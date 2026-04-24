2026 NFL Draft: Contract details revealed for Lions first-round pick Blake Miller

Blake Miller was the No. 17 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday by the Detroit Lions. Now, the former Clemson star’s contract details have been revealed.

Miller will sign a $20.9 million, fully-guaranteed four-year contract with the Lions, according to Spotrac. He’ll be given a $11.7 million signing bonus to go along with a $5.2 million AAV. He’ll be paid $3.8 million during his rookie season.

Miller is a two-time First-team All-ACC performer at right tackle. He’s started all 54 games he played in at the collegiate level. That’s good for the most consecutive starts by a non-specialist in program history. He’s also the all-time leader in snaps player for Clemson since the school started keeping track in 1986.

This past season, he played 808 total snaps, letting up 14 pressures, two hits and two sacks while being penalized five times during the season. However, he was an efficient pass-blocker, as his PFF pass-blocking grade (81.6) ranked 33rd among 632 qualified OT’s in 2025.

Before college, Miller was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 173 overall player in the 2022 cycle, as well as the 12th-rated offensive tackle.

Notably, all first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft will receive four-year deals with fifth-year club options. Their salaries are fully guaranteed, which is different from those selected in rounds 2-7. Instead, they’ll sign a four-year contract with no club option.

According to Spotrac, this year’s base rookie salary is set at $885,000, which is up from last year’s $840,000 minimum. The last pick in the draft (No. 257) will be expected to sign a contract worth $4.4 million, which would be a $913,565 salary for year one.

That minimum could be expected for undrafted free agents, who will sign their deals once the draft is concluded. UDFA rookies can sign for up to three years with no club option.