Browns, selecting LSU CB Mansoor Delane and giving Cleveland picks No. 9, 74, and 148.

His top 10 selection makes him the first offensive lineman drafted overall during this year’s draft cycle. This comes after Fano played 822 snaps in 2025 for Utah in 2025 — during which he didn’t allow a single sack or hit on his quarterback. 382 of those were pass block snaps. He also finished fifth among offensive tackles with just five pressures allowed on the year.

Before college, Fano was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was rated the No. 78 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Notably, all first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft will receive four-year deals with fifth-year club options. Their salaries are fully-guaranteed, which is different from those selected in rounds 2-7. Instead, they’ll sign a four year contract with no club option.

According to Spotrac, this year’s base rookie salary is set at $885,000, which is up from last year’s $840,000 minimum. The last pick in the draft (No. 257) will be expected to sign a contract worth $4.4 million — which would be a $913,565 salary for year one.

That minimum could be expected for undrafted free agents, who will sign their deals once the draft is concluded. UDFA rookies can sign for up to three years with no club option.