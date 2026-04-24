2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Dolphins first-round pick Kadyn Proctor

Miami decided to get itself some extra picks for the weekend, trading back one spot to the No. 12 overall selection. They still have to feel pretty good about who they ended up with, taking offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. A massive get for first-year head coach Jeff Hafley. Now, there is some business to be done.

Proctor will have a nice rookie contract waiting for him in Miami. Around $25 million will be made over the deal’s duration, sitting at an average annual value of $6.3 million. As always, the signing bonus might be the best part of getting drafted. Proctor will get a one-time payment of $14.6 million from the Dolphins.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Kadyn Proctor

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein is a big fan of Proctor, especially given his prototypical physical frame for a left tackle. Along with his “massive frame with good length,” Proctor presents “big knock-back pop when accelerating into contract” and can capture and seal the outside edge with his upper-body strength alone. As far as critiques, Zierlein points to Proctor’s indecisiveness and inefficiency when defenders aren’t lined up directly in front of him, as well as his need to stabilize his playing weight at the next level.

“Proctor is a mass of humanity with rare size and length at his command. He’s capable as a move blocker but shines when rolling downhill as a bona-fide people mover with bulldozing power. However, slants and quick first steps beat him to the spot in the run game,” Zierlein wrote of Proctor. “When set and centered, Proctor is a roadblock to speed-to-power charges. He has a stout anchor and strong hands to stall the rush in its track. He struggles to mirror athletes in space and lacks the range to protect deeper pocket drops against speed. Inconsistency in pass protection hasn’t helped his draft standing, but he still has the potential to become a good right tackle or very good guard.”