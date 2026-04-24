2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Chiefs first-round pick Mansoor Delane

After making a trade with the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs selected cornerback Mansoor Delane with the No. 6 overall pick. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth $40.02 million, which also includes a fifth-year option, according to Spotrac.

Delane spent one season at LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech and he put together an All-American campaign in Baton Rouge. He had 45 total tackles along with two interceptions and 11 passes defended during his senior season.

Delane had three strong years at Virginia Tech before making his way to LSU. In 2024, he had 54 tackles, four interceptions, seven passes defended and two forced fumbles as part of a strong year before entering the transfer portal.

All told, throughout his four years of college football, Delane logged 191 combined tackles with 27 pass breakups, eight interceptions and four forced fumbles. The ball-hawking cornerback averaged nearly seven PBUs per season during his college career.

Before college, Delane was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was rated the No. 653 overall recruit out of Archbishop Spalding (MD), as well as the No. 57 safety in the 2022 class. Delane later transitioned to cornerback in college.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Mansoor Delane

Now that Mansoor Delane has been drafted, his new fanbase may want to know what to expect out of their newest defensive back. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former LSU and Virginia Tech standout.

“Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft,” Zierlein wrote. “He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football.

“While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football. He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential.”