2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Chiefs seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier

After a long and surprising slide in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs finally selected LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with the No. 249 overall pick. He is set to sign a four-year contract worth $4.36 million, according to Spotrac.

Nussmeier was considered a potential first-round pick heading into the 2025 season. However, injuries got in the way of his production as part of a rough final season at LSU, and he slid down the board into the late seventh round.

With future Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes likely to miss the beginning of the 2026 season (still recovering from ACL tear), Nussmeier will have a real chance to compete for the Week 1 starting job. The other quarterbacks on Kansas City’s roster include Justin Fields, Chris Oladokun, and Jake Haener.

Dealing with an abdominal injury which limited him to nine games, Nussmeier threw for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions on 67.4% passing. His numbers were down from his standout 2024 campaign, his first season starting under center after backing up Jayden Daniels the previous two years. As a redshirt junior, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on 64.2% passing.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Garrett Nussmeier

Nussmeier threw at LSU’s Pro Day in late March. He believed he showed NFL teams that he has the ability, when healthy, to be an impact player at the most important position on the field.

“I’m feeling pretty good getting back to being myself,” Nussmeier said. “It has been, obviously, a long process of trying to do that, but I feel great. I felt like today, I kind of showed that in a sense. I kind of showed who I am when I’m healthy and able to actually throw the ball.”

As a recruit, Nussmeier was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 88 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. A product of Flower Mound (TX) Marcus, checked in as the No. 11 quarterback in the class and No. 15 overall player from the state of Texas.

Nussmeier, though undersized, has “legitimate arm talent,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. However, there are some things he can clean up at the next level.

“Undersized pocket passer with legitimate arm talent that has not been able to make up for some flaws in his game,” Zierlein wrote. “Nussmeier is inconsistent diagnosing coverages and working through progressions, which limits his ability to counter what defenses show him. He plays with a gunslinger’s mindset and doesn’t consistently prioritize ball security.

“Nussmeier has a compact release and can spin impressive throws from off-platform angles when needed. He will make a throw that makes you a believer in one series, but he often follows that up with a turnover that reignites the doubt. He has adequate mobility in the pocket and limits his sack count. Teams will need to balance Nussmeier’s mistakes and durability concerns against his potential to improve on his LSU output.”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.