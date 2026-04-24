2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Buccaneers first-round pick Rueben Bain

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Miami defensive end Rueben Bain with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. Full details of his rookie contract have been revealed, according to Spotrac.

Bain’s four-year deal is worth $22,785,000, carrying an AAV of $5,696,250. His signing bonus is worth $13,030,910.

Bain, 21, is coming off three productive seasons with the Hurricanes. He starred as a true freshman in 2023, posting 44 tackles (23 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. His numbers took a dip in 2024 as a soft tissue injury suffered in the season opener against Florida caused him to miss four games.

Bain was back to himself in 2025, putting together one of more productive seasons of any player in the country at his position. He played in 16 games, compiling 54 tackles (30 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and an interception. Bain was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, was a Consensus All-American, and won the Ted Hendricks Award as college football’s top defensive end.

Bain was a major part of Miami’s run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Miami fell to Indiana, 27-21. He had eight tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack against the Hoosiers.

As a recruit, Bain was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 57 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Bain checked in as the No. 8 defensive lineman in the class and No. 14 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Miami Central High School (Miami, Fla.).

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Rueben Bain

Bain has a “high floor as an NFL starter,” according to NFL.com‘s Lance Zierlein. He graded out as Zierlein’s No. 7 overall prospect.

“Note taker, grudge holder and block destructor with a compact frame and defensive tackle play strength.,” Zierlein wrote. “Bain is ill-tempered with his take-ons, hitting blockers with heavy hand strikes. He plays through tight ends and can anchor against tackles and double teams. However, his lack of length can lead to him being smothered if he doesn’t land the first strike. He can bend and flip his hips at the top of the rush, swipe away punches and generate a strong bull rush.

“His playoff run showed an ability to generate quick wins if tackles are passive in setting to him. He can rush off the edge or mismatch guards as a sub-package rusher. Bain’s explosive power and toughness should translate, giving him a high floor as an NFL starter.”