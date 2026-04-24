2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Peter Woods

Peter Woods was the No. 29 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday by the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the former Clemson star’s contract details have been revealed.

Woods will sign a $17.3 million, fully-guaranteed four-year contract with the Chiefs, according to Spotrac. He’ll be given a $9.04 million signing bonus to go along with a $4.3 million AAV. He’ll be paid $3.1 million during his rookie season.

In the 2025 campaign, Woods tallied a career-high 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass deflection. For his efforts, he was named an AP Second-Team All-American and an All-ACC First-Team selection.

The spectacular season was nothing new for Woods, who notched 26 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble as a sophomore. Moreover, in 2023, Woods was named a Freshman All-American by numerous outlets.

Peter Woods played high school football at Thompson (AL), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 19 overall player and No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, Woods isn’t the largest defensive lineman in the 2026 draft class, but his statistics speak for themselves. He reportedly posted a 1.67-second 10-yard split at Clemson’s Pro Day, along with a 4.54-second short shuttle and a 7.70-second three-cone drill.

Notably, all first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft will receive four-year deals with fifth-year club options. Their salaries are fully guaranteed, which is different from those selected in rounds 2-7. Instead, they’ll sign a four-year contract with no club option.

According to Spotrac, this year’s base rookie salary is set at $885,000, which is up from last year’s $840,000 minimum. The last pick in the draft (No. 257) will be expected to sign a contract worth $4.4 million, which would be a $913,565 salary for year one.

That minimum could be expected for undrafted free agents, who will sign their deals once the draft is concluded. UDFA rookies can sign for up to three years with no club option.

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report.